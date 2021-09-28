Lady Spartans prevail in defensive slugfest at Elko

Beatty dribbled through defenders and bombed a shot from distance, but Checketts picked the ball out of the air.

The Lady Spartans gradually became more consistent with their touches and passes, flipping field position regularly.

Freshman Jacey Lindquist had a pass come to her in space, and she absolutely knocked the cover off the ball — but the shot zipped just barely over the Elko frame.

As the half progressed, Spring Creek appeared to relax and settle into the game and what they wanted to do — Elko becoming rattled, scattered and panicked on defense and with its touches.

However, the Lady Indians created a corner kick — which was struck by Jacaway but caught by Wakefield.

Elko regained possession following the punt, but a nice from Jacaway was whiffed and turned over.

On the other side, the Lady Spartans nearly and probably should have scored.

Senior Ellie Herman had room to operate and hit a shot wide to the right — the ball not cleared for what seemed like an eternity — but the follow from sophomore Aubrey Dawson was punched into the outside of the net.

At the half, the game remained as it began — a scoreless draw.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}