SPRING CREEK – After winning two of its first three league matches, the Spring Creek volleyball team has since gone on a three-game losing streak.
The downward trend began with a three-set sweep Tuesday in Elko, the Lady Spartans following with home sweeps to the hands of Dayton on Friday night and South Tahoe on Saturday morning.
Versus Dayton
The Lady Spartans were defeated in three sets by the Lady Dust Devils, all games relatively close – the first set providing the best back-and-forth action.
Dayton took the opening frame by a score of 25-22, following with victories of 25-19 and 25-20.
Spring Creek coach Kaylene Grosz said the first match of the weekend was much different than the second.
“Dayton is a small, quick team. They got to a lot of shots,” she said.
Versus South Tahoe
Playing early at 9 a.m. Saturday, the Lady Spartans took some time to get rolling.
The Lady Vikings played well from the opening jump, notching the first-four points.
Junior Jerra McLaughlin tallied a kill for the first score of the contest, the second point falling on a drop.
An ace was served up by junior Kaitlyn Racca, and Spring Creek’s hit was sent long.
The Lady Spartans earned their first point on a ball out of bounds, and they took their second point on a free ball that missed wide.
South Tahoe took a 7-2 lead on a block by junior Ruby Abuhajleh, and a double touch gave the Lady Vikings an 8-2 advantage.
Spring Creek scored on a net serve, but the Lady Vikings forced a free ball for a 9-3 lead.
The Lady Spartans made a nice scramble, sophomore Hailey Cruson scoring the point.
South Tahoe booked the next six points, using both solid hitting and benefitting from Spring Creek errors, McLaughlin dropping a shot in a hole and Abuhajleh smashing a hit off the face of a Spring Creek defender.
The drought was ended with a solid kill by Spring Creek senior Matty Kennedy, but South Tahoe took a 16-5 lead with a putaway by junior Madi Riley following a great dig by Spring Creek junior Nicole Southern.
Riley drove another kill for a 19-6 lead, but Spring Creek junior Cheyenne Cleveland followed with a rip of her own.
McLaughlin killed a ball for a 20-7 lead for the Lady Vikings.
A bad reception on a serve resulted in a South Tahoe ace, and a Spring Creek shot went out of bounds before sophomore Kylee Dimick nailed down a kill – scoring Spring Creek’s final point of the set.
South Tahoe closed the first frame with three-consecutive points, rolling to a 25-8 victory.
The second set began with a kill by South Tahoe senior Layne Hembree and a bad serve receive, but Dimick made a filthy smack for Spring Creek’s first point.
McLaughlin answered with a hard shot that bounced to the ceiling on the dig attempt, but Dimick painted the line for the next point.
The Lady Vikings took consecutive points with a tip to the back corner and ace by Racca.
Spring Creek earned multiple points on serves into the net and hits out of bounds, but the Lady Spartans also made miscues on some of their serves.
Hembree gave the Lady Vikings a 9-6 lead with a kill, but Dimick came back with a tough putaway for the Lady Spartans.
She closed the gap to 10-8 with a shot into the middle of the floor, but a tip to the back row pushed the South Tahoe advantage to 11-8.
A drop shot by Abuhajleh opened a 12-8 lead before Spring Creek notched a point, an ace by Racca extending South Tahoe’s lead to 16-9.
Spring Creek made a four-point run – beginning with two South Tahoe errors – the Lady Spartans capping the streak with a kill by senior Alayna Grosz on a free ball and an ace by junior Ryley Ricks.
The Lady Spartans hit consecutive balls into the net and fell behind 18-13 after closing the lead to three, and miscommunication on defense led to a ball falling between defenders.
A shank on a serve gave the Lady Vikings an ace, and Hembree hammered a shot for a 21-13 lead – closing a five-point run for South Tahoe.
Spring Creek tallied the next two points on an ace by senior Shaylynn Yaunick and a South Tahoe shank, but the Lady Vikings closed the set with four straight points: a net serve, an ace by Abuhajleh, a tip that was blocked out of bounds and a kill by Hembree.
South Tahoe pitted Spring Creek against elimination with a 25-15 win.
A different Spring Creek team showed up for the third set, beginning with defensive movement and an appearance of a block at the net.
Cleveland began the improvement with a great dive for a point, Dimick giving Spring Creek a 3-1 lead with a tip shot.
South Tahoe tied the game with serve out of bounds and a net ball, the Lady Vikings taking the lead on a diving attempt that sailed out.
Dimick knotted the score 4-4 with a kill, giving Spring Creek the lead with an ace for consecutive points.
Spring Creek junior Emily Armstrong tied the game 6-all with a putaway, but South Tahoe took a 9-7 lead with an ace by Abuhajleh.
Following a shanked South Tahoe serve, Grosz tied the game 9-9 with an ace for the Lady Spartans.
Block party, three points in a row.
South Tahoe senior Jordan Malkus swatted a shot at the net, but the Lady Spartans took the next two points with blocks of their own – Dimick denying an attempt then combining with Armstrong for another swat and an 11-10 lead.
Dimick then blocked a ball and went back up on the South Tahoe reception, smashing a putaway for a 13-11 advantage, forcing a timeout.
South Tahoe took the lead at 14-13 on a kill by Abuhajleh from a free ball, but Dimick snapped her arm like a whip and tied the contest 14-all.
Hembree continued the give-and-take with a kill, but the Lady Spartans tied the game with a free ball that fell between defenders.
South Tahoe took a 17-15 lead on consecutive points by Hembree on a putaway and an ace, and Spring Creek’s defense began to have major issues in the back row – a shank and a block of bounds resulting in a 20-15 lead for the Lady Vikings.
A bad set scored a point for Spring Creek, the Lady Spartans pulling to within three on a ball out of bounds.
McLaughlin killed a ball for the Lady Vikings, Abuhajleh following with an ace.
Another ace on a shank in the backline gave South Tahoe a 23-17 lead, and Abuhajleh went back to the well – closing the match with two more aces – serving out the match with four aces in a row on Spring Creek reception errors.
South Tahoe earned a straight-set sweep with a 25-17 victory in the third frame.
“We played a lot better in the third set, but we came out too slow. Our serves were off and we made a lot of defensive errors,” coach Grosz said. “Our team is sick right now, so that is part of the problem with our movement. Our block came alive in the third set, but we gave them too many free balls – two of them that didn’t even go over in third set.”
The Lady Spartans gave away four free balls in each of the first and second sets, committing six freebies in the third frame.
Spring Creek went without a block until swatting three shots in the third frame, two by Dimick and one by Armstrong.
The Lady Spartans finished with four aces in the match – one apiece by Ricks, Grosz, Yaunick and Dimick – while the Lady Vikings served up 14 unreturned serves, Abuhajleh nailing six aces, Racca firing four and McLaughlin and Hembree tagging two each.
Dimick led Spring Creek with nine kills, tying Hembree and McLaughlin for the game high in putaways.
Abuhajleh topped all players with four blocks, Malkus adding two swats for Lady Vikings.
Senior libero Hailey Naccarato dug up a match-best 18 shots for South Tahoe, junior libero Amie Donham leading the Lady Spartans with nine digs.
Spring Creek fell to 3-4 in the Division 3A North, while South Tahoe improved to 4-2 in league play.
The Lady Spartans will hit the road in league games at 6 p.m. Friday versus Fernley (4-1) and noon Saturday at Sparks (0-6).
