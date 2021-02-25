Lady Spartans have time to build

SPRING CREEK — While the fall season has rapidly approached as spring nears, the Spring Creek girls golf team has time to build a quality team — even having little days on the calendar to groom for the six-week season.
“We only have one senior. We have six juniors and two freshman,” said Spring Creek head coach Kage Walker.
Currently, Walker and his team have been practicing in the gym at Spring Creek Elementary.
“We’ve been working on a little bit of everything. We bought three nets and have been able to hit some full swings, chips and we’ve been putting,” he said. “Putting has been difficult. We have some mats. Putting straight can be a good thing, but doing that all the time only gets you so far.”
Luckily, aside from the incoming ninth graders — the other seven girls have already been associated with and played for the program.
During the 2019 season, the Lady Spartans earned the third and final qualification from the Division 3A North and finished fifth at the state tournament with a two-day total of 896, coming on respective rounds of 452 and 444.
Spring Creek’s lone senior is Jordan Maher, who ranked 36th at state during her junior year — carding a 130 in round one and improving by 10 strokes for a 120 on day two for a two-round tally of 250.
She was followed in a 37th-place tie by then-sophomore Jaedin Martinez, who notched a 251 across two rounds — beginning with a 129 and shaving seven strokes on the second day for a 122.
Also, as a sophomore, now-junior Elexia Mauer also had the experience of playing at the state level — finishing in 41st place — going to the clubhouse with a two-round score of 270 on similar cards of 136 and 134.
Now-junior Grace Heieie competed for the Lady Spartans on several occasions during her sophomore year.
“She was a toss-up every week. It was a competition for a varsity spot between Grace and Marie Howard,” Walker said.
According to Walker, junior Holland Miller also played in a varsity tournament as a sophomore.
Spring Creek’s junior class of golfers will be rounded out by Andalynn Moore and Mikalynn Freeman.
“Our freshmen are looking pretty good for never playing golf before,” Walker said. “Stacia Lydon was in gymnastics, and she’s pretty athletic. Our other freshman is Leyona Sharp. They have picked things up right away. They’re both extremely coachable and seem to either learn something new that we show them that practice or figure it out in the next couple practices.”
Strengths
“I think our strength will be in our short game. That’s mostly what we have been working on; approach shots, everything around the green,” Walker said. “Elko’s course is opening up on the 1st (March), so the girls will improve if we can just get them playing actual golf. They need to see some ball flights in the air.”
Challenges
“I think for the younger girls, the biggest challenge will be nerves — just getting past those first-couple tournaments,” Walker said. “The temperatures will be an issue. It’s harder to play when it’s cold. The ball doesn’t fly as far. They may have to club up a couple clubs, especially early in the morning. Injuries occur more often in the cold too. If you hit the ground before the ball, that can really hurt your hands.”
Key Losses
Without question, the Lady Spartans’ biggest loss was the graduation of Emalee Ingram — who was the face of the program after a four-year career on the varsity roster.
In her senior season, Ingram was a 2nd-Team All-State performer — tying Elko’s Chilz Negrete for seventh with a two-round total of 188 with consistent work of matching rounds of 94.
Ingram was also a 1st-Team All-North selection, posting the fifth-best average in the league of 96.8 strokes per round.
Graduated Rachel Merwin finished 27th at state with a two-round score of 216 on identical cards of 108 in both rounds.
In her last year of high school golf, Marie Howard ranked 35th in the state tourney with a total score of 244 — shooting nearly the same marks in round one (121) as she did in round two (123).
Schedule
The Lady Spartans’ JV team will compete first on Thursday, March 4, during the West Wendover tournament.
Spring Creek’s first varsity action of the season is slated for Friday, March 5, at the Lowry tournament, in Winnemucca.
