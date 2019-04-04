SPRING CREEK – There hasn’t been a better time for the Spring Creek softball team to string together some wins.
With two victories over South Tahoe (0-8 in league) for a sweep in the last series, the Lady Spartans (2-5 in league) gained their first wins in the Division 3A North and look to continue the streak in their first action at home.
When the Lady Spartans step on the diamond in Spring Creek, they will face another winless opponent – hosting Truckee (0-4 in league) – possessing a golden chance to climb the 3A North standings, currently in seventh place and one spot out of the sixth and final position to the regional tournament behind Sparks (3-3 in league).
While Truckee has struggled to swing the bat – hitting .247 as a team – the Lady Wolverines’ biggest downfall has been on the mound.
With the pitching staff combining for an earned-run average of 24 through seven games recorded to MaxPreps, it wouldn’t matter how much offense Truckee posted – a 24-run hole is too much to fill.
Junior Ashlyn Christensen leads the Lady Wolverines at the plate with a .400 average in 10 at-bats – also topping the roster with three RBIs.
In five games, junior Tess Anderson is hitting .364 with a double and has scored two runs.
Senior Miranda Parkhurst is one of three girls batting .333 – also tagging one of Truckee’s four doubles – joined at a 1-for-3 clip at the dish by juniors Haley Hames (two RBIs) and Jazmin Garcia.
Sophomore Kristina Ryan leads the offense in runs scored – crossing home three times – hitting .308 with a double and driving in a run.
On the mound, Truckee’s problem has been control and locating pitches – handing out 58 walks against 16 strikeouts.
Defensively, the Lady Wolverines have been decent – fielding the ball at .882 and committing six errors over seven games.
The Lady Spartans are batting .286 as a unit, led by a .458 percentage from senior Allie Thompson.
Thompson has driven in five runs and knocked an extra-base hit of each fashion – including two doubles, a triple and the first home run of her career last week against South Tahoe.
With 13 runs scored, she is currently in a three-way tie for first on the roster.
Sophomore Jaycee Freyensee’s .433 average is very respectable, but she really threatens opponents with her ability to hit for power – already nailing seven hits for extra bases – hammering a team-high three doubles and team-best three homers, also adding a triple.
She leads the team with 10 RBIs and has scored 12 runs of her own.
The final .300-plus average belongs to junior Ashton Moon, who is currently hitting .304 with a double, two RBIs and seven runs scored.
A threat on the bases, she is tied with junior Hailey Watson for the team high in steals – each girl swiping eight – Thompson following with seven steals.
Nearing a .300 average, freshman Janeigha Stutesman did herself a big favor last week – hitting for the cycle in the third and final game against the Lady Vikings.
Stutesman is currently batting .296 with seven RBIs, all but one of her four extra-base knocks – two doubles, a triple and her first home run – coming in the series finale against South Tahoe.
Freshman Nyha Harris is hitting .286 with three RBIs – poking a pair of doubles – also stealing six bases.
Senior Shawnee Walters-Haas has also driven in three runs, but she has scored 13 times – tying for the team high – batting .273 with a double and a home run.
On the mound, she leads the Lady Spartans with three wins and a 7.50 ERA over 37-1/3 innings with 39 strikeouts against nine walks.
Stutesman has posted an 8.03 ERA with 10 strikeouts and 10 walks in 11-1/3 innings of work.
Despite Truckee’s struggle to mount hits in bunches, the Lady Spartans must be ready to make plays defensively and improve on their .670 fielding percentage – already committing 68 errors in nine contests.
Game Time
The Lady Spartans will open their home schedule at 2 p.m. Friday against Truckee, the two-game series closing with a first pitch set for noon Saturday.
