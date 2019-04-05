{{featured_button_text}}

SPRING CREEK – The Lady Spartans started slowly Friday afternoon against winless Truckee, but Spring Creek got loose in the third inning.

In the bottom half of the third, the game changed from a 2-0 lead to a 14-0 blowout – the Lady Spartans hanging up 12 runs in the inning – rolling to a 15-0 win in in the bottom of the fourth.

The Lady Spartans retired the Lady Wolverines in order in the top of the first inning, opening with a strikeout from junior pitcher Shawnee Walters-Haas and closing with consecutive groundouts to second base.

Following consecutive outs to lead off the bottom half, Spring Creek rallied with two outs – benefitting from Truckee miscues.

Junior Hailey Watson drew a walk and freshman Janeigha Stutesman reached from an error at third base – each scoring on a wild pitch.

All Truckee managed for offense in the top of the second was a two-out single by senior Adriana Salas, the frame closing with a groundball back Walters-Haas on the mound.

Spring Creek could not take advantage of two-out walks to juniors Kendra Genseal and Ashton Moon, the inning ending with a play at the plate – Truckee nabbing the Lady Spartans on an attempted steal of home.

The Lady Wolverines’ best chance to score came in the top of the third, notching three-consecutive singles with two outs – a base knock each for sophomore Kristina Ryan, junior Tess Anderson and junior McKenna Purdy.

Truckee left the baes full, grounding into an inning-ending play by Genseal at third base.

The game turned into a lopsided affair in the bottom of the third, which opened with a leadoff walk to senior Allie Thompson.

Following a groundout and another walk, Walters-Haas drove in Thompson and Stutesman with a double to right field.

Senior courtesy runner Tatum York rolled to the plate on consecutive extra-base hits, the RBI double by freshman Nyha Harris opening a 5-0 lead.

How about three in a row?

Sophomore Jaycee Freyensee roped another double to left field for a 6-0 advantage, scoring Harris.

After a groundout to the mound, Spring Creek made hay with two away.

Genseal was hit by a pitch, and Moon drove in Freyensee with a bunt toward third base.

An error at second base on a groundball by Thompson accounted for another score, allowing Genseal a run to the plate.

The Lady Spartans strung together consecutive singles, the first by Watson scoring Moon and a two-run base knock by Stutesman crossing Thompson and Watson – who reached scoring positon on a passed ball.

With a double-digit lead, Spring Creek added more.

Walters-Haas drew a walk with a full count, Stutesman scored on a single up the middle by Harris and an error at first loaded the bases on a popup by Freyensee.

Junior Patience Swafford did what her name implies – showing restraint at the plate – patiently driving in a run with a bases-juiced free pass.

Genseal also watched four balls, scoring Harris, and after laying down several bunts that rolled foul – Moon drew a walk and sent in Freyensee for what should have been the 13th run of the inning and the 15th of the game for a three-inning walk-off.

Spring Creek was credited with 12 runs, the game going to the fourth inning with scoreboard reading 14-0.

Truckee was sat down one-two-three in the top half, Walters-Haas fielding a groundball and throwing to Stutesman for the first out and striking out the next-two batters.

Watson led off the bottom half with a double, followed by a single from Stutesman to left field – Walters-Haas providing the final blow.

A grounder to left drove in Watson for a 15-0 walk-off victory.

Walters-Haas led the Lady Spartans with three RBIs on a perfect 2-for-2 day at the dish with a double.

On the mound, she went four innings – allowing four no runs on four hits with four strikeouts and no walks for the complete-game win.

Stutesman and Harris each hit 2-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs, both of Stutesman’s knocks going for two bases and Harris nailing one double.

With three runs scored, Stutesman tied for the team high with Watson – who also finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI – Harris crossing home twice.

Moon went 1-for-2 at the plate and drove in two runs, scoring once.

Freyensee hit 2-for-2 with a two-bagger and scored two runs – York and Thompson each scoring twice as well.

Genseal notched an RBI with a walk and scored a run, and Swafford’s free pass also tallied an RBI.

Impressively, Spring Creek's defense – which has been an area of concern – played error free softball.

TRUCKEE – 000 0 – 043

SPRING CREEK – 20(12) 1 – (15)(11)0

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (3-5 in league) – winners of three straight – will look for a four-game streak to close series with Truckee (0-5 in league), first pitch set for noon Saturday, in Spring Creek.

