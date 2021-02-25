Lady Spartans have time to build

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Our freshmen are looking pretty good for never playing golf before,” Walker said. “Stacia Lydon was in gymnastics, and she’s pretty athletic. Our other freshman is Leyona Sharp. They have picked things up right away. They’re both extremely coachable and seem to either learn something new that we show them that practice or figure it out in the next couple practices.”

Strengths

“I think our strength will be in our short game. That’s mostly what we have been working on; approach shots, everything around the green,” Walker said. “Elko’s course is opening up on the 1st (March), so the girls will improve if we can just get them playing actual golf. They need to see some ball flights in the air.”

Challenges

“I think for the younger girls, the biggest challenge will be nerves — just getting past those first-couple tournaments,” Walker said. “The temperatures will be an issue. It’s harder to play when it’s cold. The ball doesn’t fly as far. They may have to club up a couple clubs, especially early in the morning. Injuries occur more often in the cold too. If you hit the ground before the ball, that can really hurt your hands.”

Key Losses