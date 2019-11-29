SPRING CREEK — Albeit with some major departures, the Spring Creek girls basketball team has its sights set on another deep postseason run.

After sweeping Lowry in the regular season by scores of 61-59 at home on Dec. 21, 2018, and 50-40 on Feb. 1, in Winnemucca, the Lady Spartans could not make it three in a row over the Lady Buckaroos.

Coming Back

Spring Creek graduated all three of its all-league players from a year ago, but the Lady Spartans will welcome back a solid group of experience and talent for the upcoming season.

Leading the returning players is junior post Kylee Dimick, who wrapped up her second season with the varsity after averaging 6.6 points (23rd in the league), 5.4 boards (tied for 14th in the 3A North) and 1.2 steals for an honorable mention in the league awards.

Dimick’s season high of 14 points came in a narrow, 52-45 loss to three-time defending state champion Fallon on Dec. 22, 2018, in Spring Creek, a game in which she also ripped down a season-high 13 rebounds (seven offensive) for consecutive double-doubles.

On Dec. 21, 2018, she scored 13 points and snagged 12 rebounds against Lowry – tying for eighth in the league with two double-doubles.

In 25 games, she scored in double figures seven times.

Defensively, her length and athleticism are disruptive.

In a 51-44 loss to Damonte Ranch during the High Sierra Winter Classic on Dec. 1, 2018, in Sparks, Dimick made a season-high four steals.

During the Las Vegas Holiday Classic, she blocked a pair of shots on Dec. 28, 2018, in a 61-54 loss to Cimarron Memorial.

Spring Creek will benefit from the speed of sophomore Payge Walz, who turned heads instantly after her midseason call-up from the junior varsity.

In 19 games, she posted averages of 5.3 points and 2.9 rebounds per game — nearly averaging a steal per contest (.8).

Walz approached double digits in scoring on numerous occasions, dropping nine points in three games and finishing with eight in four more.

Her best game of the season came in a 47-27 road blowout on Jan. 19, in South Tahoe, California, tying her season high with nine points and grabbing a season-best eight rebounds in a near double-double.

In the Lady Spartans’ regular-season finale on Feb. 19, Walz used the Lady Vikings to her benefit once more — finishing with eight points, a season-high four steals and tying her season high with two assists.

Now-junior Chelsea Ackerman will play a large role in Spring Creek’s backcourt.

During her sophomore season, she averaged 2.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

Offensively, her best output was a nine-point performance on Feb. 15 during a 51-7 shellacking of Dayton, in Spring Creek.

She snagged a season-high six rebounds in Spring Creek’s regional semifinal loss, collected a season-best six steals in the Lady Spartans’ road win at South Tahoe and dished a season-high three assists versus Cimarron Memorial.

The Lady Spartans will also return the services of senior Cheyenne Cleveland, who plays both in the post and on the perimeter — largely revolving around the elbows.

As a junior, she averaged 2.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

Cleveland scored a season-best eight points in a 54-47 home win over Elko on Feb. 5.

In a 65-10 rout of Sparks on Dec. 14, 2018, in Spring Creek, she posted season highs of seven rebounds and four steals.

Now-senior Ryley Ricks averaged 1.9 points, 1.3 rebounds and a steal during her junior year.

In a 52-45 home win versus Fernley on Dec. 15, 2018, Ricks scored a season-high eight points.

On Jan. 4, during a 50-44 road win at Truckee, she jerked down a season-best five boards — notching a season-high four steals in Spring Creek’s home victory over Dayton.

Senior Elizabeth Canning will also play in Spring Creek’s backcourt and on the wing.

As a junior, she averaged 1.3 points and 1.8 rebounds.

In the Lady Spartans’ home drubbing of Sparks, Canning canned a season-best seven points and ripped off a season-high three steals.

She pulled down four rebounds in three games and dished three assists twice, matching her season high with three dimes, two steals and a block in a 65-30 road victory on Jan. 5, at North Valleys.

Newcomers

With the graduation of five seniors, the upcoming varsity roster will include six new faces.

Sophomore Shyann Lamb — recently tabbed a 2nd-Team All-League soccer player — should be a big addition for the Lady Spartans at guard.

She possesses the ability to handle, pass and shoot the rock — paired with court vision, instincts and a competitive nature — joined on the wing by fellow footballer Lydia Binger.

Binger was also a 2nd-Team All-North soccer selection as a defender, an area she will help the Lady Spartans in on the basketball court, serving as a stopper with her athleticism and willingness to shut down opposing players.

In the middle, freshman Rylee Keim’s size could provide some mismatches in her first year of high school ball.

Junior Jori Johnson is expected to play at both small forward and power ford, junior Emma Campbell likely spending the majority of her time on the wing.

The lone elder who is new to the varsity is senior Amanda Goicoechea.

Coach Miller

In the early stages of the season, head coach Holly Miller is unaware of what her starting-five rotation will be.

“With 12 (players), I have no idea yet,” Miller said. “I have never kept this many girls on the varsity before.”

While a particular lineup may be in question, Miller likes a certain common ground of her team.

“Anyone can go. We should be able to get out and run the floor,” she said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Key Losses

Jasmine Yadeskie, who showed notable growth in her game as a junior, took her play to even-greater heights in the purple and black during her final season — jumping from a 2nd-Team All-State selection to a 1st-Team All-State performer.

