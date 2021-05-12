Lady Spartans shine at BYU Invitational

PROVO, Utah — Against top-shelf competition and a large number of schools, only three — just two in their division — shined brighter than the Lady Spartans at the BYU Invitational.

On Saturday, competing at Brigham Young University, Spring Creek’s girls dazzled both on the track and in the field.

In the Division 1A-3A, the Lady Spartans scored 54 points, took third place out of 94 teams and trailed only champion Delta (94) and second-place North Summit (56).

Lone Peak’s girls scored the most points of any team in the entire meet, racking up an impressive 114 points in the Division 4A-6A category.

Spring Creek not only fared well as a team and individually, some school records also fell in the process.

Junior Payge Walz — who has been hunting program precedents for a couple years — is the new record holder in both the 100-meter hurdles and the 200 meters.

In the finals of the 100-meter hurdles, Walz took second place with a time of 14.87 seconds — obliterating the previous record of 15.06 seconds set by Kellie Kinsman in 2015.

Walz opened the 100-meter trials with a time of 15.24 seconds for third place.