Lady Spartans roll over Lady Panthers

RENO — Following Friday’s collapse in a 66-62 overtime loss to No. 2 Truckee, the Spring Creek girls basketball team rebounded with a 64-30 victory over North Valleys.

The Lady Spartans outscored the Lady Panthers 11-7 in the first quarter, but the game was essentially sealed by Spring Creek with a 25-11 outburst in the second quarter.

At the break, Spring Creek led by double at 36-18.

The third quarter was more of the same, the margin extending to 29 with an 18-7 advantage by the Lady Spartans.

Entering the fourth, Spring Creek led 54-25.

Down the stretch, the Lady Spartans doubled up North Valleys 10-5 and extended to a 64-30, 34-point victory.

Junior Kylee Dimick did damage everywhere on the floor, scoring a game-high 19 points.

She finished with a game-best eight rebounds, a game-high seven steals and three assists.