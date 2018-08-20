SPRING CREEK – The Spring Creek girls soccer team has posted some of its most successful seasons in program history the past few years.
The Lady Spartans missed out on qualifying for the state tournament by one game in each of the past four seasons, most recently falling to South Tahoe by a score of 1-0 in the 2017 3A North regional semifinal.
In 2018, head coach Kami Crowe has her work cut out for her.
“We are in a rebuilding year. We lost a lot from last season,” Crowe said. “I think we are capable of doing some good things, but we have a lot of work to do to get there.”
Spring Creek graduated consecutive 1st-Team All-State performer Kaitlyn McLeod from the midfield.
McLeod ranked second in the 3A North with 13 assists and third with 22 goals, finishing third in total scoring with 57 points in 2017.
The Lady Spartans also sent off 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-State utility player Ashley Child, who served as an all-around catalyst for Spring Creek.
She scored eight goals and dished six assists, launching the majority of the team’s corner and free kicks toward the heart of the pitch.
One notable absence that hits the team hard is not due to graduation.
Kayla Jones, a 2nd-Team All-League selection in 2017 as a junior, did not go out for soccer in her senior season.
She placed sixth in the 3A North in scoring last season, finishing second on Spring Creek’s roster with 12 goals and adding four assists.
While the offensive voids of McLeod, Child and Jones are greatly sensed – the Lady Spartans also said goodbye to numerous defensive stoppers.
“Losing Kate Meisner is going to be hard to replace, but we graduated a lot of girls who did good things for us,” Crowe said. “We won’t have Jessica Cashell, Chuck (Jillian Driesbaugh) or Sam Pemelton.”
Crowe said her numbers for tryouts were down, leaving just 16 players on her varsity roster.
“Our numbers were really low. I couldn’t really turn anyone away,” Crowe said. “We aren’t going to have a lot of depth.”
Defensively, Crowe likes the future of her squad between the posts.
“Betsy Fellows is back for her sophomore season, and she played really well as a freshman,” she said. “We have another freshman this year, Shyann Lamb, who is going to be really good. I think we should be set at goalie for a few years.”
Crowe believes her team’s strength at the beginning of the season should be the midfield.
“Lindsey Morrill’s (senior) footwork looks really good. We’re going to move her to a central mid, and Libby Murphy will play central midfield,” Crowe said.
Although the Lady Spartans suffered numerous departures of crucial significance, Spring Creek anxiously awaits the services of junior Kattalin Lopategui, whose sophomore season ended in mid-October with a broken fibula.
“I thought Kattalin may be timid when she came back from the injury, but she is just as aggressive as ever,” Crowe said. “We’ll move her around at forward.”
Lopategui was a key distributor for the Lady Spartans before her injury, setting up teammates for goals on nine occasions while tallying three scores of her own.
“We have a transfer from New York that has some talent, and (sophomore) Lydia Binger has speed,” Crowe said. “Jessica Spillman (senior) is returning and she can do some good things.”
While the very-last line of defense should be solid in the goal, Crowe does not know what alignments, depth or formations she wants to use on defense in the early stages of the year.
“Hailee Dixon (sophomore) and Kierra Watson (senior) should be our best defenders, but I don’t have anything set in stone yet,” she said. “Most players are more comfortable in a 4-4-2 defense as they grow up, but I’m not sure what to use or who to put where right now. We’ll have to play around with those things during our first tournament.”
Spring Creek will get its first taste of new positions, different players and varying looks at 11:20 p.m. Friday against Lowry at the South Tahoe tournament, following with a 7:30 p.m. kick with Pershing County.
The Lady Spartans’ first home game will come against back-to-back 3A state champion Truckee at 5 p.m. Sept. 7 in Spring Creek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.