Lady Spartans open 1-2 at High Sierra Winter Classic

RENO — Three games into the 2019-2020 basketball season, Spring Creek’s girls have a 1-2 record — winning a close contest, falling short in another tight battle against a top team.
Versus Spanish Springs
In Thursday’s season opener, the Lady Spartans were blasted early in a 66-31 loss to the Lady Cougars.
Spanish Springs poured it on in the first half, outscoring Spring Creek 24-8 in the first period and 27-9 in the second.
At the break, the Lady Spartans trailed by nearly a running-clock deficit at 51-17 with the margin at 34 points.
The Lady Cougars quit the attack in the second half, outscoring Spring Creek 9-6 in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the Lady Spartans found the high side for the first time of any frame by another low-scoring tally of 8-6.
When the final whistle blew, Spanish Springs finished a 35-point blowout of 66-31.
Spring Creek shot the ball well but only took 25 attempts, making 12.
However, 25 turnovers led to the limited amount of looks at the rim.
Junior Kylee Dimick has herself a great game in defeat, making 6-for-6 field goals and booking a game-high 19 points.
Sophomore Payge Walz ranked second on the roster with six points.
The Lady Spartans’ offense was capped by two points apiece from sophomore Shyann Lamb, junior Chelsea Ackerman and senior Amanda Goicoechea.
Versus Damonte Ranch
In its second contest of the tournament, Spring Creek tallied its first and only win.
The Lady Spartans came to life in the third quarter and hung on for a 44-42 victory over Damonte Ranch.
Neither team put the ball in the bucket with any regularity in the first half, Spring Creek scoring five points in the first quarter and eight in the second — the Lady Mustangs notching nine in the first and six in the second.
At the half, Spring Creek trailed by a deuce at 15-13.
From the locker room, the Lady Spartans went to work — scoring their frame best of 17 points in the third period and limiting Damonte Ranch to eight.
Entering the fourth, Spring Creek opened a 30-23 advantage but needed every bucket during the stretch.
The Lady Mustangs woke up in the fourth, scoring a game-best 19 points — the Lady Spartans finishing with 14.
With a seven-point lead and a five-point deficit in the fourth, Spring Creek found the win column with a narrow 44-42 win.
Dimick was a beast inside, posting her first double-double of the year — tying for the game high with 16 points and yanking down an absurd 19 rebounds (six offensive, 13 defensive).
You have free articles remaining.
She also swatted two shots.
Ackerman approached double figures with nine points and grabbed five boards, junior Emma Campbell giving the Lady Spartans a big lift with eight points.
Senior Elizabeth Canning splashed Spring Creek’s lone three and closed with five points, six rebounds, a pair of assists, two steals and a block in an all-around effort.
The scoring was rounded off by two points each for seniors Ryley Ricks and Cheyenne Cleveland and a deuce by Lamb.
Versus Reno
Despite the loss in their tourney finale, the Lady Spartans can take away great pride and a good feeling.
Against undefeated powerhouse Reno, Spring Creek gave the Lady Huskies all they wanted and more — coming just short in a low-scoring, 34-32 battle.
After the first, the score was gridlocked 8-8.
Reno narrowly found the high side at 9-7 in the second quarter and led 17-15 at the break.
The contest came down to Spring Creek’s struggles on offense in the third quarter, notching just five points.
The defense remained strong, only allowing Reno to score eight points in third.
Entering the fourth, the Lady Spartans started having success on the offensive end — dropping a frame-best 12 points.
Defensively, Spring Creek limited Reno to single digits once again with nine down the stretch.
However, the five-point deficit was shrunk to three but was not overhauled — Reno escaping with a 34-32 win.
Dimick shot 6-of-9 from the floor and scored a game-high 15 points — accounting for nearly half of the Lady Spartans’ offense by herself — pulling down eight boards and making a pair of steals.
Ackerman finished with seven points and buried a three, dished two assists and made a steal.
Lamb connected on Spring Creek’s other triple and finished with five points, two assists and a theft.
Ricks finished with two points but dished a game-best four assists, and freshman Rylee Keim scored two points and blocked a shot.
The offense was capped by a free throw from Cleveland.
Up Next
The Lady Spartans will take to the road once again, opening league play of the Division 3A North at 6 p.m. Friday versus Dayton.
Spring Creek will close the road trip at 1 p.m. Saturday, at South Tahoe.