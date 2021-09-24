Lady Spartans pull away throughout

Walz had a kick that was stopped after a great pass to the left wing on a long free kick by Beatty.

Near the break, Silva dribbled down the field and turned the baseline — her cross grabbed in a jam.

To start the second half, she had an attempt that was saved by the Lady Vaqueros’ goalie — who made a nice snag on a hard shot by Walz ahead of the field on the left wing.

But, Spring Creek finally extended its lead to four in the 52nd minute.

After a scoreless stretch of about 30 minutes, Beatty pounded a ball with authority from the middle for a 4-0 tally.

The Lady Spartans had consecutive free kicks that were saved, and Silva missed a shot wide —Spring Creek sending another ball toward the frame in the middle that was punched out with a toe stab.

In the 63rd minute, Moon booked her second score of the contest with a wide-open gimme on the left edge from a corner by Lamb.

Lamb pushed a ball wife to the right after a nice give-and-go play with Lindquist, and Ballew sent a kick wide to the right from the middle.

Walz came extremely close to opening a six-goal lead on the left side, but the ball was deflected around and finally grabbed.