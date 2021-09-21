Lady Spartans, Lady Vikings scoreless

Freshman Jacey Lindquist also hustled and challenged opponents on the Lady Spartans’ left side of the field, senior Payge Walz doing the same on the right wing — winning possession of several balls and turning upfield, changing the field position in the Lady Spartans’ favor.

From a free kick, sophomore Aubrey Dawson found the ball and hit a shot wide that was saved by South Tahoe’s keeper.

Junior Avery Beatty stamped a direct kick from distance — placing it on-target — and the keeper dropped the ball, but the Lady Spartans were late on their runs and did not make a follow.

Befu had another shot stopped by Dilworth, and she smacked another kick from the middle off the crossbar — junior Krystyna Schembri sailing the rebound over the frame.

Sophomore Olivia Kwachak found operating on the left edge but shanked a ball wide to the left, and junior Independence Newberry had a free kick batted away from the net — senior Ella Bickert having her rebound deflected in a crowd.

The Lady Vikings continued to threaten, but Spring Creek dodged another bullet as a free kick by senior Jenna Pevenage was hit mere inches high — skipping on the underneath side of the crossbar but now low enough to get a bounce beyond the end line.