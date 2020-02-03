Lady Spartans rebound with 47-10 victory

Sophomore Payge Walz finished with eight points, junior Chelsea Ackerman poured in seven points, freshman Rylee Keim added six points and sophomore Shyann Lamb closed with four points.
The offense was finished by two points apiece for seniors Amanda Goicoecha and Elizabeth Canning and juniors Lydia Binger and Jori Johnson.
Just three players scored for Sparks, which was paced by six points from junior Evelyne Reyes.
The Lady Railroaders’ scoring was closed with three points by senior Patty Estrada and a free throw from junior Anahi Flores.
Spring Creek improved to 12-9 overall and 8-5 in league play, Sparks falling to 2-16 overall and 1-13 in the 3A North.
SPRING CREEK — 14 — 14 — 16 — 3 — 47 Total
SPARKS — 5 — 0 — 5 — 0 — 10 Total
Up Next
The Lady Spartans will play a pivotal home series, facing No. 3 Lowry (12-8 overall, 10-3 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday and No. 6 Fallon (10-10 overall, 8-6 in league) at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.
No. 1 and No. 4 will face each other at 6 p.m. Friday. The Lady Spartans (11-8 overall, 7-4 in league) and the Lady Vaqueros met on Dec. 20, 2019, in Spring Creek, Fernley (16-2 overall, 12-0 in league) overcoming a four-point, fourth-quarter deficit with a 19-point explosion in the final frame for 71-60 victory.
The Lady Spartans picked up a much-needed win Saturday, ending a three-game skid. Against North Valleys, the Lady Spartans grabbed an early lead and ran away from the Lady Panthers with a big third quarter en route to a 49-27 victory for Spring Creek’s first win in 2020. The Lady Indians (7-8 overall, 5-3 in league) and Lady Spartans (7-8 overall, 4-4 in league) will close out the front side of the 3A North schedule at 6 p.m. Wednesday, in Spring Creek.
Despite back-to-back losses, the Spring Creek girls basketball team can take solace from major contributions from a host of young call-ups during their two-game road trip. In two games, the Lady Spartans lost by a grand total of seven points.
During the Las Vegas Holiday Classic, the Spring Creek girls basketball team posted an even record in similar fashion — following a loss with a win for the second time — capping the trip with a victory on Monday.