SOUTH TAHOE, California – The Spring Creek girls basketball team completed the first half of its league schedule, improving to 8-1 in the Division 3A North with wins against Dayton and South Tahoe.
Versus Dayton
Saying Spring Creek’s defense was dominant Friday night would be an understatement.
The Lady Spartans allowed one field goal and two points.
Total.
The Lady Dust Devils’ lone score of the contest did not come until the second half, junior Samantha Cleland providing the bucket in the third quarter.
Spring Creek’s offense was modest, but the defense was remarkable in a 43-2 win.
The Lady Spartans scored nine points – four by sophomore Kylee Dimick – in the first quarter, Spring Creek upping its efficiency to 15 points in the second period.
Sophomore Chelsea Ackerman notched five points in the frame, followed by four from senior Jasmine Yadeskie.
At the break, Spring Creek had shut out the Lady Dust Devils and led 24-0.
In the third, Spring Creek posted its frame low of eight points – scoring in single digits for the second time of the contest – senior Alayna Grosz posting four points in the quarter.
Entering the fourth, the Lady Spartans opened a 32-2 lead.
Up 30, Spring Creek turned the game into a running clock in the fourth period – the lead climbing to 35 and beyond – the defense pitching another zero and the offense mounting 11 points.
Through 32 minutes and four periods of play, the Lady Spartans allowed a single score and two points in a 43-2 victory.
Yadeskie scored a game-high 10 points for the Lady Spartans, the only player to reach double figures.
Grosz approached double digits and finished with nine points, followed by five-points apiece from Ackerman – all coming in the second quarter – and freshman Payge Walz.
Dimick finished with four points before twisting her ankle, senior Caitlyn Dimick scored three points and Spring Creek gained a deuce each from juniors Ryley Ricks, Elizabeth Canning and Cheyenne Cleveland.
Senior Shaylynn Yaunick rounded out the scoring for the Lady Spartans with a free throw.
Versus South Tahoe
Playing without Kylee Dimick, who head coach Holly Miller rested to prepare for Spring Creek’s upcoming games, the Lady Spartans had little trouble Saturday in a 20-point victory over South Tahoe.
The contest was close in the first half, Spring Creek edging South Tahoe 10-8 in the first quarter and 14-8 in the second.
Yadeskie and Yaunick led the way for the Lady Spartans with four-points each in the opening frame, Walz posting five and Grosz tallying four in the second.
South Tahoe was paced by three-points apiece in the first quarter by seniors Teagan Williamson and Hailey Naccarato, Naccarato dropping five points and a triple in the second period.
At the break, Spring Creek led 24-16.
The game began to get away from the Lady Vikings in the third quarter, an eight-minute stretch that saw Spring Creek’s lead double from eight to 16 with a 14-6 run by the Lady Spartans.
Grosz scored three field goals and six points in the third, Caitlyn Dimick adding four points in the frame.
All of South Tahoe’s offense in the third came from a three by Naccarato and a bucket and a free throw by Williamson.
Entering the fourth quarter with a 38-22 lead, Spring Creek’s offense dropped to single digits for the first and only time but the defense limited the Lady Vikings to single digits for the fourth time in four tries.
The Lady Spartans closed the contest with a 9-5 run, extending to a 47-27 victory.
Yadeskie and Grosz each scored 11 points for Spring Creek, Walz nearly giving the Lady Spartans their third double-digit scorer with nine points.
Yaunick finished with six points, Caitlyn Dimick added four and the roster was capped with two each by Ricks, Ackerman and a pair of free throws by Cleveland.
Naccarato dropped a game-high 13 points and two 3s for the Lady Vikings, Williamson finishing with six points – the duo combining to score 19 of South Tahoe’s 27.
The No. 2 Lady Spartans improved to 8-1 in the Division 3A North – holding a one-game lead and the head-to-head advantage over Lowry (7-2) – dropping South Tahoe to 4-6 in league play.
Up Next
Spring Creek will open its second half of the league schedule with a crucial ballgame, tipping off at 6 p.m. Friday, in Fernley (5-4), the Lady Vaqueros dropping each of their last-three contests.
Fernley fell 49-44 on Jan. 11 in Truckee, lost 52-43 on Friday at Lowry but played a nearly-perfect first half Saturday in Fallon before watching a 29-22 lead evaporate with a 21-10 run in the third quarter by the Lady Greenwave – the two-time defending state champs coming back for a 63-51 victory.
The Lady Spartans will wrap up the trip with a 1 p.m. ballgame Saturday against the Lady Railroaders (0-9) in Sparks.
