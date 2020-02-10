Lady Spartans in sole possession of 4th place

The fourth played out a draw, each team mounting 14 points.

In the end, the Lady Spartans improved to 13-9 overall and 10-5 in league play with a 58-43 victory — dropping Lowry to 13-9 overall and 11-4 in the Division 3A North.

Spring Creek placed just two players in double digits, but nine players in total scored for the Lady Spartans.

Juniors Kylee Dimick and Emma Campbell led the way with 13 points apiece.

Dimick tallied a customary double-double with 13 points, a game-best three blocks, an assist and a steal.

Campbell hit two 3s, dished an assist and made a takeaway.

Lowry was paced by a game-high 17 points from senior Sierra Maestrejuan, who blasted four 3s and finished with six rebounds and two assists.

Sophomore Jovi Kuskie closed with 12 points, knocked down two triples and went for five boards and a team-high three swipes.

For the Lady Spartans, junior Payge Walz neared double figures with eight points, three boards, two assists and a steal.

Senior Elizabeth Canning added six points, three rebounds and a pair of dimes.