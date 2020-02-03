Lady Spartans rebound with 47-10 victory

Spring Creek opened the contest with a 14-5 advantage in the first period, matching the offensive output in the second quarter and holding the Lady Railroaders scoreless in the frame.

At the half, the Lady Spartans were up 23 with the score at 28-5.

In the third quarter, the Lady Spartans tore off a frame-best 16 points and allowed only five.

Entering the fourth, the contest neared the 35-point mercy rule with Spring Creek way out front at 44-10.

The clock rolled on the first points of the fourth, and Spring Creek’s defense pitched its second shutout period for a 47-10 victory.