ELKO – Spring Creek’s second league softball game of the season went much better than its first.
Despite falling 11-1 on Saturday to Lowry – swept in consecutive shutouts – the Lady Spartans put up much more of a competitive fight in the second contest against the Lady Buckaroos.
The tighter ballgame began with a better outing on the mound, freshman Janeigha Stutesman giving Spring Creek a respectable effort.
After Lowry’s 16-hit, 15-run (eight earned) performance in four innings Friday, Stutesman gave up 10 hits and 11 runs (only four earned) over six innings of work.
Spring Creek was also better at the plate.
The Lady Spartans were no-hit Friday in their league opener, Spring Creek mounting four knocks and their first run of the 3A North season in game two.
Stutesman retired Lowry in order in the top of the first inning, striking out the first-two batters she faced.
However, the Lady Spartans fell one-two-three in the bottom half.
In the top of the second, sophomore Anessa Chiquete fielded a pop fly for the first out.
Sophomore Kaylee Urain singled to left field, but a foul tip tallied the second out.
Despite a two-out single by junior Destiny Starkey to place runners on the corners, Stutesman came up with a big strikeout to end the inning – giving her three Ks.
Spring Creek’s lone sign of offense in the bottom half came from a one-out walk by junior Hailey Watson.
Lowry finally broke the offensive drought in the top of the third.
Juniors Kelcey Cooper and Sierra Maestrejuan notched consecutive one-out base knocks – Cooper scoring on a double by senior Sydney Connors – Maestrejuan giving the Lady Bucks a 2-0 lead on a single by senior Madi McLellan.
An error at second base on a pop fly allowed Connors a free run to the plate for a 3-0 advantage, but Stutesman regained her bearings and ended the inning with back-to-back punchouts.
Senior Rae Ann Chavez led off the bottom half with a walk, and Chiquete was hit by a pitch right between the shoulder blades with one out.
The Lady Spartans were unable to take advantage and closed the frame with consecutive popups to Maestrejuan at first base.
Chavez snagged a line drive for the first out in the top of the fourth, but sophomore Josie Ellifritz lined a base knock up the middle.
Stutesman made a great play – quickly snatching a rocketed come-backer to the mound and firing to Chavez at first to double off Ellifritz – a 1-3 double play ending the frame.
In the bottom half of the fourth, Spring Creek recorded two outs quickly but the Lady Spartans loaded the bases – senior Allie Thompson drawing a walk, freshman Nyha Harris reaching on a dribbler toward third and Chavez drawing a walk in four pitches.
However, sophomore Mackenzie Salas-Begay went to the bump for the Lady Bucks – the same pitcher who threw a no-hitter Friday.
She ended the threat with a groundball to Cooper at second base.
Maestrejuan drew a leadoff walk in the top of the fifth, and Connors chased a high pitch and hit a weak pop fly to shallow-left field but the ball was dropped – the error placing runners on first and second with no outs.
Spring Creek forced consecutive outs, Harris making a fielder’s choice for a force at third – Thompson fielding a fly ball in center field.
As was the case in the top of the second Friday, a two-out walk hurt Spring Creek.
With the bases juiced, Starkey teed off for a deep-fly grand slam – ripping the shot well over the scoreboard in center field – Lowry grabbing a 7-0 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth, Spring Creek was sat down one-two-three with a strikeout and consecutive groundouts to Salas-Begay and Cooper.
A leadoff error at second base in the top of the sixth resulted in a two-run bomb.
Cooper went yard to opposite-right field and drove in Ellifritz and herself, the Lady Bucks jumping to a 9-0 advantage.
Maestrejuan walked and scored on a double to center field by Connors, who notched Lowry’s final run as she stole home.
Entering the bottom of the sixth, the Lady Bucks led 11-0.
The third yard job of the ballgame spelled the first run in league play for the Lady Spartans, sophomore Jaycee Freyensee tagging a leadoff homer to center field.
Thompson and Harris hit back-to-back base knocks with one out, but a force out at second and a groundout to second ended the contest early.
Lowry swept the season series with an 11-1 victory due to the 10-run rule.
Harris batted 2-for-3 for the Lady Spartans, Freyensee went 1-for-3 – scoring and driving in Spring Creek’s only run of the series with her solo homer – and Thompson tallied the team’s other hit and finished 1-for-2.
Stutesman allowed 11 runs (four earned) on 10 hits over six innings, striking out eight batters and walking four.
Starkey finished 2-for-4 for Lowry with four RBIs on her grand slam, Cooper also batting 2-for-4, driving in a pair of runs and scoring twice.
Connors hit 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and drove in two runs, scoring a game-high three of her own.
Maestrejuan crossed home twice and hit 1-for-2.
LOWRY – 003 044 – (11)(10)0
SPRING CREEK – 000 001 – 144
Up Next
The Lady Spartans (0-2 in league) will return to Newton Field as the visitors, playing Elko (2-0 in league) in the first of three single ballgames of the season – first pitch set for 2 p.m. Tuesday.
