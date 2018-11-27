SPRING CREEK – Anyone who watched the Spring Creek girls basketball team last season saw an improved product with future promise.
The future is now the present, and the Lady Spartans return virtually their entire roster.
In the 2017-2018 season, Spring Creek finished with an 18-10 overall record and an 11-5 mark in Division 3A North play, earning a No. 3 seed for the regional tournament.
The Lady Spartans won their regional quarterfinal 58-43 over No. 6 Truckee before falling to No. 2 Lowry in a back-and-forth, 53-49 ballgame in the semis.
Of the 12-girl roster, Spring Creek returns 10 of the athletes for the 2018-2019 campaign – figuring to challenge for a top seed once again.
The only departures were graduated guard Kaitlyn McLeod and guard/forward Teagan Ashby.
McLeod was an honorable mention for the 3A North awards – averaging six points and leading the Lady Spartans with 3.1 steals (sixth in the league) and 2.5 assists (eighth in the 3A North).
A year removed from another torn ACL, Ashby posted averages of 2.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals.
Point made, point taken.
Spring Creek will reap the benefits from a 1st-Team All-League returner, senior point guard Jasmine Yadeskie, who also earned a 2nd-Team All-State nod.
Of the all-league performers from last season, Yadeskie was probably the most improved player.
She took her game to a new level, scoring 7.9 points, grabbing six rebounds (eighth in the league) and collecting 1.9 steals while dishing 1.5 assists per contest.
An outside weapon is ideally complimented with an inside force.
Done.
As a freshman, Kylee Dimick showed both immediate dividends and tremendous potential.
She was named a 2nd-Team All-League player in the post, leading the Lady Spartans in scoring (9.1 points) and rebounding – her 6.9 boards per game ranking fifth in the league.
Dimick may have the height and length of a post, but she has the athleticism, speed and quickness of a guard – all traits that enabled her to win the 3A state high jump title.
She can move and leap.
Her ability to run the floor will be something feared by opponents and craved by head coach Holly Miller.
“Jas will run the point, but the 2 (position) is still up in the air. Someone new stands out each practice. We want to get out and run the floor and score in transition,” Miller said. “We may go with a three-post look. Our posts can get down the floor and defend guards.”
Along with Dimick, the Lady Spartans bring back senior Alayna Grosz – who averaged 7.4 points and grabbed 5.8 rebounds (team-best 3.4 offensive rebounds) as a junior.
Senior Caitlyn Dimick also returns for another season of varsity ball with her little sister.
Last season, the elder Dimick posted averages of 7.4 points and 5.5 rebounds.
Miller said her team’s overall speed is a strength early in the season, but she would like to improve Spring Creek’s shooting percentage.
Last season, the Lady Spartans connected at a 31-percent clip from the floor and went 61 percent from the free-throw line.
“We have been getting up a lot more shots. Everyone has been taking 100 to 150 shots in the first-20 minutes of every practice,” she said. “We need to build up our shooting percentage from last year. It has been our weakness for years. We have been doing different shooting drills and getting more comfortable. Everyone is ready to launch and I’m OK with that – as long as we crash the boards and rebound.”
The Lady Spartans’ most prominent bomber from last season was sophomore Elizabeth Canning, who drained 16 3s and looks to build that number in the upcoming season as a junior.
Senior guard Shaylynn Yaunick will see more time after averaging four points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals as a junior, and junior post Cheyenne Cleveland returns after notching three points and 2.3 rebounds during her sophomore season.
The Lady Spartans will begin the preseason at the High Sierra Winter Classic, in Reno.
Spring Creek will open the year with a 6 p.m. Thursday dance with Douglas, at Reno High School, following with a 7:30 p.m. Friday tip versus Spanish Springs and closing the tourney at 10 a.m. Saturday against Damonte Ranch – the final two matchups taking place at Spanish Springs High School.
