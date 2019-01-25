FERNLEY – Despite an 8-1 record against a 6-4 team, the Spring Creek girls basketball team received all it wanted and more Friday from the Fernley.
The Lady Spartans had major ups and big-time lows but made plays when needed and hung on for a 49-46 victory over the Lady Vaqueros.
The game’s first bucket was tallied by Spring Creek senior Caitlyn Dimick, answered on the other end of the floor by Fernley junior Celeste Condie.
The tie was broken with an And-1 bucket on the block by senior Alayna Grosz for the Lady Spartans, matched by a deuce from junior Jaiden Sullivan for the Lady Vaqueros.
Fernley took a 7-4 lead with a triple by sophomore Karli Burns, but the score was gridlocked once more by an old-fashioned three from Dimick.
A triple by Sullivan pushed Fernley to a 10-7 lead, Spring Creek’s deficit trimmed to two with a free throw by junior Cheyenne Cleveland.
Freshman Willow Jacobson finished a hoop with the harm for the Lady Vaqueros with 38 seconds remaining in the first quarter, the frame closing with a bucket by senior McKenna Montgomery.
After one, Spring Creek trailed by six at 14-8.
After struggling against Fernley’s pressure and missing shots, the Lady Spartans played much better in the second quarter.
Grosz grabbed an offensive board and dropped a put-back, starting an 8-0 run.
Senior Delaynee Walz scored the next four for the Lady Spartans, and a pair of free throws by senior Shaylynn Yaunick gave Spring Creek the lead at 16-14.
The defense never allowed a point for more than half of the frame, Fernley’s drought stopped by two free throws from Jacobson.
Freshman Payge Walz started another streak for the Lady Spartans with a pair of free throws, followed by a drive down the lane by senior Jasmine Yadeskie, the run capped by another two shots from the stripe by Payge Walz – opening a 22-16 lead for Spring Creek.
Sullivan drained her second three of the contest for the Lady Vaqueros, but sophomore Chelsea Ackerman hammered a triple of her own on the other end.
Burns scored on the offensive glass for the Lady Vaqueros, but Ackerman answered with a bucket for the Lady Spartans.
At the break, Spring Creek led by six at 27-21 – outscoring Fernley 19-7 in the second quarter.
The third period provided a different story.
Fernley clamped down defensively and woke up offensively.
Bunyard started the action with a layup inside, followed by Sullivan’s third strike from distance.
The Lady Vaqueros took a 28-27 lead on a pair of free throws by senior Ellie Kingston, junior Grace Felton opening a 30-28 advantage.
Another freebie by Kingston pushed the lead to four at 31-27.
The Lady Spartans turned the ball over and could not get anything to drop for nearly the entire frame, going more than 7:30 without a point.
The first score for Spring Creek did not come until 22 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Dimick hitting a pair of free throws.
After three, Spring Creek trailed by two at 31-29 – Fernley topping the Lady Spartans 10-2 in the period.
In the fourth, the action was back and forth.
Dimick opened the final frame with a pair of shots from the stripe – tying the contest at 31-31 – Grosz scoring on the left block and regaining the lead at 33-31.
Jacobson followed suit and deadlocked the contest for Fernley, but Yaunick tossed up a wild shot and used the tip-top of the backboard for a bank shot and a 35-33 lead for the Lady Spartans.
Sullivan’s fourth dagger from deep surged the Lady Vaqueros in front by one at 36-35, but Yadeskie couldn’t have chosen a better time to break loose – hitting her lone triple for a 38-36 advantage.
Bunyard dropped three in a row for Fernley – hitting a free throw and a baseline jumper from the corner – putting the Lady Vaqueros back in front at 39-38.
The Lady Spartans asserted themselves, opening a 7-0 run.
Yaunick trickled in two free throws, followed with a layup by Yadeskie after some weave-handoff action at the high post.
Yadeskie hit a free throw and missed the second, but Grosz came up big and grabbed the offensive board – drawing a foul.
She sank both attempts at the line, opening a 45-39 lead.
On the other end, Condie hit two freebies for Fernley – Ackerman hitting one free throw for the Lady Spartans.
Sullivan netted a deuce and sliced the lead to three, but Yadeskie was clutch with a clean trip to the line with 15 seconds remaining.
Spring Creek committed a silly foul on a deep three by Sullivan, who buried all-three attempts at the stripe.
With the score cut to 48-46 with 3.6 seconds remaining, Spring Creek got the ball inbounds and Payge Walz was fouled with 2.7 ticks on the clock.
She netted one shot at the line, and Fernley’s full-court play was unsuccessful at the buzzer.
The Lady Spartans played both very well and poorly in an up-and-down performance but made plays in the second and fourth quarters – topping Fernley 20-15 in the final frame – Spring Creek coming back and hanging on for a 49-46 victory over the Lady Vaqueros.
Sullivan led all scorers with 19 points – hitting four triples – for the Lady Vaqueros, Yadeskie scoring eight of her team-high 10 points in the fourth quarter.
Dimick finished with nine points for the Lady Spartans, followed by eight from Grosz and six apiece by Ackerman and Yaunick.
Jacobson netted six points for Fernley, followed by five each from Burns and Bunyard.
Payge Walz scored five points for the Lady Spartans, and Delaynee Walz closed with four points.
Fernley’s roster was capped by four points from Condie, three by Kingston, a deuce for Felton and two points by Montgomery.
Spring Creek’s scoring was finished off by a free throw from Cleveland.
The Lady Spartans solidified their position at No. 2 in the league standings and improved to 9-1 in the Division 3A North, the loss dropping Fernley to 6-5 in league – the Lady Vaqueros losing four of the last-five games.
Up Next
Spring Creek will close its road trip versus the Lady Railroaders (0-11 in league) at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Sparks.
On Friday, Elko beat up Sparks by a final score of 54-17.
