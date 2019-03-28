SPRING CREEK – Through five games in league play of the Division 3A North, the Spring Creek softball team is looking for its first win.
So are the Lady Vikings of South Tahoe.
The Lady Vikings have fallen twice to each of their first-two opponents, opening the season with a 14-4 loss to North Valleys.
The Lady Panthers ended the two-game series with a royal beat-down, waxing South Tahoe 23-2.
Elko played the Lady Vikings in their second series of the season, the Lady Indians wining both games in lopsided fashion – winning the first game 16-3 in five innings and closing the show 15-0 in the second game in 2-1/2 frames.
Spring Creek opened the 3A North season with home losses – playing at Newton Field – falling 16-0 in the league opener to Lowry, the Lady Spartans losing the second game 11-1.
The Lady Spartans gave Elko a major run for its money in the first meeting of the year, the Lady Indians needing a walk-off on an error in extra frames for a 7-6 win in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Playing on the road, Spring Creek managed to only get in its first game of an expected two-game series at Fernley.
The Lady Vaqueros used power to plate runs, going for eight extra-base hits – nailing four doubles, two triples and two home runs – building a large lead en route to a 14-7 win.
The second game of the series was rained out, tentatively pushed back to April 11.
On Tuesday, the Lady Spartans fell to the Indians or the second time – the latter meeting not as close as the first.
Spring Creek allowed seven runs in the bottom of the first inning, Elko hanging on after some tense moments for an 11-5 win.
The Lady Spartans’ lone RBI of the game came off the bat of sophomore Anessa Chiquete, who drove in junior Hailey Watson with a base knock on the ground to left field in the top of the fifth inning.
Spring Creek pulled to within five on a wild pitch, junior Ashton Moon and Chiquete each scoring on the play.
The Lady Spartans gave the three runs back in the bottom half, coming on two home runs in three at-bats.
Freshman Jersey cranked a solo shot with one away, sophomore Lexi Schweer nailing a two-run bomb to center field two batters later – pushing the lead back to eight at 11-3.
Spring Creek notched two runs in the top of the seventh – sophomore Jaycee scoring on a wild pitch and junior Shawnee Walters-Haas rolling home on a passed ball – a groundout back to the mound ending the game with the score at 11-5.
When the first pitch is fired Friday, one thing is for certain – Spring Creek or South Tahoe will win gain their first in league play.
Conversely, Saturday’s game will mark another chance for the loser of Friday’s contest to gain win No. 1.
Game Time
First pitch for the first game between the Lady Spartans and the Lady Vikings will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, the second and final game of the series getting underway at noon Saturday, in South Tahoe, California.
