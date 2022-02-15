Lady Spartans push Lowry to limit

WINNEMUCCA — On Friday, the Spring Creek girls basketball team — in a rematch of a 49-35 home loss — pushed No. 1 Lowry to its limit.

The Lady Spartans played much better on the road than they did at home on Jan. 19, but the Lady Buckaroos remained undefeated in league play with a 63-57 victory.

The Lady Spartans trailed by two at the break with the score at 31-29, but Lowry pushed its advantage to six with a 16-12 in the third quarter.

Going to the fourth with a 47-41 lead, the Lady Bucks kept the margin the same — each squad mounting 16 points down the stretch — Lowry improving to 21-3 overall and 9-0 in league play with a 63-57 victory.

With the loss, Spring Creek closed out the regular season with a 20-4 overall mark and a 7-3 record in the Division 3A North-East.

Both teams were hot from the field, the Lady Spartans shooting 47% and the Lady Bucks connecting at a 45% clip.

Spring Creek did major damage from distance, connecting at 50% on 8-of-16 from three.

But, Lowry did damage on the backboards — using its length and athleticism — pulling down 27 rebounds and limiting Spring Creek to 18 boards.

Turnovers also hurt the Lady Spartans, coughing up the ball 20 times.

Lowry took good care of the rock and finished with 10 turnovers.

Sophomore Savannah Stoker turned in yet another remarkable ballgame, finishing with game highs of 27 points and seven rebounds — tying for the team best with three steals — adding an assist and a swat.

The two-girl game was continued with 20 points from senior Emily Backus — who buried all of her team’s three 3s — pacing the offense with three assists and adding three boards.

For the Lady Spartans, senior Shyann Lamb scored a team-high 18 points — hitting three treys — and posted four assists, two rebounds and a steal.

Freshman Roxanne Keim had a big game for Spring Creek as well, closing with 14 points, a team-best six rebounds and a block.

Junior Ella Buzzetti approached double digits with nine points and notched four boards and a stuff.

Junior Brynly Stewart added eight points — splashing a pair of triples — and dished three assists and made a pair of takeaways.

For Lowry, senior post McKenzi Petersen neared double figures with eight points, five rebounds and two picks.

The offense was finished out with four points for senior Hannah Whitted and two apiece from junior Mia Hernandez and senior Jovi Kuskie.

Kuskie finished with three rebounds, two assists and a steal; Whitted went for three swipes and two boards and Hernandez tallied three rebounds.

Spring Creek junior Taylor Brunson’s six points came courtesy of two 3s — adding two steals and a dime — and the scoring for the Lady Spartans was closed with a deuce by junior Rylee Keim, who notched a game-best five assists, three boards and two steals.

Without scoring, the Lady Spartans gained two rebounds and a pair of dishes to scores by senior Myah Baisley.

Lowry earned four rebounds from junior Kailey Franklin and a steal by junior Megan Cook.

Regional Tournament

Spring Creek (20-4 overall, 7-3 in league) — the East No. 2 seed — will cross over and face West No. 3 Truckee (7-3 in league) at 1 p.m. Thursday, at Lowry High School, in Winnemucca.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.