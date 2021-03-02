Lady Spartans return bulk of nucleus

SPRING CREEK — While the numbers across the program dipped, Spring Creek High School managed to fill three volleyball teams, and the varsity — after one year under head coach Alley Ford — will bring back the bulk of its nucleus.
In Ford’s first season — her married name now Shafer — the 2019 Lady Spartans finished with an 8-17 overall record and went 6-12 in league play of the Division 3A North — closing in seventh place and one spot behind a berth to the regional playoff.
“Our numbers were down a little — not as far as I thought they’d be — but we still filled all three teams,” Shafer said. “We have some super strong ones returning. We have a deeper bench, so I’m super excited about that.”
Topping the list of returners who have already made impacts, one has to look no farther than senior Kylee Dimick.
During her junior season, Dimick was a 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-State performer — dominating in several facets of the game.
She finished sixth in the 3A North with 208 kills, also supplying defensive production — ranking seventh in the league with 232 digs.
Dimick blocked 16 shots (tied for 16th in the league) and served 14 aces.
She is going to be Spring Creek’s weapon at outside hitter.
Spring Creek should also benefit from the person who will get Dimick the ball, senior setter Chelsea Ackerman.
As a junior, Ackerman was second on the roster with 171 assists — rounding out the top-10 in the league.
Versatile, Ackerman also dug up 107 shots, punched 21 kills, served 14 aces and blocked 11 shots.
Dimick will receive offensive help in another form — hitting — from now-sophomore Rylee Keim.
In her freshman season — the lone ninth-grader on Spring Creek’s roster — Keim posted 15 putaways and six blocks.
Shafer expects her to play at middle blocker/middle hitter.
Transitioning to defense, the middle of the floor and the back row will be the duties of senior libero Anessa Chiquete.
As a junior, Chiquete made 72 digs.
Shafer also noted the returns of now-junior Hailee Cottrill (outside) and senior defensive specialist Sarah Amerigian.
Newcomers
While six of Spring Creek’s varsity members are returning, five are call-ups from the 2019 junior varsity program.
Of the newcomers, four are juniors and one is a sophomore.
The lone 10th-grader is Ebony Dastrup, and the 11th-graders include Cammie Thompson, Janeigha Stutesman, Rilee Richardson and Jenna Windous.
Strengths
“I think our defense is going to be strong,” Shafer said. “Keim and Dimick are swinging really well, and our set is doing really well.”
Challenges
“Developing the younger players will be tough to do in such a short amount of time, but this year we’ll focus on getting them ready for the fall,” she said.
Key Losses
Spring Creek will be without a pair of players who earned honorable mentions for the league awards in the 2019 season.
Graduated libero Nicole Southern ranked fifth in the 3A North with 255 digs.
She also served a team-high 21 aces.
The Lady Spartans also graduated middle blocker/hitter Cheyenne Cleveland, who killed 69 shots, dug up 56 more, blocked 15 shots and served 15 aces.
Unfortunately, now-senior Hailey Cruson will not compete for the Lady Spartans after a junior season in which she was pretty successful — ranking second on the team with 120 kills, finishing 14th in the 3A North.
She also racked up 116 digs and served 14 aces.
One of Spring Creek’s most diverse players was graduated Ryley Ricks, who led the team and finished fifth in the league with 265 assists, dugs up 201 shots — the ninth-best number in the league — ripped 50 putaways, served 18 aces and made 11 blocks.
Offensive losses were not the only void left by departing players, and the Lady Spartans must find a way to replace the 35 blocks from then-junior Jasmin Cervantes — who finished sixth in the league in rejections.
Cervantes also notched 36 kills and 25 digs, but she will not play for the Lady Spartans during her senior year.
In the back end of the defense, graduated Amie Donham dug up 46 shots.
Schedule
The Lady Spartans will start the season with a road match against Lowry at 7 p.m. Friday, in Winnemucca, then play a home-away-from-home game versus Elko at noon Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.
