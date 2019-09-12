DAYTON — When the Lady Spartans step on the court Friday night, they will look for their first league win — unsuccessful after three tries.
After opening 3A North play in a straight-set loss to Elko on Aug. 28, Spring Creek had a bye week over the Labor Day weekend.
Returning to league action Friday, the Lady Spartans were swept on the road by South Tahoe.
Spring Creek came close to its first win in league play Saturday, forcing a fifth-and-deciding set but falling short against Dayton.
Versus South Tahoe
The first frame versus the Lady Vikings was the most lopsided, South Tahoe rolling to a 25-12 win.
In the second set, the Lady Spartans pushed South Tahoe to the brink but came up four points shy in a 25-21 game.
The Lady Vikings cruised to a 25-15 sweep in the third.
Senior Abrielle Ross dominated the action with 22 kills and a pair of blocks — tying seniors Alysse Ross, Tyler Pevenage and Ruby Abduhajleh for the team high in swats.
Seniors Kaitlyn Racca and Jerra McLaughlin served up three aces each, followed by two aces from Pevenage.
Pevenage dished 22 assists in the match.
Defensively, Racca dug up 18 shots from her libero position.
Versus Dayton
On Saturday, the Lady Spartans stepped out on the correct foot — winning the first set in Dayton by a score of 25-16.
The seesaw began to teeter back and forth, the Lady Dust Devils answering with a hard-fought 25-23 victory in the second game.
In give-and-take fashion, the Lady Spartans responded with a 25-22 win in the third set.
However, Spring Creek was unable to put away the Lady Dust Devils — Dayton forcing a fifth set for all the marbles after a 25-22 win in the fourth.
In the race to 15, Spring Creek came up two points short — Dayton taking the match with a 15-13 victory.
Spring Creek’s three-lost sets came by a grand total of seven points.
Dayton was paced by a 20-kill contest from senior Marissa Hein — adding two blocks — also making things happen on the other side of the action with a team-high 30 digs.
Junior Maile Connor set up her teammates with a team-best 31 assists, followed by 20 from senior Julie Rogacs.
Senior Amanda Woitas dug up 22 shots, Connor making 20 digs — senior Taylor Kinney and Rogacs notching 12 and 10 digs, respectively.
Rogacs defended the net with a team-high three blocks.
In the serving game, Hein and Rogacs each dropped two aces — Connor rounding out the unreturned serves for the Lady Dust Devils.
*Spring Creek does not have stats for the weekend matches.
Up Next
The Lady Spartans will face North Valleys (0-3 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek, the game serving as the first win for one squad and another loss for the other.
Spring Creek will close its home stand against perennial-power Truckee (4-0 in league) at noon Saturday.
