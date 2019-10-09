On Friday, Spring Creek battled defending regional champion South Tahoe to a 2-1 ballgame — also coming up short in a 1-0 match on Saturday, at Incline.
Versus South Tahoe
Spring Creek held the Lady Vikings scoreless for the majority of the first half, junior Giovana De Loia breaking the stalemate in the 29th minute on what Lady Spartans’ head coach Kami Crowe called “an awkward play.”
“I started out with a different formation and switched to our normal formation,” Crowe said. “The play was just awkward. She kicked the ball but didn’t hit it very well and it just rolled into the net.”
South Tahoe took a 1-0 lead, but the Lady Spartans answered quickly.
Right before the break, Spring Creek knotted the score with a direct kick from sophomore Shyann Lamb just beyond the 18-yard box — Crowe saying the boot came from “20 to 25 yards out.”
At half, the Lady Spartans were gridlocked 1-1.
However, a defensive miscue led to a lead change and a game-winning goal in the first minute of the second half.
“They had a corner kick and the ball got through everyone,” Crowe said. “We just let her have it.”
Junior Ilse Decosta was at the right place at the right time, booting home the difference maker.
The Lady Vikings overcame a slow start and pulled off a 2-1 victory, the final 35-plus minutes of the match playing out scoreless.
Versus Incline
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
“We outplayed them, well, outshot them,” Crowe said. “We took 23 shots to their five shots, but they have made theirs count.”
Crowe said the lone goal of the contest came on a “huge breakdown in our defense.”
“We let the girl run between us and gave her an open shot,” Crowe said.
Sophomore Rose Heffern gave the Lady Highlanders a shot of life early, opening a 1-0 lead at the 6:30 mark.
“It was rough, we didn’t come out strong. We had tons of opportunities to score but by the time we realized what was at stake, it was too late,” Crowe said. “If we would have played like we did Friday, the goals would have come. When they didn’t, it built a level of frustration. We were so slow Saturday.”
Spring Creek did not capitalize on ample chances, falling by a final score of 1-0.
The Lady Spartans fell to 4-6-4 overall and 4-4-3 in the Division 3A North, the Lady Vikings remaining unbeaten in league play at 11-0-2 and improving to 12-2-2 overall.
Up Next
The Lady Spartans will host defending state champion Truckee (9-4-1 overall, 9-1-1 in league) at 4 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek, following with a noon Saturday match versus North Tahoe (5-4-4 overall, 5-2-4 in league).
“We have some things to figure out: shooting, finishing and consistency,” Crowe said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.