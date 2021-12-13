Lady Spartans not challenged on road

RENO — Following a close loss in the season opener, the Spring Creek girls basketball team has rattled off five-consecutive wins — none of which were close contests.

The Lady Spartans were never threatened or even challenged Friday or Saturday during their two-game road trip, blasting North Valleys by a final score of 43-7 and dismantling Hug 55-18.

Versus North Valleys

In a defensive clinic, Spring Creek gave up just three points in the first half and four after the break.

Offensively, the effort was consistent posting 25-first half points and 18 points in the second half.

In total, nine players scored for the Lady Spartans — senior Shyann Lamb leading the way with nine points.

She added three rebounds and a steal.

Senior Riley Moon finished with six points, six rebounds and three steals — senior Payge Walz closing with six points, three boards, three takeaways and an assist.

Junior Avery Beatty added five points, two rebounds and a team-high two dimes.

Spring Creek gained four points apiece from junior Rylee Keim, junior Brynly Stewart and senior Myah Baisley.

Keim topped the attack on the glass with seven boards, made three steals and dished an assist.

Baisley finished with three rebounds and a steal, while Stewart went for two swipes, a dime and a rebound.

Junior Taylor Brunson added three points, four boards, an assist and a takeaway.

Fellow junior Ella Buzzetti scored two points, came away with a team-high four steals, snagged two rebounds and dropped an assist.

Versus Hug

While the Hawks scored more than the Panthers, Hug’s offense was limited greatly as well — never mounting more than seven points in any frame.

Spring Creek, on the other hand, did major damage early — pumping in 23 points in the first quarter and tacking on 21 more in the second — opening a 44-12 lead at the half.

One again, the Lady Spartans attacked with balance — placing nine girls on the score sheet.

Beatty reached double digits and led the way with 10 points, five steals, a roster-best four assists and two boards.

Buzzetti neared double figures with nine points, four boards and three swipes.

Stewart turned in eight points, two rebounds and a steal — connecting on a pair of 3s — and Lamb finished with seven points, a team-high six steals, four rebounds and a dime.

Brunson and Walz each turned in six points — Walz playing an all-around game with five boards, three steals and three assists, Brunson adding three boards and two thefts.

Moon chipped in five points, six rebounds and a pair of takeaways.

Freshman Roxanne Keim scored two points and yanked down a team-high eight rebounds, and offense was closed off with a deuce for junior Mia Grosz — who tallied five boards and a pair of assists.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (5-1 overall) will play their first contest in front of the home crowd against Wooster (3-2) at 6 p.m. Friday and finish the home stand versus South Tahoe (4-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

