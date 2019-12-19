Lady Spartans set for unbeaten matchup

SPRING CREEK — When the girls basketball teams hit the hardwood Friday night, in Spring Creek, the 3A North matchup will feature a key contest of undefeated-in-league squads.
The Lady Spartans (3-2 overall, 2-0 in league) will host Fernley — which has not lost a game — entering the battle with a 5-0 mark and a 2-0 record in the 3A North.
The Lady Vaqueros — under new head coach Tom Kingston — walked through Lowry on Dec. 10, in Winnemucca, by a final score of 64-39 and trounced three-time defending state champ Fallon 58-23 on Saturday, in Fernley.
Senior Celeste Condie is playing the best ball of her career, averaging 14 points, 6.5 rebounds, four assists and 2.5 steals per game — pacing the Lady Vaqueros in every statistical category.
Sophomore Willow Jacobson is also scoring in double digits at 12 points per contest, adding five rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Senior guard Jaiden Sullivan was close to double figures at nine points per contest, averaging four rebounds, 2.5 dimes and a pair of takeaways.
The balance bleeds through the lineup; junior Karli Burns notching 8.5 points, three boards, 2.5 steals and 1.5 assists.
Senior Ellie Kingston has posted seven points and three rebounds per contest, giving the Lady Vaqueros five players who are scoring seven or more points per outing.
Altogether, eight Lady Vaqueros are averaging at least 3.5 points per game with the help of freshman Alizah Lara (4.5 points, four rebounds), sophomore Aly Sullivan (4.5 points) and senior Katelyn Bunyard (3.5 points) — Bunyard adding five rebounds, three assists and 2.5 swipes.
Following a 1-2 start to the season during the High Sierra Winter Classic, Spring Creek breezed through its 3A North openers on the road — blasting Dayton by a final score of 56-15 on Dec. 13 and doubling up South Tahoe 68-34 on Dec. 14.
Spearheading the attack has been junior Kylee Dimick — who leads the team in points, rebounds, steals and blocks — averaging 13.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, three takeaways and 1.2 rejections.
Junior guard Chelsea Ackerman has come to life and assumed more of a leadership role due to graduations, posting 6.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 steals and a pair of assists.
Freshman post Rylee Keim has emerged and is notching 4.6 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.
Junior Emma Campbell — another first-year varsity hooper — is averaging 4.4 points and 2.2 boards of her own.
Sophomore Shyann Lamb continues the first-year varsity ballers, scoring 4.2 points and grabbing 4.6 rebounds per contest — sophomore Payge Walz putting up 4.2 points per game as well in her second season on the varsity.
Senior Ryley Ricks has served as the underrated, do-it-all tool with 3.2 points, team-high 3.8 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 swipes.
The matchup to focus on during the contest will be the Fernley offense versus the Spring Creek defense.
The Lady Vaqueros are averaging 58 points per game, Spring Creek scoring 46.2 points per contest — the Lady Spartans only allowing 38.2 points to their opponents — Fernley’s defense giving up just 31.2 points per contest through five games.
Game Time
Tipoff for what could be a top-seed battle for the Division 3A North regional tournament is set for 6 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.
Weekend Wrap-Up
The Lady Spartans will end their weekend home stand with a 1 p.m. Saturday contest versus Sparks (1-5 overall, 0-3 in league as of Thursday).