Lady Spartans roll over Lady Panthers

RENO — Following Friday’s collapse in a 66-62 overtime loss to No. 2 Truckee, the Spring Creek girls basketball team rebounded with a 64-30 victory over North Valleys.
The Lady Spartans outscored the Lady Panthers 11-7 in the first quarter, but the game was essentially sealed by Spring Creek with a 25-11 outburst in the second quarter.
At the break, Spring Creek led by double at 36-18.
The third quarter was more of the same, the margin extending to 29 with an 18-7 advantage by the Lady Spartans.
Entering the fourth, Spring Creek led 54-25.
Down the stretch, the Lady Spartans doubled up North Valleys 10-5 and extended to a 64-30, 34-point victory.
Junior Kylee Dimick did damage everywhere on the floor, scoring a game-high 19 points.
She finished with a game-best eight rebounds, a game-high seven steals and three assists.
Junior Emma Campbell knocked down two 3s and finished with nine points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Sophomore Payge Walz posted eight points, three bounds, two blocks and an assist.
Junior Chelsea Ackerman tallied six points, three boards, two steals and a swat.
Freshman Rylee Keim closed with five points, five rebounds, a steal and a stuff.
Senior Cheyenne Cleveland notched four points, five boards and four takeaways — junior Jori Johnson finishing with four points and a dime.
The balance was continued with three points, three rebounds, three assists and a swipe from senior Ryley Ricks.
Spring Creek’s offense was closed by two points apiece for senior Elizabeth Canning (two rebounds, two assists), junior Lydia Binger — who tallied two boards, two dimes and a pair of rejections — and senior Amanda Goicoechea (board, assist, block).
Without scoring, sophomore Shyann Lamb set up her teammates with a game-high five assists, snagged two rebounds and made two takeaways.
SPRING CREEK 64, NORTH VALLEYS 30 SPRING CREEK 11 25 18 10 64 Total
NORTH VALLEYS 7 11 7 5 30 Total
Up Next
No. 4 Spring Creek (15-10 overall, 12-6 in league) will play the No. 5 Lady Indians (13-12 overall, 11-7 in league) during the Division 3A North regional quarterfinal at 8 p.m. Thursday, in Fallon.
Spring Creek won both matchups during the regular season by final scores of 41-37 on Jan. 15, in Spring Creek, and 49-44 on Feb. 11, at Centennial Gymnasium.