Lady Spartans set for unbeaten matchup

The balance bleeds through the lineup; junior Karli Burns notching 8.5 points, three boards, 2.5 steals and 1.5 assists.

Senior Ellie Kingston has posted seven points and three rebounds per contest, giving the Lady Vaqueros five players who are scoring seven or more points per outing.

Altogether, eight Lady Vaqueros are averaging at least 3.5 points per game with the help of freshman Alizah Lara (4.5 points, four rebounds), sophomore Aly Sullivan (4.5 points) and senior Katelyn Bunyard (3.5 points) — Bunyard adding five rebounds, three assists and 2.5 swipes.

Following a 1-2 start to the season during the High Sierra Winter Classic, Spring Creek breezed through its 3A North openers on the road — blasting Dayton by a final score of 56-15 on Dec. 13 and doubling up South Tahoe 68-34 on Dec. 14.

Spearheading the attack has been junior Kylee Dimick — who leads the team in points, rebounds, steals and blocks — averaging 13.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, three takeaways and 1.2 rejections.

Junior guard Chelsea Ackerman has come to life and assumed more of a leadership role due to graduations, posting 6.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 steals and a pair of assists.