SPRING CREEK – After starting the Division 3A North with an 0-3 record, the Truckee girls basketball team has gone 9-2 in their last-11 league contests.
The Spring Creek girls basketball team – ranked No. 2 in both the 3A North and 3A state rankings with a 14-7 overall record and 12-2 mark in league play – will take on the Lady Wolverines (16-5 overall, 9-5 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.
The Lady Spartans narrowly edged the Lady Wolverines 50-44 on Jan. 4, in Truckee, a game in which Spring Creek dominated the third quarter with a 15-6 run to open a 43-31 lead.
Senior Jasmine Yadeskie and sophomore Kylee Dimick came up big for the Lady Spartans.
Yadeskie scored a team-high 14 points and finished with five rebounds, tied for the team high with four steals, grabbed five rebounds and blocked two shots.
For the year, Yadeskie leads the Lady Spartans with 10 points, 2.7 steals and 1.8 assists – pulling down six rebounds as a point guard.
Dimick also scored in double digits and posted 11 points, six boards, two steals, a block and an assist.
Through the current stage of the season, she has averaged 6.8 points and 5.4 rebounds.
Truckee senior Ava Seelenfreund led all scorers with 16 points and five steals, adding five rebounds and an assist.
She is Truckee’s leading scorer at 12.1 points per game, also topping the team with 4.4 steals per game – adding 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 steals and a block.
Against Spring Creek, she was joined in double figures by 12 points from junior Elena Friedman, who notched all of her scoring on four 3s.
For the season, she has scored 8.7 points per game.
Despite only scoring four points, sophomore Annika Thayer could have had a monster game – grabbing a game-high 10 rebounds – but she finished 1-for-12 from the floor.
Thayer pulls down a team-high 8.4 boards per contest and swats a team-high 1.9 blocks, averaging near double figures at 9.7 points.
Spring Creek senior Alayna Grosz – who is freshly-removed from her game-high 23 points in Tuesday’s 54-47 win over Elko – scored seven points and finished with six rebounds and four steals against the Lady Wolverines.
Against the Lady Indians, she dominated everywhere on the floor with a game-high 15 rebounds, made four steals and rejected a pair of shots.
She has emerged as the Lady Spartans’ grinder, collecting a team-high 7.2 boards and blocking one shot per contest.
Truckee junior Emily Monson scored three points but impacted the game in a number of areas with seven rebounds, three assists and a takeaway.
For the season, Monson has posted averages of 6.2 points, 6.5 boards, 2.8 steals and two assists.
Senior Tommi Jepsen dropped four points against Spring Creek but tied Monson for the team high with three dimes, made three steals and sent a game-high three shots back to their shooters.
She leads the Lady Wolverines with 3.6 assists per outing and adds 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 takeaways.
In a game separated by six points, the Lady Spartans outscored the shorthanded Lady Wolverines – playing with seven players – 11 to five at the free-throw line, Truckee fouling out two members of its team.
The Lady Spartans connected on 11-of-17 at the stripe, the Lady Wolverines finishing 5-for-11 at the line.
Truckee had its chances – attempting 58 shots from the floor – but the Lady Wolverines only connected at a 29-percent clip with 17 makes.
Spring Creek shot the ball slightly better at 35 percent on 18-for-52, many scores set up by the passing of junior Ryley Ricks and senior Shaylynn Yaunick – Ricks dishing a game-best five assists and Yaunick notching four dimes.
Truckee sophomore Lauren Tanner – who did not play in the first meeting against Spring Creek – averages 6.2 points, 5.8 boards, 3.2 steals and 2.4 assists.
Freshman Ryann Flynn scored right around her season average of 5.9 points in the first matchup with the Lady Spartans, finishing with five.
Truckee’s team has reaped the benefits of another capable, healthy body.
After being sidelined for more than half of the season while recovering from a torn ACL on Feb. 3, 2018, sophomore Emma Cooley is back.
Through nine games, Cooley has averaged 6.7 points and three rebounds.
For Spring Creek, senior Caitlyn Dimick averages 8.1 points and 4.9 boards.
Freshman Payge Walz has contributed 5.8 points and three bounds through 14 games – joining the team as a call-up from the junior varsity during the Lady Spartans’ post-Christmas tournament in the Las Vegas Holiday Classic from Dec. 27-Dec. 29, 2018.
The Lady Spartans will look for a 13-2 start in the Division 3A North, taking on Truckee (9-5 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.
Versus North Valleys
Spring Creek will close the weekend versus North Valleys (5-19 overall, 4-11 in league), tipping off against the Lady Panthers at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.