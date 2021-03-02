Lady Spartans return bulk of nucleus

She also served a team-high 21 aces.

The Lady Spartans also graduated middle blocker/hitter Cheyenne Cleveland, who killed 69 shots, dug up 56 more, blocked 15 shots and served 15 aces.

Unfortunately, now-senior Hailey Cruson will not compete for the Lady Spartans after a junior season in which she was pretty successful — ranking second on the team with 120 kills, finishing 14th in the 3A North.

She also racked up 116 digs and served 14 aces.

One of Spring Creek’s most diverse players was graduated Ryley Ricks, who led the team and finished fifth in the league with 265 assists, dugs up 201 shots — the ninth-best number in the league — ripped 50 putaways, served 18 aces and made 11 blocks.

Offensive losses were not the only void left by departing players, and the Lady Spartans must find a way to replace the 35 blocks from then-junior Jasmin Cervantes — who finished sixth in the league in rejections.

Cervantes also notched 36 kills and 25 digs, but she will not play for the Lady Spartans during her senior year.

In the back end of the defense, graduated Amie Donham dug up 46 shots.

