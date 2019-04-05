SPRING CREEK – The Lady Spartans started slowly Friday afternoon against winless Truckee, but Spring Creek got loose in the third inning.
In the bottom half of the third, the game changed from a 2-0 lead to a 14-0 blowout – the Lady Spartans hanging up 12 runs in the inning – rolling to a 15-0 win in in the bottom of the fourth.
The Lady Spartans retired the Lady Wolverines in order in the top of the first inning, opening with a strikeout from junior pitcher Shawnee Walters-Haas and closing with consecutive groundouts to second base.
Following consecutive outs to lead off the bottom half, Spring Creek rallied with two outs – benefitting from Truckee miscues.
Junior Hailey Watson drew a walk and freshman Janeigha Stutesman reached from an error at third base – each scoring on a wild pitch.
All Truckee managed for offense in the top of the second was a two-out single by senior Adriana Salas, the frame closing with a groundball back Walters-Haas on the mound.
Spring Creek could not take advantage of two-out walks to juniors Kendra Genseal and Ashton Moon, the inning ending with a play at the plate – Truckee nabbing the Lady Spartans on an attempted steal of home.
The Lady Wolverines’ best chance to score came in the top of the third, notching three-consecutive singles with two outs – a base knock each for sophomore Kristina Ryan, junior Tess Anderson and junior McKenna Purdy.
Truckee left the baes full, grounding into an inning-ending play by Genseal at third base.
The game turned into a lopsided affair in the bottom of the third, which opened with a leadoff walk to senior Allie Thompson.
Following a groundout and another walk, Walters-Haas drove in Thompson and Stutesman with a double to right field.
Senior courtesy runner Tatum York rolled to the plate on consecutive extra-base hits, the RBI double by freshman Nyha Harris opening a 5-0 lead.
How about three in a row?
Sophomore Jaycee Freyensee roped another double to left field for a 6-0 advantage, scoring Harris.
After a groundout to the mound, Spring Creek made hay with two away.
Genseal was hit by a pitch, and Moon drove in Freyensee with a bunt toward third base.
An error at second base on a groundball by Thompson accounted for another score, allowing Genseal a run to the plate.
The Lady Spartans strung together consecutive singles, the first by Watson scoring Moon and a two-run base knock by Stutesman crossing Thompson and Watson – who reached scoring positon on a passed ball.
With a double-digit lead, Spring Creek added more.
Walters-Haas drew a walk with a full count, Stutesman scored on a single up the middle by Harris and an error at first loaded the bases on a popup by Freyensee.
Junior Patience Swafford did what her name implies – showing restraint at the plate – patiently driving in a run with a bases-juiced free pass.
Genseal also watched four balls, scoring Harris, and after laying down several bunts that rolled foul – Moon drew a walk and sent in Freyensee for what should have been the 13th run of the inning and the 15th of the game for a three-inning walk-off.
Spring Creek was credited with 12 runs, the game going to the fourth inning with scoreboard reading 14-0.
Truckee was sat down one-two-three in the top half, Walters-Haas fielding a groundball and throwing to Stutesman for the first out and striking out the next-two batters.
Watson led off the bottom half with a double, followed by a single from Stutesman to left field – Walters-Haas providing the final blow.
A grounder to left drove in Watson for a 15-0 walk-off victory.
Walters-Haas led the Lady Spartans with three RBIs on a perfect 2-for-2 day at the dish with a double.
On the mound, she went four innings – allowing four no runs on four hits with four strikeouts and no walks for the complete-game win.
Stutesman and Harris each hit 2-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs, both of Stutesman’s knocks going for two bases and Harris nailing one double.
With three runs scored, Stutesman tied for the team high with Watson – who also finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI – Harris crossing home twice.
Moon went 1-for-2 at the plate and drove in two runs, scoring once.
Freyensee hit 2-for-2 with a two-bagger and scored two runs – York and Thompson each scoring twice as well.
Genseal notched an RBI with a walk and scored a run, and Swafford’s free pass also tallied an RBI.
Impressively, Spring Creek's defense – which has been an area of concern – played error free softball.
TRUCKEE – 000 0 – 043
SPRING CREEK – 20(12) 1 – (15)(11)0
Up Next
The Lady Spartans (3-5 in league) – winners of three straight – will look for a four-game streak to close series with Truckee (0-5 in league), first pitch set for noon Saturday, in Spring Creek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.