Yadeskie led Spring Creek in a variety of areas.

At 9.5 points per game, she topped Spring Creek’s roster in scoring and ranked ninth in the 3A North.

She dropped a season-high 16 points in two contests, doing so on Dec. 1, 2018, during the High Sierra Winter Classic against Damonte Ranch, in Reno, equaling the total versus Arbor View on Dec. 29, 2018, at the Las Vegas Holiday Classic.

Yadeskie scored in double digits in 14 of the 26 games she played.

She did a large portion of her offensive damage at the free-throw line, finishing second in the league in makes with 72 and seventh in the 3A North with a 69-percent clip at the stripe.

Against Lowry, Yadeskie made a season-high nine freebies in a 50-40 win on Feb. 1, in Winnemucca, sinking six versus the Lady Buckaroos — including three in a row with two seconds remaining — in a 61-59 victory on Dec. 21, 2018, in Spring Creek.

Defensively, she harassed opposing ball-handlers and jumped passing lanes — leading Spring Creek and finishing seventh in the league with 2.7 steals per game — making a season-high seven swipes in the first meeting with Lowry.

She collected three thefts or more in 13 games.

Despite playing a perimeter position, Yadeskie tied for sixth in the league with 18 blocks — swatting three shots in the Lady Spartans’ season opener against Douglas on Nov. 29, 2018, in Reno — rejecting multiple attempts in four contests.

Who says point guards don’t rebound?

Yadeskie braved the bigs in the middle and pulled down 6.1 boards per game, placing 11th in the league.

Against Damonte Ranch, she reeled in a season-best 13 rebounds and matched her season high with 16 points for a double-double, finishing with double-digit boards in two games.

She tied for seventh in the league with a 39-percent field-goal percentage and ranked ninth in the 3A North with 85 makes.

Yadeskie also distributed the basketball better than anyone on Spring Creek’s roster, setting up her teammates for scores 1.8 times per game and finishing 13th in the league in assists.

She dished three dimes in seven ballgames.

Spring Creek center Alayna Grosz was a beast on the block for the Lady Spartans in her final season, earning a 2nd-Team All-League selection.

What are centers famous for?

Defense, rebounding — both things Grosz was very good at.

She ranked fifth in the league with 1.1 blocks per game — rejecting four shots in Spring Creek’s 50-40 win over Lowry on Feb. 1, in Winnemucca — posting eight multi-swat contests.

She ranked sixth in the 3A North in rebounds at 6.9 per contest, notching a season-high 15 boards (eight offensive) on Feb. 5 in the Lady Spartans’ 54-47 home victory over Elko — a game in which she dropped a season-high and game-best 23 points for one of her five double-doubles (sixth-best total in the league).

Grosz tallied eight double-digit efforts on the glass.

Shooting a 40-percent clip from the floor, she tied for the fifth-most efficient rate in the league — ranking eighth in the 3A North with 88 field goals.

She finished 13th in the league in scoring at 8.6 points per game and reached double figures in 10 contests.

With 47-made free throws, Grosz finished 14th in the 3A North.

She was also active with her hands on the other end of the court, making 1.5 steals per game for 25th in the league — coming away with five swipes on Jan. 19, in South Tahoe — collecting three or more steals six times.

Caitlyn Dimick — another 2nd-Team All-North player — was also proficient in an area Spring Creek was well-known for, getting to the free-throw line.

She not only made trips to the stripe, she made them count.

Dimick finished fifth in the league in made freebies — knocking down 65-for-92 — ranking sixth in the 3A North at a 71-percent clip.

She finished 14th in the league in both scoring and field goals.

Dropping 75-for-222 shots, she scored 8.3 points per contest — booking a season-best 18 points on Dec. 28, 2018, against Cimarron Memorial during the Las Vegas Holiday Classic.

In total, she scored in double figures 10 times.

Dimick ranked 18th in the league in rebounding at five per contest, ripping down a season-best 10 boards on Dec. 1, 2018, versus Damonte Ranch during the High Sierra Winter Classic, in Reno.

Spring Creek senior guard Shaylynn Yaunick was often the glue for the Lady Spartans on both ends of the floor, finishing second on the team in both steals and assists.

Her 1.7 thefts per contest finished 21st in the league — snagging seven on Dec. 14, 2018, against Sparks — ending nine contests with three steals or more.

With 1.5 dimes per game, Yaunick tied for 18th in the league and dished a season-high five assists on Jan. 5, at North Valleys, setting up teammates for scores three times or more in five ballgames.

She averaged 3.1 points per game, dropping a season-high eight points on Jan. 8 in the Lady Spartan’s 66-62 road win over Elko, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Yaunick finished the year with an honorable mention for the league awards.

Guard Delaynee Walz graduated after season averages of two points and 2.2 rebounds.

She scored a season-best eight points on Nov. 30, 2018, against High Sierra Winter Classic site host Spanish Springs, in Sparks.

She pulled down a season-high five rebounds in two ballgames, dished a season-high three assists in the Lady Spartans’ home win versus Elko and tallied two steals in four contests.

Season Opener

The Lady Spartans will open the season on the road at the High Sierra Winter Classic, in Sparks, seeing their first action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, versus tournament host Spanish Springs.

League Opener

Spring Creek will take to the road for their 3A North openers as well, tipping off at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, in Dayton, and closing the trip with a 1 p.m. ballgame in South Tahoe, California.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.