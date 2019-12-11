Lady Spartans open 1-2 at High Sierra Winter Classic

Spring Creek shot the ball well but only took 25 attempts, making 12.

However, 25 turnovers led to the limited amount of looks at the rim.

Junior Kylee Dimick has herself a great game in defeat, making 6-for-6 field goals and booking a game-high 19 points.

Sophomore Payge Walz ranked second on the roster with six points.

The Lady Spartans’ offense was capped by two points apiece from sophomore Shyann Lamb, junior Chelsea Ackerman and senior Amanda Goicoechea.

Versus Damonte Ranch

In its second contest of the tournament, Spring Creek tallied its first and only win.

The Lady Spartans came to life in the third quarter and hung on for a 44-42 victory over Damonte Ranch.

Neither team put the ball in the bucket with any regularity in the first half, Spring Creek scoring five points in the first quarter and eight in the second — the Lady Mustangs notching nine in the first and six in the second.

At the half, Spring Creek trailed by a deuce at 15-13.