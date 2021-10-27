Lady Spartans lock down league title

WINNEMUCCA — With a 5-1 victory Tuesday over Lowry, in Winnemucca, the Spring Creek girls soccer team locked down the Division 3A North-East league title.

The Lady Spartans are now — pending upcoming COVID testing — guaranteed a berth in the Division 3A North semifinal round of the regional tournament, earning a first-round bye and needing just one victory at said tourney for a trip to state.

Against the Lady Buckaroos, Spring Creek dominated throughout.

In the 23rdn minute, the Lady Spartans took a 1-0 lead on a goal by freshman Jacey Lindquist — who dribbled through the defense and converted her shot.

Spring Creek’s advantage grew by double just six minutes removed from its first score, senior Shyann Lamb cashing a penalty kick.

The first-half onslaught continued — booking three scores in a nine-minute span — junior Meagan Borresch scoring on an assist from junior Syerra Silva in the 32nd minute.

At the break, the Lady Spartans led 3-0.

Lowry trimmed the deficit to two in the 49th minute, the Backus sisters teaming up for the Lady Bucks’ lone goal of the contest — senior Emily scoring from an assist by freshman Britain — making the score 3-1.

However, the margin went back to three in the 72nd minute — Spring Creek junior Avery Beatty opening a 4-1 advantage with a dribble and a shot from long distance.

She played a factor in the Lady Spartans’ final score as well, sending a corner kick to senior Abigail Waldron — who finished off the play in the box.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (8-0-1 in league) will wrap up the regular season with a senior-day contest against Fallon (4-2-2 in league as of Wednesday morning) at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, in Spring Creek.

In the first meeting, Spring Creek tied the Lady Greenwave, 1-1, on Oct. 9, in Fallon.

