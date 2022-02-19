Lady Spartans push, fall short of Lowry

WINNEMUCCA — The Division 3A North girls basketball championship was a dandy.

No. 2 Spring Creek battled No. 1 Lowry tooth and nail, but the Lady Buckaroos made it three wins in three tries over the Lady Spartans — winning the regional title Saturday by a final score of 53-47.

Both teams struggled offensively in the early stages, going more than two minutes without a point.

The drought was broken by a pair of free throws from Spring Creek senior Shyann Lamb, matched with two makes from the line by Lowry senior Jovi Kuskie.

The Lady Spartans went to the high side on a deuce on the left block by junior Rylee Keim on a feed from Lamb, but the Lady Buckaroos tied the contest with a pump-fake jumper by senior Hannah Whitted from the high post.

Lowry grabbed a three-point advantage on an And-1 finish plus the free throw by Kuskie, but Spring Creek senior Payge Walz banked home a runner from the left side on the other end.

Kuskie paced the Lady Bucks early, hammering a three for a four-point lead at 10-6.

The Lady Spartans pulled to within two on a free throw by senior each for senior Riley Moon and junior Taylor Brunson, but Kuskie and senior Emily Backus each went 1-for-2 at the line for Lowry.

After the first, Spring Creek trailed by four at 12-8.

Whitted ran the floor and was rewarded for her effort with a layup on the left side, and Lowry created problems for Spring Creek inside — plugging the lane and knocking cutters off their spots — but the Lady Spartans ended a scoreless drought of more than two minutes with a nice pass by junior Brynly Stewart across the key to Keim for a deuce.

Lamb brought the margin to one with a three from the left wing, but Lowry sophomore Savannah Stoker — the leading scorer in the state — got on the board the 2:15 mark with a steal.

With a minute and a half on the clock, Lamb dropped a bank and brought the tally to one at 16-15.

But, Backus made a steal and scored through a foul with a filthy spin move.

However, the margin was gashed back to a single point as Lamb trickled in a baseline leaner.

At the break, the Lady Bucks were on top by the slimmest of advantages at 18-17.

Walz tied the game with a free throw at the 6:45 mark of the third, but Kuskie drained a pull-up jumper from the right edge.

Keim finished a slip to the bucket on a dish from Lamb, but Stoker pushed the Lady Bucks ahead with another deuce.

Backus made a nice take down the left side of the paint for a layup, but Keim once again found a bunny on a slip and dime by Lamb.

Whitted gave the Lady Bucks a four-point lead with a pair of free throws, matched with two makes from the stripe by Spring Creek junior Ella Buzzetti.

Backus went 1-for-2 at the line, but Lamb scored on the weak side with a pass from Stewart.

But, Stoker opened a four-point lead with a three — senior McKenzi Petersen adding a free throw — and Stoker jerked down a board and scored on the left block for a seven-point lead.

Walz cut the deficit to five with an offensive rebound and kiss off the window, and the margin was trimmed to three on a full-length drive by Lamb.

But, at the end of the period — Petersen collected a weak-side rebound and dropped a bank with five seconds remaining in the frame.

Going to the fourth quarter, the Lady Spartans trailed by five at 35-30.

Walz scored on the first possession of the quarter with a friendly bounce on a runner, then she sliced the margin to one with a runner off the glass.

With 6:38 on the clock, Lamb came around a screen and banked home a shot through a foul for a 36-35 lead.

At the 6:10 mark, Lamb made a steal and was hacked on her way to the hole — opening a three-point lead with a pair of free throws.

Stoker hammered a triple and knotted the score at 38-all, but Lamb would not be denied — drilling a baseline J from the right side.

Buzzetti was fouled on a kick from Lamb and hit both free throws for a four-point lead, but Backus canned a trey from the left wing for the Lady Bucks.

With four minutes remaining, Lowry took a 43-42 lead on a jump hook by Whitted.

The Lady Bucks reached the single bonus with 3:05 on the clock, Backus nailing both shots for a 45-42 advantage.

Whitted went to the line at the 2:15 mark and went 1-for-2 — making the score 46-42 — and Kuskie was fouled with 1:33 on the clock, burying both attempts.

However, the Lady Spartans eliminated half of the six-point hole with a huge three by Brunson from the right corner — making the score 48-45 with 1:21 remaining.

Kuskie was fouled and made 1-of-2 at the stripe, and Spring Creek turned the ball over — prolonging the game with an intentional foul — Backus also making 1-for-2 at the line.

Walz hit the first free throw and cut the deficit to four, and Lowry missed a pair of attempts at the line.

But, Stoker made an incredible steal — leaping high into the air and passing to a teammate before she fell backward and avoiding a travel.

Whitted pushed the advantage to five with a free throw, the Lady Spartans taking a timeout down five with 26.9 on the clock.

With 12.6 remaining, Rylee Keim hit the second free throw and made the score 51-47 — still a two-possession barring a wild scenario of hitting a trey through a foul.

Lowry missed both free throws, but the Lady Spartans threw the ball away — sealing the game.

Stoker was unnecessarily fouled with a couple ticks on the clock and hit both shots.

The Lady Buckaroos survived another strong Spring Creek challenge, claiming the Division 2A North regional title with a 53-47 victory.

In defeat, Lamb scored a game-high 19 points before fouling out — joined in double figure by 10 points from Walz, Rylee Keim nearing double digits with nine points.

Stoker — following a slow start — paced Lowry with 16 points and hit two 3s, followed by 14 points from Kuskie and 12 points for Backus — giving the Lady Bucks three players in double digits.

Whitted flirted with double figures and closed with eight points, Lowry’s scoring capped by three points from Petersen.

Spring Creek’s offense was rounded out by four points each for Buzzetti and Brunson and a free throw from Moon.

SPRING CREEK — 8 — 9 — 13 — 17 — 47 Total

LOWRY — 12 — 6 — 17 — 18 — 53 Total

The Lady Spartans are the No. 2 seed from the North for the 3A state semifinal and will face South No. 1 Moapa Valley on Friday — time yet to be determined — at Cox Pavilion — in Las Vegas.

