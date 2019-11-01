ELKO — The girls soccer season came down to the last eight minutes.
On Friday, the Spring Creek girls soccer team spoiled Elko’s senior night and their year — turning a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 victory — riding two goals in a six-minute span from junior Mollie Spillman and sophomore Payge Walz in the 72nd minute and the 78th minute.
The Lady Indians entered the contest in fifth place — possessing the final berth to the regional tournament — starting the game versus the Lady Spartans with some momentum.
From a throw-in on the left side, junior Jenna Kidwell connected with freshman Peyton Jacaway — who sent an assist to the right side of the box.
Freshman Avery Beatty turned her shoulders to the left and knocked the go-ahead goal into the frame in the seventh minute.
Elko dominated the game flow for the majority of the half, possessing and passing effectively — Spring Creek not finding feet with its passes.
Beatty nearly notched her second goal moments after her first, but junior goalie Betsy Fellows made a save for the Lady Spartans.
On the other end, senior Kattalin Lopategui knocked a direct kick that was stopped with a jumping save by junior keeper Elayna Orr.
Freshman Arena McDermott made a steal for Spring Creek and dribbled down the right sideline — sending a perfect pass toward the middle — the diagonal run a step slow to do damage.
Elko senior Summer Nielsen crossed a pass from the right wing, but Fellows collected the ball.
The Lady Spartans survived a crazy sequence; Beatty firing a shot — the ball deflected and kicked up in the middle of the box.
A header was cleared away from the frame by senior Libby Murphy.
Jacaway momentarily had space and fired a solid boot, the ball deflected by a defender in the back end.
The Lady Spartans benefited from an Elko foul near midfield, sophomore Shyann Lamb booming a kick toward the frame.
The ball was deflected out.
Junior Lydia Binger bodied the corner kick with her chest, but Elko’s defenders were in place and cleared the ball away from the box.
Elko challenged the Spring Creek net with another high ball on the right side, Fellows climbing high for the gather.
Beatty passed to Nielsen on the right side, her shot stopped once again by Fellows.
Once again from the right wing, Nielsen crossed a shot that narrowly missed wide of the far-left post.
Beatty also sent another solid kick that flew wide to the left.
Toward the end of the half, the Lady Spartans began to possess and pass — flipping the field.
Lamb took another direct kick that was barely off-frame to the right side, but the save was deflected — not clutched — trickling over the end line for a corner kick.
Spring Creek dribbled the ball in short, Elko senior Olivia Smales stuffing the play but the ball going over the end line for another corner kick.
The next boot was cleared out by Smales once again.
From the right wing, the Lady Spartans swung the ball to the weak side — Lopategui squaring her body.
Her kick flew wide to the left, the first half ending with Elko on top 1-0.
After the break, Walz pressured the left side of the field with a long dribble and a kick beyond the end line.
Freshman Taylor Brunson found room for an attempt from the left wing, her ball deflected and grabbed by Orr.
On a direct kick, Beatty tagged an on-target ball — Fellows making a leaping stop.
Binger swapped field position with a dribble down the left side, passing to Lamb — her kick deflected by Smales.
Lamb found another attempt, which was saved by Orr.
For the Lady Indians, freshman Carly Nielsen gained possession of the ball inside the left edge of the box — spinning toward the middle and creating an open look.
Her kick was low and grabbed by Fellows on the ground.
Spring Creek created several corner kicks but did not body up any of the opportunities, the ball flying to the far side of the field on each chance.
Elko took a corner kick, but the ball was sent directly into the side of the frame.
The Lady Indians were awarded a penalty kick from the right wing, senior Dariahn Primeaux sending a good-looking kick around and over Spring Creek’s wall.
However, Fellows went upstairs and calmly snagged the ball for a clutch save.
The Lady Indians worked the ball to the middle, Jacaway earning an open look from long distance — her kick flying high and long over the frame.
In the 72nd minute, Lamb took another direct kick from near midfield — lining a drive into the frame.
The ball was initially deflected and batted away, but Spillman and senior Ashton Moon followed with conviction — Spillman knocking the ball into the upper-right side of the net for the game-tying goal.
Elko had possession of the ball six minutes later for a throw-in, but the pass was stolen by Lopategui on the right side.
She sent a perfect thru ball to the middle, finding Walz in stride.
With a toe-poke hammer, Walz streaked a rope into the upper-left corner of the frame — leaving no chance for a save.
Spring Creek took a one-goal lead in the 78th minute, the defense not allowing a potential tie down the stretch.
The Lady Spartans started slowly, finished quickly — striking twice in a six-minute span — finishing the regular season with a 2-1 victory.
Spring Creek improved to 9-5-4 in league play and locked up the No. 3 position in the 3A North standings, dropping Elko to 7-6-5 in league play.
Incline entered the day with a 7-6-4 mark in the 3A North but tied Truckee 0-0 on Friday night, their record evening the Lady Indians at 7-6-5.
However, the Lady Highlanders won each of the head-to-head meetings with the Lady Indians — earning a 2-1 win on Sept. 6, in Elko, following with a 1-0 victory on Oct. 4, in Incline.
Due to the tiebreaker, Elko fell to sixth — Incline finishing in fifth for the final postseason berth from the “A” league to the regional tournament.
The Lady Indians’ season essentially boiled down to a 2-1 loss on Oct. 25, in Fallon (4-11-2 in league).
Elko missed out on qualifying for the postseason for the sixth-consecutive season.
Up Next
No. 3 Spring Creek (9-5-4 in league) will face No. 4 North Tahoe (8-4-6 in league) during the first round of the 3A North regional tourney on Thursday, in Fallon, game time to be announced.
The Lady Lakers tied the Lady Spartans 1-1 at home on Aug. 31 and won 3-1 on Oct. 12, in Spring Creek.
