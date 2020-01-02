Lady Spartans prep for key slate

As for 3A North contests, Fallon began league play on Dec. 12 with a 61-30 drubbing of Sparks but was blasted 58-23 on Dec. 14, in Fernley.

The Lady Wave dropped their second straight league contest on Dec. 17 by a score of 45-32, at Truckee, but righted the ship and evened their 3A North record with a 63-36 victory on Dec. 21, at North Valleys.

Due to the departures of Leta Otuafi (16.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals) — currently playing for Utah State Eastern — and Leilani Otuafi (13.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 3.4 steals), who is hooping for Brigham Young University, Fallon’s scoring has dropped off significantly.

Last season, the Lady Wave averaged 57 points per game — the 2019-2020 campaign tipping off at just 32 points per contest through nine games.

The shooting has fallen from 41 percent from the floor to 29 percent, rebounds have dwindled from 36 to 26 and assists are down from 12.3 to 9.3.

Junior Aisha Sharron leads Fallon in scoring and on the glass with 7.7 points and 5.8 rebounds, adding three steals per game.

Senior Karlee Hitchcock averages seven points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 takeaways.