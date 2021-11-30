Lady Spartans possess size, experience — Bishop at end of bench for Spring Creek’s girls

SPRING CREEK — As the Spring Creek girls basketball team enters the 2021-22 season, the Lady Spartans may have an advantage over many squads in a number of areas — mainly experience and frame.

Due to the absence of a 2020-21 campaign because of state mandates and COVID-19, most teams will not carry over many varsity players from the 2019-20 season — players who would have been sophomores or younger at the time — but Spring Creek and new head coach Randy Bishop actually welcome back a considerable number of athletes with at least some varsity games under the belts.

Bishop, who replaced Holly Miller after the 2019-20 season, was slated to lead the Lady Spartans last season — prior to the NIAA canceling winter sports.

The last time Spring Creek played a competitive season, the Lady Spartans notched a 16-11 overall record and finished fourth in the Division 3A-North with a 12-6 mark in league play.

In the regional semifinal, Spring Creek came up a bucket shy — falling 50-48 to regional champion Fernley — then-junior Karli Burns grabbing an offensive rebound and sticking the put-back attempt with 6.8 seconds remaining, lifting the Lady Vaqueros to the state tourney and the regional championship.

For the upcoming season, the Lady Spartans’ returning leading scorer will be now-senior Payge Walz — who dropped 9.2 points per game as a sophomore — a 2nd-Team All-League player.

She also averaged 5.7 rebounds, 1.6 steals, one assist and nearly one block (.8).

Due to a suspension of several varsity starters, Spring Creek was forced to call up a handful of players from its JV program — which could serve immediate dividends for the now-junior and now-senior classes.

As a freshman — despite only playing in four varsity contests — Taylor Brunson tallied averages of 5.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and one block.

Now-senior Shyann Lamb — who played point guard — saw time in 23 contests during her sophomore season and was solid in her outputs with 4.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 assists per game.

The Lady Spartans will benefit greatly in the middle by the services of junior Rylee Keim, who played a bunch for Spring Creek as a freshman.

Averaging 16 minutes per contest, Keim averaged four points, 3.4 rebounds and nearly a steal and a block per outing.

Another JV call-up for the Lady Spartans two years ago was now-junior Ella Buzzetti.

In four games as a freshman, Buzzetti was the team’s leading rebounder — jerking down 8.8 rebounds per game.

She also scored 3.5 points, made 1.8 steals and dished 1.3 assists on average.

As sophomores, Myah Baisley and Riley Moon also saw action in four ballgames — Moon averaging three rebounds and Baisley averaging 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

Two seasons was a long time ago, but the Lady Spartans’ roster for the upcoming season consists of eight girls with varsity experience within Spring Creek’s program.

Despite not being with the team during the 2019-20 season, junior Avery Beatty played varsity ball as a freshman — doing so for Elko.

In 14 games, she averaged 5.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, .7 assists and .7 steals.

She transferred to Spring Creek for her sophomore year but never got play ball for the Lady Spartans until the 2020-21 fall soccer season in the spring.

Team Makeup

Currently, there are 12 players on the Lady Spartans’ roster — less than half of which will graduate this summer — made up of five seniors, six juniors and one freshman.

Seniors

The seniors consist of Baisley, Walz, Moon, Lamb and Rilee Richardson.

Juniors

The 11th-grade class includes Keim, Beatty, Brunson, Buzzetti, Brynly Stewart and Amelia Grosz.

Freshman

The lone ninth-grader — Roxanne Keim — has already proven to be a dominant force for the Lady Spartans on the volleyball court; possessing both length and athleticism.

Strengths

Coach Bishop thinks his team’s depth at guard could be a positive throughout the season and gave credit to Spring Creek’s coaches in other sports as well.

“All but two of our girls played another sport. Our coaches do a good job and have built great programs. The messaging is pretty much the same and slides right into ours, which — for a small school — is huge,” he said.

Improvements

Like many basketball coaches, Bishop said his focus on an area to improve upon the most is defensively.

“We have to work on our team defense, our communication and knowledge of where we need to be,” Bishop said.

Winter TipOff Tournament

The Lady Spartans will begin the year on the road, playing in the Winter TipOff Tournament, in Sparks, facing four Division 5A North programs.

Spring Creek’s first of two Thursday games will take place at 4:30 p.m. against McQueen, following with a 7:30 p.m. versus Spanish Springs.

On Friday, the Lady Spartans will take on Galena at 6 p.m. — closing the trip with a tip against Carson at 9 a.m. Saturday.

