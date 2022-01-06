Lady Spartans open league at Fernley

FERNLEY — The Spring Creek girls basketball team has been on fire.

With a 58-44 victory in their finale at the Varsity Elite Tournament, in Reno, the Lady Spartans avenged their lone loss to McQueen and extended their winning streak to 10 games.

Now, Spring Creek (10-1) will hit the stretch of its season that really counts — opening league play of the Division 3A North-East on Friday, in Fernley.

The Lady Vaqueros (8-6) are the defending (2019-2020) 3A North regional champions — going a perfect 18-0 in league and 2-0 at the regional tourney — but lost 54-42 in the 2020 3A state final to Truckee, a team they beat 50-47 for the regional title.

But, Fernley is a different team — losing its top-five scorers from the 2019-20 squad — due to both graduations and without now-senior Willow Jacobson, who led the Lady Vaqueros in scoring, rebounding and blocks as a sophomore with averages of 12.6 points, 5.2 boards and one swat (adding three steals and 1.6 assists).

However, several young players have emerged as team leaders.

Sophomore Jasmyne Torres ranks second in the league in scoring at 15.1 points, is tied for second in the 3A North-East with 2.9 assists and is splitting fifth in the league with 3.1 assists per game — adding 2.6 rebounds.

As a freshman, Jaelece Wasson has already made considerable impacts — following Torres in third place in the league in scoring with 13.6 points per game.

She adds 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest.

The performances by underclasswomen with sophomores Nadia Velazquez (6.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals) — who is 10th in the league in takeaways — and 4.9 points and three boards by sophomore Kaiserita Otuafi.

As seniors, Lashay Stephens averages three points per game and 1.9 rebounds, Aly Sullivan also puts in three points per contest and Aurora Parsons averages 2.9 points and 2.6 boards.

Another sophomore, Jennica Stephens, has turned in 1.7 points and 2.7 rebounds per outing.

For the Lady Spartans, senior Shyann Lamb is fourth in the league in scoring and tops on the team at 11.7 points and ranks eighth in the conference with 2.5 steals per game — adding 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Senior Payge Walz is eighth in the league in scoring at 8.9 points per contest and adds 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals.

Junior Avery Beatty has served as Spring Creek’s version Draymond Green — contributing in areas all over the floor — ranking in the top-10 in the conference in scoring, assists and steals.

She leads the Lady Spartans in assists and is second in the league with 2.9 assists, tops the team and is third in the 3A North-East at 3.4 assists and is ninth in the league in scoring with 8.4 points per game.

In the post, juniors Ella Buzzetti averages 5.1 points, 5.6 boards and 1.5 steals — ranking eighth in the league in rebounds — and Rylee Keim leads Spring Creek and is seventh in the conference with 6.1 rebounds per game, adding 4.3 points, 1.5 steals and 1.4 assists (tied for 10th in the league).

Senior Riley Moon averages 3.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals — junior Brynly Stewart posting 3.2 points and 1.5 boards per game.

Junior Taylor Brunson notches 1.7 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest.

Team Comparisons

Scoring serves as a virtual wash, Fernley pouring in 48.6 points per game — Spring Creek averaging 48.5 points.

The Lady Spartans have a considerable advantage on the glass with 37.5 rebounds, the Lady Vaqueros pulling down 20.8 boards.

Spring Creek also sets up teammates for scores more often with 9.3 assists per ballgame, Fernley tallying 6.9 dimes.

Defensively, the Lady Spartans create more takeaways with 14.7 steals — the Lady Vaqueros making 10.8 swipes.

Fernley has shot the ball better from the floor at 38% to Spring Creek’s 32% clip, but the Lady Spartans edge the Lady Vaqueros from distance at 23% to 22%.

If the game is close, free throws may come into play — the Lady Vaqueros leading the battle at the stripe 65% to 56%.

Game Time

The Lady Spartans (10-1) and the Lady Vaqueros will play their first games of the New Year in their 3A North-East opener at 6 p.m. Friday, in Fernley.

GALLERY: Wooster at Spring Creek Girls Basketball — Dec. 17, 2021

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.