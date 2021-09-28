Lady Spartans prevail in defensive slugfest at Elko

ELKO — Despite not having one of its senior leaders or its starting goalkeeper, the Spring Creek girls soccer team managed to dig out a road victory Tuesday in a battle of undefeated squads in league play — edging Elko by a final score of 1-0.
Neither team managed to get off a shot until the Lady Spartans launched a free kick from distance on the right wing, the boot from junior Avery Beatty flying wide to the right.
In the early stages of the contest, Elko had the better possession of the ball but the Spring Creek defense did a good job of pressuring in the back end and not allowing the Lady Indians to square their shoulders or find any room to get off any attempts at the frame.
The Lady Indians set up a nice play with a pass from sophomore Abi Ramirez to junior Peyton Jacaway, who used some good footwork to free herself for a left-footed shot in the middle-right portion of the box — her kick saved by freshman goalie Abby Wakefield.
On the other end, a near snafu almost led to a goal for the Lady Spartans — Elko’s keeper bobbling a pickup from a long-distance roller.
The ball squirted free and to junior Emma Lunsford, but her kick was short and scooped on the left side.
Spring Creek junior Syerra Silva won a ball near midfield and dribbled down the right side, uncorking a shot but Elko freshman keeper Aryah Checketts making a save.
Beatty dribbled through defenders and bombed a shot from distance, but Checketts picked the ball out of the air.
The Lady Spartans gradually became more consistent with their touches and passes, flipping field position regularly.
Freshman Jacey Lindquist had a pass come to her in space, and she absolutely knocked the cover off the ball — but the shot zipped just barely over the Elko frame.
As the half progressed, Spring Creek appeared to relax and settle into the game and what they wanted to do — Elko becoming rattled, scattered and panicked on defense and with its touches.
However, the Lady Indians created a corner kick — which was struck by Jacaway but caught by Wakefield.
Elko regained possession following the punt, but a nice from Jacaway was whiffed and turned over.
On the other side, the Lady Spartans nearly and probably should have scored.
Senior Ellie Herman had room to operate and hit a shot wide to the right — the ball not cleared for what seemed like an eternity — but the follow from sophomore Aubrey Dawson was punched into the outside of the net.
At the half, the game remained as it began — a scoreless draw.
If the question that remained to be answered was which team would begin the deciding half with the most intensity, the Lady Spartans provided the answer quickly.
In less than 25 seconds, junior defender Arena McDermott dribbled to the right sideline and passed ahead to Lindquist — who poured home the first and only goal of the contest at the 40:25 mark.
Four minutes into the half, Jacaway pulled the trigger from distance for the Lady Indians — her shot sent wide to the left.
Elko earned a foul from just outside the box on the right edge, but Jacaway’s direct kick flew high.
The Lady Indians pushed the pace with a dribble down the right and a pass toward the middle by junior Dani Ramirez, but junior Carly Nielsen couldn’t get a shot off — Spring Creek senior Myah Baisley flying in for a deflection.
With 13 minutes remaining, the Lady Indians put in some nice work with possession and passing by Abi Ramirez and senior Nancy Torres — the ball finding sophomore Emely Castaneda.
However, her kick trickled wide to the left from the right side.
On the other side, the Lady Spartans took a corner kick — Beatty’s ball flying over the crowd and nearly followed home on the weak side.
Elko found some opportunities after deflections, sophomore Miranda Casas missing wide to the left and Dani Ramirez hitting a shot wide right.
Spring Creek played flat footed with about five minutes remaining, leading to a shot by Abi Ramirez that drifted wide to the left.
The Lady Spartans flipped the field with a long ball down the right side, the shot by Lunsford saved by Checketts.
With about two minutes on the clock, Dani Ramirez got off a shot for Elko from the right wing that was grabbed by Wakefield and Abi Ramirez poked another attempt wide to the right.
Spring Creek had a late defensive breakdown, and Abi Ramirez lofted a ball from the middle that tipped off the keeper’s fingertips and batted off the crossbar — the rebound try from Dani Ramirez grabbed by Wakefield in the closing seconds.
The Lady Spartans remained unbeaten in league play, surviving a 1-0 defensive slugfest over Elko.
Up Next
Looking to remain undefeated in the 3A North-East, the Lady Spartans (3-0 in league) will host Lowry (currently 0-1 in league) at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, in Spring Creek.
After suffering their first loss in league play, the Lady Indians (2-1 in league) will play the Lady Greenwave (currently 1-0 in league) at 3:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, in Fallon.