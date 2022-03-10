Lady Spartans open 3A North at Hug

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek girls softball team opened the year with a 2-0 record — beating 1A opponent Pahranagat Valley twice — and the Lady Spartans will look to remain unbeaten in their 3A North opener.

At 3 p.m. Friday, Spring Creek will face West-crossover opponent Hug, in Reno.

On the season, the Lady Hawks are 1-2 — the score not reported for their Wednesday contest against Portola.

Hug opened the season with a 9-7 victory over Truckee, but the Lady Hawks were then beaten down by 4A powerhouse Bishop Manogue by a final score of 19-6 and then dropped a 6-1 contest to 3A West foe Wooster.

The Lady Spartans won both of their games with the Lady Panthers by wide margins with the scores at 12-4 and 13-5.

At the dish, Spring Creek was potent — three girls hitting .625 or better — led by .667 averages from sophomore Chloe Patzer and senior Nyha Harris and a .625 clip by junior Abi MacDiarmid.

Senior Riley Moon batted .500, while freshman Alyson Clarke posted a .400 mark at the dish.

Freshman Ashlynn Sorenson hit .375, and junior Kylie Harris went .333 at the plate — giving the Lady Spartans seven athletes who earned a hit in every three at-bats.

With five RBI, Sorenson topped the roster — also leading Spring Creek with three extra-base knocks on a double and a pair of triples.

Nyha Harris paced the offense with five runs scored, and Patzer, junior Brynly Stewart, Moon and MacDiarmid scored three runs apiece — freshman Hannah Montoya, Sorenson and Clark crossing twice each.

Montoya, Moon and MacDiarmid each have two RBI — MacDiarmid hitting a double and a triple, Moon adding a two-base rip and Montoya smacking a home run.

MacDiarmid has racked up a team-high five hits, Patzer following with four.

Through two games, the Lady Spartans stole 19 bases — Stewart swiping four bags.

Clarke notched three steals, and Patzer, Kylie Harris, Nyha Harris, Moon and MacDiarmid each posted a pair of thefts.

In the circle, Clarke pitched beyond her years — notching a 2.86 ERA and allowing six runs (three earned) on 11 hits with 11 punchouts and two walks across 7-1/3 innings.

In 2-2/3 innings of work, Patzer ‘s ERA stood at 7.87 — giving up three runs on four hits with four free passes.

The Lady Spartans (2-0) will open 3A North action with a crossover ballgame versus Hug (1-2) at 3 p.m. Friday, in Reno.

Spring Creek will wrap up the trip with an 11 a.m. Saturday pitch against North Valleys.

