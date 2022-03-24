Lady Spartans open at home versus Wooster

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Cree softball team is the lone 3A North program from Elko County currently with a winning record.

The Lady Spartans have started the season with a 5-1 record — accomplishing the feat on road — and will now get the chance to show off their skills at home for the first time.

At 3 p.m. Friday, Spring Creek will host Wooster (3-5 overall).

The Lady Colts are 3-3 against 3A North teams and 1-3 against the 3A North in season contests — defeating Truckee 17-3 and Hug 6-1 in tournament games — dropping three straight to Lowry (17-0), Fallon (22-3) and Fernley (14-1) before earning a 20-10 victory over Dayton.

In just three at-bats, sophomore Danielle Santiago has notched a .667 batting average with two runs scored and an RBI.

Junior Makayla Ondelacy is batting .556, pacing the Lady Colts with three extra-base knocks — a double and two triples — five hits and five RBI, scoring twice.

Freshman Krystyn Noble hits .444 with a double and three RBI, tying for the team high with four runs scored — senior Madeline Hunden also going .444 at the dish with a double and four runs of her own.

Senior Reese Visquez is batting .333 with three runs and two RBI.

On the bases, freshman Khloe Glover leads the attack with two steals.

*Wooster has not reported pitching stats.

As for the Lady Spartans, senior Nyha Harris paces the performances at the plate with a .667 average, 12 runs scored and three doubles — driving in six runs.

Sophomore Chloe Patzer his batting .545 with six runs and three RBI, and senior Janeigha Stutesman has gone .533 with a double and a home run, seven RBI and seven runs — junior Abigail MacDiarmid hitting .500 with a team-high 10 hits, a roster-best four extra-base knocks — two triples, a double and a dinger — eight RBI and 10 runs scored.

Junior Kylie Harris has hit .467 with a double, six runs and three RBI; freshman Alyson Clarke has batted .429 with a double, triple and a deep shot — driving in seven runs and scoring five — and senior Riley Moon went .412 with two doubles, nine runs and four RBI.

As a freshman, Ashlynn Sorenson is hitting .316 with a team-high two triples, two doubles, a roster-best nine RBI and seven runs scored.

Fellow freshman Hannah Montoya has gone .250 at the dish with a team-leading two park jobs, a triple, six runs and six RBI — junior Jasmine Mullins also batting .250 with two doubles, three runs scored and an RBI.

The Lady Spartans — as a unit — have 28 steals, led by four swipes each from junior Brynly Stewart, Kylie Harris and MacDiarmid.

Nyha Harris, Moon and Clarke have three steals apiece; Patzer and Stutesman adding two each.

Clarke has been impressive in the circle, going 3-0 with a 1.37 ERA — allowing seven runs (three earned) on 11 hits with a roster-best 20 strikeouts against eight walks over a team-high 15-1/3 innings.

Across 7-1/3 innings, Stutesman has given up four runs — two earned — on four hits with 13 Ks versus just two walks — notching a 1-1 record with a team-low .91 ERA.

In four frames, Patzer has allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits with seven free passes and four punchouts — posting a 5.25 ERA.

Game Time

The Lady Spartans (5-1 overall) will play their first home game of the year against Wooster (3-5 overall) at 3 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.

Spring Creek will wrap up the weekend versus Sparks (2-5 overall as of Thursday) at 11 a.m. Saturday.

