Lady Spartans hang on against Douglas

RENO — In its third game of the Varsity Elite Tournament, the Spring Creek girls basketball team notched its third victory in as many games — extending its total winning streak to nine games with a quality win against a good opponent.

On Wednesday night, the Lady Spartans earned a hard-fought, 47-40 victory against Division 5A North program Douglas — which entered the contest with a 7-2 record.

Spring Creek edged the Lady Tigers 10-9 in the first quarter and 7-4 in the second, opening a four-point lead at the break with the score at 17-13.

In the second half, both offenses gained some traction.

Douglas cut the deficit in half by the end of the third quarter — outscoring the Lady Spartans 18-16 in the frame — the game going to the fourth with Spring Creek on top by two at 33-31.

However, the Lady Spartans answered the call in a big way in the fourth — pouring in 14 points and the defense holding the Lady Tigers to single digits with nine points down the stretch.

In the end, Spring Creek held on and improved to 9-1 on the season with a 47-40 victory over Douglas.

The Lady Spartans finished with three players in double figures.

Senior Shyann Lamb led all scorers with 13 points and knocked down three 3s; two in the third quarter.

Juniors Ella Buzzetti and Avery Beatty scored 11 points apiece.

Beatty scored seven points in the third quarter and hit two triples, while Buzzetti came up big in crunch time — scoring nine of her 11 points in the fourth quarter.

Junior Rylee Keim added five points, senior Payge Walz finished with four and the offense was capped with an old-fashioned three by senior Riley Moon.

The Lady Tigers did not post a double-digit scorer but were balanced in their production.

Douglas was led by nine points from No. 24, Z. Simpson — not listed on the roster — and senior Riley Mello finished with eight points and buried a pair of treys.

Sophomore Talia Tretton and senior Campbell Dedmon scored seven points each, and the scoring for the Lady Tigers was rounded off with five points from junior Addy Doerr and four by senior Katrina Butalon.

SPRING CREEK — 10 — 7 — 16 — 14 — 47 Total

DOUGLAS — 9 — 4 — 18 — 9 — 40 Total

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (9-1) were slated to close out the Varsity Elite Tournament against the only team that has beaten them, looking to avenge a four-point, 35-31 loss in the season opener against tourney host McQueen (8-2) at 6 p.m. Thursday.

