SPRING CREEK – The Spring Creek girls golf team is looking for its fourth-consecutive trip to state.
The Lady Spartans finished sixth in the 3A state tournament in 2015, improved to fourth in ’16 and dropping to sixth in 2017.
In his second season as head coach, Don Smales said his “numbers are up substantially” and that his team “looks pretty good.”
“We usually have around eight girls, but we have 10 on the roster this year,” he said. “We have a really good group of returning girls with a lot of experience.”
Elder leadership should definitely serve the Lady Spartans well in 2018, bringing back seniors Elise Thiesen, Courtney Tournahu, Aintzane Alt and Caitlyn Kay.
Thiesen placed 23rd in the 2017 state tournament at Mountain Falls Golf Club, in Pahrump, carding a two-day total of 212 on rounds of 105 and 107.
She was selected as a 1st-Team All-League golfer last season, averaging 104.8 strokes per round in Division 3A North events.
Tournahu earned a 2nd-Team All-North bid with an average of 109 strokes per round, finishing 28th at state with a two-round tally of 218 (106, 112).
Alt started the 2017 season slowly but improved drastically throughout the year and played her best golf in crunch time, finishing with a 2nd-Team All-League selection and a 110.8-stroke average.
At state, Alt tied for 26th – opening with a 111 but shaving five strokes in round two for a 106 and a tournament total of 217.
While the bulk of the group coming back for the varsity season is senior-heavy, the Lady Spartans anxiously await the services of junior Emalee Ingram, a 2017 1st-Team All-League golfer.
Ingram posted the team’s best average in 3A North tournaments a year ago, narrowly eclipsing Thiesen’s 104.8 average with a 104.4-per-round total.
She missed out on a 2nd-Team All-State selection by the slimmest of margins, finishing 13th with a two-day total of 198, 196 serving as the cutoff for the top-12.
With one spot open for the varsity roster, Smales said the larger numbers in the program will be a blessing, also serving key for the junior varsity.
“I think the increase in girls shows the growth of our program. We have a couple girls who are new to golf, so we have had them down at my store (Game Changer Golf), trying to improve their swings,” he said. “We’re going to have a JV team this year, so the girls who don’t make a varsity spot will still be able to play in tournaments those weeks. That will help the future of our program.”
Aiding Smales with the development of the golfers will be a new assistant.
“Kage Walker teaches at Southside (Elementary) but he lives in Spring Creek,” Smales said. “The girls really like him and he will be a big help for us.”
Smales said he doesn’t expect the overall success of his team to come from individual efforts, rather expecting collective success.
“I don’t think we have any one person who is going to dominate tournaments by themselves, but our team shoots pretty close to one another,” Smales said. “We should put up consistent scores, and nobody really gets too far outside the envelope. I think we can really compete as a team in tournaments.”
The Lady Spartans began their preseason approaches Wednesday in the annual Icebreaker – a three-team friendly practice between Spring Creek, Elko and Lowry – Spring Creek placing third on their home course, the location of the event rotating every year.
Elko won the Icebreaker with a team total of 391, followed by Lowry at 402, Spring Creek posting a collective 412 – albeit without Ingram, who is on vacation.
Thiesen and Alt posted the best marks for the Lady Spartans – each shooting 102 – but the next two and final qualifying scores were just two strokes back, Tournahu and Kay carding a pair of 104s.
“We had great consistency in our four scores, but I think all the girls felt like they left some strokes out there,” Smales said. “We have to keep working and try to shave some shots and get better on chipping and putting.”
The first scores that will count in making a run toward state will take place on the same course, the Lady Spartans hosting the first Division 3A North tournament of the season, teeing off at noon on Sept. 4, at Spring Creek Golf Course.
The second event of the year will come on the following day, the action moving up to 9 a.m. at Ruby View Golf Course, in Elko.
