Lady Spartans hang on, advance to state tourney

WINNEMUCCA — On Friday, in the Division 3A North regional semifinal, the Spring Creek girls basketball team nearly coughed up a 14-point second-half lead.

Key word, nearly.

With its advantage sliced to one, the Lady Spartans started to make free throws and made several key stops — advancing to the regional championship and the state tournament with a 46-40 victory over Fernley.

The game’s first bucket came after about two minutes of scoreless ball, Spring Creek senior Shyann Lamb hitting a baseline jumper on a handoff from junior Rylee Keim.

With five minutes on the clock, Lamb cashed a three for a 5-0 lead.

At the 4:43 mark, the Lady Vaqueros found the board with a free throw by freshman Jaelece Wasson — who made a steak and score about a minute later on the right block.

With two and half minutes remaining in the first, Spring Creek’s lead grew to four on a pair of free throws by Keim.

Fernley drew up a great play with a cut down the middle but missed an easy layup, but the Lady Spartans missed a pair of free throws — the possession kept alive with an offensive board by freshman Roxanne Keim.

She dished to Rylee Keim, who was fouled and went 1-for-2 at the line.

Lamb was fouled while shooting a three, sinking the second of the three attempts for a 9-3 lead.

On the other end, the Lady Vaqueros gained a much-needed bucket by sophomore Kaiserita Otuafi — who beat the buzzer for an And-1 with a kiss off the window and converted the old-fashioned three with a free throw.

After the first, the Lady Spartans were up three in a low-scoring affair by a tally of 9-6.

Lamb opened the second with a steal and a coast-to-coast take, but sophomore Nadia Velazquez hit a free throw for Fernley.

On a pass from Roxanne Keim, Lamb reached double digits with a short jumper in traffic.

The Lady Vaqueros pulled to within three on a triple by Wasson, but senior Payge Walz stuck a trey on a nice find by junior Brynly Stewart.

Wasson drained a pair of free throws for Fernley and buried a long two-point J – slicing the deficit to two at 16-14 — Velazquez tying the ballgame at 16-all with a tough scoop across her body from the left side.

With three minutes on the clock, Spring Creek went back to the high side with a floater by Walz — who received an assist from junior Ella Buzzetti.

Buzzetti then dished inside-out, Lamb draining a straightaway three for a five-point lead.

With 1:30 remaining in the half, junior Taylor Brunson made a steal and passed ahead to Buzzetti for a bunny and a 23-16 cushion.

But, the Lady Vaqueros scored five straight on a mainline drive for a layup and a three by Wasson.

Buzzetti was fouled on a nice dish from Walz, sticking both free throws.

At the break, the Lady Spartans were 16 minutes away from a berth in the state tournament — leading Fernley by four with the score at 25-21.

Walz booked the first bucket of the third on a long rebound and pushed the floor for a layup, but senior Aurora Parsons yanked down an offensive board and was hacked — hitting both shots for the Lady Vaqueros.

Fernley knifed the lead to two on a midrange jumper by Otuafi, but Walz collected a rebound and finished with a floater for Spring Creek.

The margin went back to six on an offensive board and follow from Buzzetti – making the score 31-25 — and the Lady Spartans pushed the advantage to nine with a three by Lamb, set up with another rebound and dish from Rylee Keim.

Fernley forgot about the most dangerous player on the floor from an inbound set, the trigger puller.

Lamb threw the ball in and went to the corner, got it right back from Roxanne Keim and cashed a three.

Spring Creek passed extremely well, Stewart throwing to the post to Rylee Keim — who kicked across the lane to Lamb for a practice layup and a 14-point lead.

Fernley brought its deficit back to double digits with a pair of free throws by senior Lashay Stephens and a buzzer triple by senior Aly Sullivan, but the Lady Spartans led 39-30 going to the fourth.

After falling in love with jumpers, Fernley finally went to the hoop — Velazquez sinking a pair of free throws.

Wasson trimmed the margin to five with a take of her own, making the score 39-34 inside of six minutes.

With 4:58 on the clock, Velazquez was fouled and went 1-for-2 at the stripe — pulling the deficit to four.

Spring Creek missed the front end of the single-bonus, and Velazquez went 1-for-2 at the line — making the score 39-36 — and the Lady Spartans missed the front end of the one-and-one with 4:03 on the clock and committed a foul under their own hoop but avoided damage with a missed free throw by Fernley.

At the 3:50 mark, the Lady Vaqueros trailed by just one after a nice step-back jumper from Otuafi.

The Lady Spartans had a chance to pad their cause but once again missed the first shot in the bonus situation, but Walz drained a pair of free throws with 2:38 on the clock for a three-point lead — breaking a scoreless drought that spanned nearly a full quarter of game time.

Lamb went 1-for-2 at the stripe and opened a 42-38 lead, and Wasson drained a high-arching shot — the bucket waved off because it traveled over the backboard.

Down the stretch, Fernley went cold and Spring Creek did a good job of limiting the Lady Vaqueros to one shot — the Lady Spartans earning numerous trips to the free-throw line.

Brunson was fouled and drilled both attempts at the line, as did Lamb — opening an eight-point lead with only a few ticks on the clock.

Wasson made a nice drive and scored with her left hand, but the time hit zeros — Spring Creek advancing to the regional championship and the state tournament with a 46-40 victory.

Lamb finished with a game-high 24 points — burying four 3s — joined in double digits by 11 points from Walz.

In defeat, Wasson scored a team-high 19 points and drained a pair of treys for Fernley.

Velazquez neared double figures with eight points, Otuafi added seven, Sullivan hit a three and the offense for the Lady Vaqueros was closed with two free throws apiece for Parsons and Stephens.

Spring Creek’s scoring was capped with six points from Buzzetti, three for Rylee Keim and a pair of freebies by Brunson.

FERNLEY — 6 — 15 — 9 — 10 — 40 Total

SPRING CREEK — 9 — 16 — 14 — 7 — 46 Total

Up Next

The No. 2 Lady Spartans will play either No. 1 Lowry or No. 3 Elko for the regional title at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Winnemucca Events Center.

The Lady Buckaroos swept the season matchups, beating the Lady Spartans 49-35 on Jan. 19, in Spring Creek, and edging out a 63-57 home win on Feb. 11, in Winnemucca.

Spring Creek swept the season meetings against the Lady Indians, winning 47-37 on Jan. 11, in Elko, and 52-37 on Feb. 1, in Spring Creek.

