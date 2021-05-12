Lady Spartans shine at BYU Invitational

PROVO, Utah — Against top-shelf competition and a large number of schools, only three — just two in their division — shined brighter than the Lady Spartans at the BYU Invitational.
On Saturday, competing at Brigham Young University, Spring Creek’s girls dazzled both on the track and in the field.
In the Division 1A-3A, the Lady Spartans scored 54 points, took third place out of 94 teams and trailed only champion Delta (94) and second-place North Summit (56).
Lone Peak’s girls scored the most points of any team in the entire meet, racking up an impressive 114 points in the Division 4A-6A category.
Spring Creek not only fared well as a team and individually, some school records also fell in the process.
Junior Payge Walz — who has been hunting program precedents for a couple years — is the new record holder in both the 100-meter hurdles and the 200 meters.
In the finals of the 100-meter hurdles, Walz took second place with a time of 14.87 seconds — obliterating the previous record of 15.06 seconds set by Kellie Kinsman in 2015.
Walz opened the 100-meter trials with a time of 15.24 seconds for third place.
Without needing to hurdle, Walz broke another school best in the 200 meters — finishing second once again in the finals with a time of 25.76 seconds.
She narrowly eclipsed the previous best of 25.78 seconds set by then-senior teammate Jessica Dorohov in 2019.
In the heats, Walz reached the finals with a sixth-place time of 26.68 seconds.
She also took fourth in the long jump, spanning a distance of 15-feet-10-1/-2inches.
Fellow junior Hayden Youngblood placed 27th in the long jump with a leap of 13-feet-9-1/4-inches.
While senior Kylee Dimick did not break the school record in the high jump — already possessing the program precedent herself at 5-feet-6-inches — she did top the entire division, successfully clearing the bar at 5-feet-5-inches.
Youngblood finished in the 24th in the event, clearing the bar at 4-feet-9-inches.
In the 300-meter hurdles, only two girls finished ahead of senior Lydia Binger — who crossed third with a time of 47.25 seconds.
She qualified for the finals with a fifth-place time of 47.44 seconds in the heats.
Walz also reached the 300-hurdle finals, finishing ninth in 48.47 seconds after also ranking ninth in the heats with a time of 48.56.
Binger narrowly missed making the finals of the 100-meter hurdles with an 11th-place time of 16.33 seconds — finishing 16th in the 400 meters with a one-lap race of 1:03.45 for a personal record.
The Lady Spartans scored a huge chunk of points from the performances of senior Kendra Lusk, who finished fourth in three-separate events — thanks to three personal bests.
In the 800 meters, she clocked a half-mile time of 2:21.49 for a PR.
Competing in a field of 89 girls, senior Grace Florence took 19th in the 800 meters — posting a time of 2:30.05.
Senior Emma Campbell crossed the line in 2:39.67 for 38th place, and freshman Brianna Perchetti went for a personal-record time of 2:42.97 for 48th.
Lusk went for another PR in the 1600 meters, stopping the clock in a one-mile run of 5:16.11.
To pad her already-impressive résumé, