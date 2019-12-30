Lady Spartans go 2-2 in Vegas, cap trip with W

LAS VEGAS — During the Las Vegas Holiday Classic, the Spring Creek girls basketball team posted an even record in similar fashion — following a loss with a win for the second time — capping the trip with a victory on Monday.
The Lady Spartans fell by a wide margin with the score at 83-46 in their opener Friday versus Christian (El Cajon, California) but bounced back with a Saturday victory of 47-34 against Las Vegas.
In its second Saturday contest, Spring Creek dropped a 56-39 loss to Clark.
Without a Sunday game, the Lady Spartans awaited for their Monday matchup against Arbor View — closing the tournament with a 47-37 victory.
Versus Christian
Spring Creek head coach Holly Miller said Christian “could shoot” and that the Lady Spartans “had too many turnovers to overcome” in an 83-46 loss, giving the ball away 31 times.
The Lady Patriots built a 24-10 lead after the first quarter and outscored Spring Creek 19-11 in the second period for a 43-21 advantage at the break.
Christian racked up 40 more points in the second half — dropping an explosion of 28 in the third quarter — closing the show with 12 in the fourth quarter, tying the Lady Spartans down the stretch.
Spring Creek’s second half was also similar to its first, posting 13 points in the third quarter and 12 in the fourth.
Junior Kylee Dimick posted a double-double for the Lady Spartans, leading the team with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Sophomore Payge Walz did all of her damage at the stripe, making 10-of-12 free throws and nearing a double-double of her own with nine boards.
Freshman Rylee Keim finished with six points and three rebounds, and junior Chelsea Ackerman added four points and three boards.
Senior Elizabeth Canning tallied three points by way of Spring Creek’s lone triple.
Senior Ryley Ricks tied for the team high with two assists and two steals, adding two points.
Seniors Cheyenne Cleveland and Amanda Goicoechea also scored two points apiece.
The offense was closed with a free throw each for sophomore Shyann Lamb and junior Emma Campbell.
Lamb grabbed six boards and dished two assists, while Campbell finished three bounds, two dimes and a pair of steals.
SPRING CREEK — 10 — 11 — 13 — 12 — 46 Total
CHRISTIAN — 24 — 19 — 28 — 12 — 83 Total
Versus Las Vegas
The Lady Spartans notched their first of two wins during the tournament versus Las Vegas, finding the high side of a low-scoring contest by a final of 47-34.
Las Vegas edged Spring Creek 9-7 in the first quarter and 6-5 in the second, leading 15-12 at the break.
However, the Lady Wildcats were gapped by 10 points in the third — the Lady Spartans scoring a frame-best 16.
Going to the fourth, Spring Creek led by seven at 28-21 and added to its lead down the stretch — closing the contest with a 19-13 run — the only period in which both teams scored in double digits.
With 3:30 remaining, the Lady Spartans only led by three but nailed their free throws in crunch time and pulled away.
Spring Creek overcome a slow start with a solid finish for a 47-34 win.
Dimick booked her second double-double in as many days, notching team highs of 18 points and 10 rebounds, tying for the team bests with three steals and a block.
She went 6-for-8 at the stripe.
Ricks finished with seven points and two steals.
Walz went for six points, five rebounds, a team-high three assists and three takeaways.
Canning also scored six points — nailing one of the Lady Spartans’ two 3s — Ackerman hitting the other triple on her way to four points, two boards and two thefts.
Goicoechea was tough on the glass with five boards and two points, Lamb notched two points and a pair of swipes and Campbell capped the scoring with two freebies.
LAS VEGAS — 9 — 6 — 6 — 13 — 34 Total
SPRING CREEK — 7 — 5 — 16 — 19 — 47 Total
Versus Clark
In their Saturday capper, the Lady Spartans trailed Clark by just seven points after the third quarter with the score at 34-27.
However, Miller said “14 turnovers in the fourth quarter took away any chance of a comeback.”
Spring Creek started slowly on offense and trailed 14-8 after the first period, losing the second-quarter battle 12-8.
At the break the Lady Spartans were down by 10 at 26-16.
In the third, Spring Creek settled in defensively and limited the Lady Chargers to just eight points — putting up 11 of their own — but giveaways were the cause of a 22-12 frame for Clark in the fourth and a 56-39 victory for the Lady Chargers.
Dimick flirted with another double-double and finished with a team-high 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals — sinking 9-for-12 shots at the free-throw line.
Walz paced the attack on the glass with nine rebounds and scored eight points — making 6-of-9 from the charity stripe — Ricks closing with four points and five boards.
Lamb notched three points, a team-high three assists, two rebounds and a steal.
Ackerman splashed a three and added three rebounds, Canning drained another triple and Goicoechea finished with three points.
Spring Creek’s scoring was rounded out by a deuce from Keim.
CLARK — 14 — 12 — 8 — 22 — 56 Total
SPRING CREEK — 8 — 8 — 11 — 12 — 39 Total
Versus Arbor View
After a series of slow starts to their tournament games, the Lady Spartans got the ball rolling early in its finale Monday versus Arbor View.
Spring Creek outscored the Lady Aggies 14-9 in the first quarter.
The second period played out evenly at 14-all, the Lady Spartans on top 28-23 at halftime.
The difference in the ballgame proved to be the third frame — Spring Creek once again doing its best work from the locker room — the Lady Spartans scoring 10 points and allowing just two.
Arbor View finished the game on a 12-9 run in the fourth quarter but was unable to overcome its 38-25 deficit, the Lady Aggies losing to the Lady Spartans by a final of 47-37.
Dimick marked another double-double — her third in four tries during the tourney — with team highs of 18 points and 11 rebounds, adding two steals and a block.
Ackerman finished with five points, five boards, two assists and a steal.
Walz closed with five points, a team-high two blocks, two rebounds, two swipes and a dime.
Canning drilled the Lady Spartans’ lone three and finished with five points and two boards.
Keim was active with four points, five rebounds and a rejection.
The balance continued with four points and a team-best three assists by Ricks, junior Lydia Binger adding four points, two boards and a steal.
Lamb closed the scoring with two points and grabbed four rebounds.
Despite not scoring, several Lady Spartans made contributions.
Cleveland finished with three rebounds, tied Walz with a pair of swats and came away with a steal.
Goicoechea snagged four boards, and junior Jori Johnson collected two rebounds.
ARBOR VIEW — 9 — 14 — 2 — 12 — 37 Total
SPRING CREEK — 14 — 14 — 10 — 9 — 47 Total
Up Next
The Lady Spartans (6-5 overall, 3-1 in league) will return to Division 3A North play on the road at 6 p.m. Friday, in Fallon, facing Lowry at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Winnemucca.