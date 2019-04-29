SPRING CREEK – After 16 ballgames, the Spring Creek softball team’s season will come down to the final two.
The Lady Spartans did what they needed to do on senior day, despite a mini scare early from Sparks.
With the game knotted 5-5 entering the bottom of the fourth inning, Spring Creek racked up 10-unsanswered runs for a 15-5 victory.
The win improved Spring Creek’s league record to 6-10, currently tying North Valleys (6-10 in 3A North) for the sixth and final berth to the regional tournament.
The Lady Panthers dug out a 16-14 win over defending state champion Fallon (10-5 in league) in the series finale after losing the first contest 15-5.
Spring Creek grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning Saturday, Sparks taking a 2-1 advantage in the top of the third.
The Lady Spartans answered with a four-run frame in the bottom half for a 5-2 lead.
Things got interesting in the top of the fourth.
Sparks led off with a single to short by junior Ivy Murtha, runners placed on second and third with a base knock by junior Marcelina Friedman.
A dribbler down the first-base line loaded the bases.
Spring Creek junior pitcher Shawnee Walters-Haas recorded the first out with a strikeout, but Sparks cut the deficit to two with an RBI single by sophomore Sara Calderas.
Sophomore Myshela Todd lifted a fly ball that fell in fair ground in left field, scoring Friedman from third – making the score a one-run game at 5-4 – the hit likely driving in two if the next runner kept rounding third base.
Sophomore Jocelynn Branson hit a shot to third base, fielded on the ground by freshman Taya Grasmick for a force and the second out but sophomore Kimberly Luna rolled home on the play – tying the game 5-5.
Still not out of trouble, Walters-Haas notched a big punchout with two on to close the frame.
Senior Tatum York won a leadoff battle in the home half, reaching on an error at shortstop and stealing second base – advancing to third on an error behind the plate.
She scored on an infield popup that fell near second base for junior Ashton Moon, York crossing on the play for a 6-5 lead, giving the Lady Spartans the high side for good.
Sophomore Anessa Chiquete walked, and the bases were crammed full with a single to left field by senior Allie Thompson.
Moon scored from third on a fielder’s choice, but the second out was recorded with a strikeout by Branson.
Thompson turned on the gas for a run on a passed ball, Walters-Haas earned a free pass and Grasmick tallied the final run of the inning with an RBI base knock to right field – driving in freshman Janeigha Stutesman.
On top 9-5, the Lady Spartans sat down the Lady Railroaders in order in the top of the fifth with a great play by Grasmick at third, a fly ball to Grasmick and a popup to Stutesman at first.
Spring Creek walked it off in the bottom of the fifth.
Once again, York reached in the leadoff spot with a single to left.
She took second on a passed ball, and a bloop single by Moon dropped in the hole behind first and second – placing runners on the corners.
Spring Creek grabbed a double-up lead with an RBI single by Chiquete to left – scoring York – and Thompson pulled a grounder that bounced off the bag at third base to load the paths.
Moon scored as Stutesman notched an RBI on four pitches out of the zone, Chiquete crossed on an RBI groundout by sophomore Jaycee Freyensee and anther RBI groundout by Walters-Haas sent in Thompson.
Stutesman quickly darted home on a ball to the backstop for a nine-run lead, the Lady Spartans needing just one more to walk off early.
Grasmick drew a walk and freshman Nyha Harris smacked a single to right field and placed runners on the corners.
With a passed ball, Grasmick dashed in – Spring Creek sweeping the series with a 15-5 victory in five frames.
The Lady Spartans placed themselves in the thick of the playoff discussion and improved to 6-10 in league play, the Lady Railroaders entering the series with a matching 4-10 mark but dropping to 4-12 in the 3A North.
Thompson tallied quite the performance in the final home game of her career, leading the Lady Spartans with three hits – including a solo home run – tying for the team high with three runs scored.
Grasmick topped the roster with four RBIs, scoring the game-clinching run.
Stats
Spring Creek pitching: Walters-Haas 5 IP 7 H 5 R 4 ER 0 BB 6 K.
Spring Creek batting: Thompson 3-4 2 RBI 3 R, Grasmick 2-3 4 RBI 1 R, Freyensee 2-3 1 RBI 2 R, York 2-4 1 RBI 2 R, Stutesman 1-2 2 RBI 3 R, Walters-Haas 1-2 2 RBI, Chiquete 1-3 1 RBI 2 R, Moon 1-3 1 RBI 2 R, Harris 1-4. 2B: Walters-Haas. HR: Thompson.
Up Next
The Lady Spartans will put their regional tournament hopes on the line in the final series of the regular season, Spring Creek opening a two-game slate with the Lady Panthers at 2 p.m. Friday at North Valleys High School, in Reno.
The all-important finale will take place at noon Saturday.
