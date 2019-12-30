Lady Spartans go 2-2 in Vegas, cap trip with W

Ricks finished with seven points and two steals.

Walz went for six points, five rebounds, a team-high three assists and three takeaways.

Canning also scored six points — nailing one of the Lady Spartans’ two 3s — Ackerman hitting the other triple on her way to four points, two boards and two thefts.

Goicoechea was tough on the glass with five boards and two points, Lamb notched two points and a pair of swipes and Campbell capped the scoring with two freebies.

LAS VEGAS — 9 — 6 — 6 — 13 — 34 Total

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRING CREEK — 7 — 5 — 16 — 19 — 47 Total

Versus Clark

In their Saturday capper, the Lady Spartans trailed Clark by just seven points after the third quarter with the score at 34-27.

However, Miller said “14 turnovers in the fourth quarter took away any chance of a comeback.”

Spring Creek started slowly on offense and trailed 14-8 after the first period, losing the second-quarter battle 12-8.

At the break the Lady Spartans were down by 10 at 26-16.