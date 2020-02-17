You are the owner of this article.
Lady Spartans roll over Lady Panthers
Ryley Ricks

Spring Creek's Ryley Ricks dribbles down the floor against Elko on Feb. 11, 2020, at Centennial Gymnasium. The Lady Spartans closed the regular season with a 64-30 victory over North Valleys on Saturday, Feb. 15, in Reno. No. 4 Spring Creek (15-10 overall, 12-6 in league) will face No. 5 Elko (13-12 overall, 11-7 in league) during the 3A North regional quarterfinal at 8 p.m. Thursday, in Fallon.

 ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

RENO — Following Friday’s collapse in a 66-62 overtime loss to No. 2 Truckee, the Spring Creek girls basketball team rebounded with a 64-30 victory over North Valleys.

The Lady Spartans outscored the Lady Panthers 11-7 in the first quarter, but the game was essentially sealed by Spring Creek with a 25-11 outburst in the second quarter.

At the break, Spring Creek led by double at 36-18.

The third quarter was more of the same, the margin extending to 29 with an 18-7 advantage by the Lady Spartans.

Entering the fourth, Spring Creek led 54-25.

Down the stretch, the Lady Spartans doubled up North Valleys 10-5 and extended to a 64-30, 34-point victory.

Junior Kylee Dimick did damage everywhere on the floor, scoring a game-high 19 points.

She finished with a game-best eight rebounds, a game-high seven steals and three assists.

Junior Emma Campbell knocked down two 3s and finished with nine points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Sophomore Payge Walz posted eight points, three bounds, two blocks and an assist.

Junior Chelsea Ackerman tallied six points, three boards, two steals and a swat.

Freshman Rylee Keim closed with five points, five rebounds, a steal and a stuff.

Senior Cheyenne Cleveland notched four points, five boards and four takeaways — junior Jori Johnson finishing with four points and a dime.

The balance was continued with three points, three rebounds, three assists and a swipe from senior Ryley Ricks.

Spring Creek’s offense was closed by two points apiece for senior Elizabeth Canning (two rebounds, two assists), junior Lydia Binger — who tallied two boards, two dimes and a pair of rejections — and senior Amanda Goicoechea (board, assist, block).

Without scoring, sophomore Shyann Lamb set up her teammates with a game-high five assists, snagged two rebounds and made two takeaways.

SPRING CREEK 64, NORTH VALLEYS 30 SPRING CREEK 11 25 18 10 64 Total

NORTH VALLEYS 7 11 7 5 30 Total

Up Next

No. 4 Spring Creek (15-10 overall, 12-6 in league) will play the No. 5 Lady Indians (13-12 overall, 11-7 in league) during the Division 3A North regional quarterfinal at 8 p.m. Thursday, in Fallon.

Spring Creek won both matchups during the regular season by final scores of 41-37 on Jan. 15, in Spring Creek, and 49-44 on Feb. 11, at Centennial Gymnasium.

