Lady Spartans overpower Damonte Ranch, Truckee

RENO — Due to inclement weather, the Spring Creek girls basketball team’s opponent changed for its first ballgame of the Varsity Elite Tournament — but the result was the same.

The Lady Spartans — originally slated to take on Mills (California) — overpowered and pull away from replacement foe Damonte Ranch by a final score of 49-36 on Tuesday night and beat down Truckee 48-20 on Wednesday afternoon.

Spring Creek, after losing its season opener 35-31 to McQueen, has won its last eight contests and improved to 7-1 on the year.

Versus Damonte Ranch

Against the Lady Mustangs, the action was back-and-forth in the first period — each team posting 14 points.

In the second period, the Lady Spartans asserted themselves and outscored Damonte Ranch 9-6 for a 23-20 lead by halftime.

However, Damonte Ranch cut the deficit to two with a 10-9 advantage in the third quarter – the game going to the fourth with Spring Creek on top 32-30.

But, the final frame was one that was dominated by the girls in purple.

The Lady Spartans finished the contest on a 17-6 streak in the last eight minutes — pulling away for a 49-36 victory — doings their damage at the free-throw line, sinking 11-of-17 free throws down the stretch.

Remarkably, only three players scored for Damonte Ranch.

In defeat, junior Seini Tuipulotu dropped a game-high 19 points and was joined in double digits by 15 points from junior Khalilah Corley — who hit three 3s in the first quarter — the scoring for the Lady Mustangs capped with a deuce by senior Bryanna Monsegue.

For the Lady Spartans, senior Payge Walz led the way with 15 points.

She was joined in double figures with 14 points by junior Avery Beatty — who splashed a pair of treys — and 10 points from junior Ella Buzzetti.

Senior Shyann Lamb finished with six points, and the offense was rounded out by two points apiece from junior Rylee Keim and senior Riley Moon.

SPRING CREEK — 14 — 9 — 9 — 19 — 49 Total

DAMONTE RANCH — 14 — 6 — 10 — 6 — 36 Total

Versus Truckee

The Lady Spartans improved to 8-1 on the season with a convincing blowout Tuesday over Truckee by a final score of 48-20.

Spring Creek outscored the Lady Wolverines 12-7 in the first quarter and blew the game open with a 16-5 advantage in the second period.

At the half, the Lady Spartans led by 16 with the score at 28-12.

More of the same ensued in the third, Spring Creek taking off on a 16-6 streak and opening a 44-18 lead as the game transitioned to the fourth quarter.

In garbage time, the Lady Spartans outscored Truckee 4-2 and rolled to a 48-20 victory.

Lamb led all scorers with 16 points and was joined in double digits by 13 points from Walz.

Beatty finished with six points on a pair of threes, junior Brynly Stewart added five points and Buzzetti closed out the offense with three points.

For Truckee, senior Ryan Flynn led the way with six points — followed by four points each from senior Tessa Brown and junior Ashley Estabrook.

The Lady Wolverines’ scoring was capped with a three by junior Gisela Ponce Prieto and three points from senior Jasmine Harris.

SPRING CREEK — 12 — 16 — 16 — 4 — 48 Total

TRUCKEE — 7 — 5 — 6 — 2 — 20 Total

Versus Douglas

The Lady Spartans (8-1) were scheduled to play Douglas (6-2) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, at McQueen High School, in Reno.

GALLERY: Wooster at Spring Creek Girls Basketball — Dec. 17, 2021

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.