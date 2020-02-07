Lady Spartans hang on with late free throws

She then dished a dime to senior Makenzee Moretto for a layup on the left side.

After the first, the Lady Spartans led by two at 7-5.

Dimick opened the second with a 1-for-2 stint at the line, Fallon junior Addison Sandberg following suit on the other side.

Whitaker tied the game with a nasty drive and left-handed scoop, and Moretto banked home a shot from the high post.

Spring Creek went back to the lead with a dime from Walz to Ackerman on the break and a bank by Dimick.

Lamb put the Lady Spartans out front with a runner in the middle of the lane with a kiss off the window.

Whitaker made 1-for-2 at the line and brought the deficit to three at 14-11.

Both teams committed a multitude of turnovers and offensive fouls, each offense struggling to find a rhythm or execute.

The Lady Spartans took a five-point lead with a layup by junior Emma Campbell after a steal.

Campbell pushed the lead to eight with a triple from the left wing, and Walz pulled down an offensive board for a put-back and a 21-11 advantage.