Lady Spartans rebound with 47-10 victory
Lady Spartans rebound with 47-10 victory

SPARKS — Following Friday’s 60-47 loss to No. 1 Fernley, the Spring Creek girls basketball team found smooth sailing Saturday.

The Lady Spartans maintained control of the No. 4 seed in the Division 3A North standings with a 47-10 domination of Sparks.

Spring Creek opened the contest with a 14-5 advantage in the first period, matching the offensive output in the second quarter and holding the Lady Railroaders scoreless in the frame.

At the half, the Lady Spartans were up 23 with the score at 28-5.

In the third quarter, the Lady Spartans tore off a frame-best 16 points and allowed only five.

Entering the fourth, the contest neared the 35-point mercy rule with Spring Creek way out front at 44-10.

The clock rolled on the first points of the fourth, and Spring Creek’s defense pitched its second shutout period for a 47-10 victory.

Despite only one player in double digits, everyone contributed for the Lady Spartans — 10 players scoring in total — led by a game-high 10 points from junior Kylee Dimick.

Sophomore Payge Walz finished with eight points, junior Chelsea Ackerman poured in seven points, freshman Rylee Keim added six points and sophomore Shyann Lamb closed with four points.

The offense was finished by two points apiece for seniors Amanda Goicoecha and Elizabeth Canning and juniors Lydia Binger and Jori Johnson.

Just three players scored for Sparks, which was paced by six points from junior Evelyne Reyes.

The Lady Railroaders’ scoring was closed with three points by senior Patty Estrada and a free throw from junior Anahi Flores.

Spring Creek improved to 12-9 overall and 8-5 in league play, Sparks falling to 2-16 overall and 1-13 in the 3A North.

SPRING CREEK — 14 — 14 — 16 — 3 — 47 Total

SPARKS — 5 — 0 — 5 — 0 — 10 Total

Up Next

The Lady Spartans will play a pivotal home series, facing No. 3 Lowry (12-8 overall, 10-3 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday and No. 6 Fallon (10-10 overall, 8-6 in league) at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.

