Lady Spartans prep for key slate

SPRING CREEK — Following a 2-2 stint during the Las Vegas Holiday Classic, the Spring Creek girls basketball team will jump into the New Year with a key pair of road ballgames.
The Lady Spartans (6-5 overall, 3-1 in league) will resume Division 3A North action versus the defending state champs.
Spring Creek will face the three-time defending 3A state champions — the Lady Greenwave — at 6 p.m. Friday, in Fallon.
Fallon graduated the core of its championship squads — namely Leilani and Leta Otuafi — and has stumbled from the gate to a 4-6 overall record, going an even 2-2 in league play.
Along with numerous departures of crucial players, the Lady Greenwave also said goodbye to one of the best coaches in the state.
Ann Smith stepped down in May, leaving the helm of the program to Kevin Wickware.
The Lady Greenwave went 2-1 during the Amethyst Bracket of the West Coast Jamboree, losing their first game 49-37 against Santa Cruz (California) but following with consecutive wins of 43-30 versus Chowchilla (California) and 41-29 over El Molino (Forestville, California).
As for 3A North contests, Fallon began league play on Dec. 12 with a 61-30 drubbing of Sparks but was blasted 58-23 on Dec. 14, in Fernley.
The Lady Wave dropped their second straight league contest on Dec. 17 by a score of 45-32, at Truckee, but righted the ship and evened their 3A North record with a 63-36 victory on Dec. 21, at North Valleys.
Due to the departures of Leta Otuafi (16.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals) — currently playing for Utah State Eastern — and Leilani Otuafi (13.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 3.4 steals), who is hooping for Brigham Young University, Fallon’s scoring has dropped off significantly.
Last season, the Lady Wave averaged 57 points per game — the 2019-2020 campaign tipping off at just 32 points per contest through nine games.
The shooting has fallen from 41 percent from the floor to 29 percent, rebounds have dwindled from 36 to 26 and assists are down from 12.3 to 9.3.
Junior Aisha Sharron leads Fallon in scoring and on the glass with 7.7 points and 5.8 rebounds, adding three steals per game.
Senior Karlee Hitchcock averages seven points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 takeaways.
Sophomore Addison Smith has played well in her first season of varsity hoops with 4.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals per ballgame.
Senior Makenzee Moretto and junior Addison Sandberg play similar games, each scoring 4.3 points per game — Moretto posting averages of 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.8 thefts.
Sandberg pulls down 3.6 boards, dishes 1.9 assists and makes 2.1 swipes.
Senior Kinsli Rogne has been Fallon’s best distributor of the basketball and the Lady Wave’s takeaway machine, posting team highs of 3.3 assists and four steals per game, averaging four points and 1.7 rebounds.
Junior Shaylee Fagg is notching 3.7 points, 3.1 boards, 1.7 steals and 1.4 assists.
The return of junior Madison Whitaker — who missed seven games because of a leg injury — will benefit Fallon greatly as the season progresses.
She is the Lady Wave’s returning scorer, averaging seven points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals during her sophomore season.
Through two games, she posted 2.5 points, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals.
Statistically, Spring Creek has an advantage in every measurable — scoring 48.6 points, shooting 33 percent from the field, grabbing 34.7 rebounds, dishing 10.2 assists and rejecting 3.4 shots per game — trailing only Fallon’s 16 steals, the Lady Spartans making 11.2 takeaways.
Junior Kylee Dimick has been dominant in the paint, leading Spring Creek in nearly every statistical category with 14.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and nearly one block per outing.
Rangy sophomore Payge Walz has averaged eight points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
Junior guard Chelsea Ackerman has contributed in a number of areas with 5.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 thefts.
Sophomore Shyann Lamb has already shown an ability to make notable efforts with 4.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Freshman Rylee Keim has emerged in the middle during her first year of high school with 4.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and one steal.
Senior Ryley Ricks has set up her teammates with a team-best 2.7 assists, adding 3.8 points, 1.8 boards and 1.2 swipes.
Also scoring 3.8 points per game, junior Emma Campbell averages 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and one steal.
Senior Elizabeth Canning leads the Lady Spartans with five 3s and averages 2.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
Game time is set for 6 p.m. Friday, in Fallon.
Weekend Wrap
On Saturday, Spring Creek will play on the road at 1 p.m., in Winnemucca, the Lady Buckaroos also entering the weekend with a 3-1 mark in the 3A North.
The contest will be a rematch of the 2019 3A North regional semifinal, the Lady Bucks clinching a trip to state with a 46-31 victory over the Lady Spartans on Feb. 22, at North Valleys High School, in Reno.
Lowry’s lone victory in the series was the one that mattered, Spring Creek winning both of the regular-season meetings by scores of 61-59 on Dec. 21, 2018, in Spring Creek, and 50-40 on Feb. 1, in Winnemucca.