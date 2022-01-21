Lady Spartans need offensive rhythm

SPRING CREEK — Simply put, the Spring Creek girls basketball team — against No. 1 Lowry — struggled offensively in its last outing.

The Lady Spartans need to get back to an offensive flow Saturday, in Fallon.

The Lady Buckaroos — who are a long, rangy, athletic bunch — definitely played a large part in Spring Creek’s subpar offensive performance Wednesday in the Lady Spartans’ 47-35 home loss.

But, Spring Creek also had plenty of good looks and flat missed the type of shots it hopes to find from its possessions.

Against the Lady Wave (11-7 overall, 0-2 in league as of Thursday) — slated to host Elko on Friday night — the Lady Spartans can work out some kinks and get back to winning ball.

Fallon is paced by senior Cassie Edgmon, who averages 10.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and three steals per game — ranking sixth in the league in scoring, rebounds and takeaways.

She is joined in double digits with 10 points per game — through one contest — from junior Kambrie Thorn.

Thorn also dished two assists, grabbed a board and dished a dime.

Senior Trinity Helton has averaged 5.1 points, a team-high 7.3 rebounds — third in the league — and 2.1 steals.

Senior Sydney Jarrett has tallied 4.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, a team-best 3.7 steals — second in the league — and 1.1 assists.

Sophomore Zoey Jarrett averages 3.9 points, 3.9 boards, 3.6 steals — third in the conference — and a team-high 1.8 assists, splitting seventh in the league.

Senior Shaylee Coldwell has turned in 3.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists — tied for ninth in the league — and 1.5 steals.

Senior Addison Smith had chipped in 2.3 points and 2.7 rebounds, and senior Hudsyn Clark has averaged 2.2 points and 1.2 boards.

Senior Sadoni Downs has added 1.5 points per game, and sophomore Ava Faught has notched 1.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and one swipe per contest.

Without stats recorded from Wednesday’s game against Lowry, Spring Creek is led by senior Shyann Lamb — averaging 12.5 points.

MaxPreps’ statistical figures were down Friday.

Lamb also adds 4.2 boards, 2.5 steals and 1.4 assists.

Senior Payge Walz averages 9.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.2 dimes.

Junior Avery Beatty — who said she is likely out for the remainder of the season with a hand injury — posted 7.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, a team-high 3.2 steals and a roster-best 2.8 assists.

Junior Ella Buzzetti has been a strength in the lane, averaging 4.6 points, a team-best 6.4 boards and 1.8 steals — fellow junior Rylee Keim also providing a presence with four points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.3 assists from the post and stretching the floor.

Junior Brynly Stewart has notched 3.1 points and 1.7 rebounds, and senior Riley Moon has provided three points, 3.6 boards and 1.1 steals per contest.

On the wing, junior Taylor Brunson is turning in 1.9 points and 1.5 rebounds, while freshman Roxanne Keim has added 1.3 points and 3.3 boards per outing.

Junior post Mia Grosz averaged 1.2 points and 1.9 rebounds.

Team Comparisons

The Lady Spartans have a sizable advantage offensively, averaging 47.1 points per game — Fallon dropping 34.3 points per contest.

Spring Creek also has a wide lead on the backboards, pulling down 37.4 rebounds and the Lady Wave grabbing 29.3 boards.

Due to more points, the Lady Spartans also tally more assists — dishing 9.4 dimes to 6.9 passes to scores for Fallon.

Defensively, the Lady Wave turn people over more often — averaging 17 steals to Spring Creek’s 14.2 takeaways.

As for shooting the rock, the Lady Spartans connect on 32% of their tries from the field — hitting 36% from two and 25% from distance — Fallon shooting 27% from the floor on 30% from two and 18% from deep.

At the line, Spring Creek converts 59% of its free throws — Fallon knocking down 38% of its freebies.

Game Time

The Lady Spartans (14-2 overall, 3-1 in league) will look to limit their losing streak to one against the Lady Wave (11-7 overall, 0-2 in league) at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Fallon.

GALLERY: South Tahoe at Spring Creek Girls Basketball — Jan. 14, 2022

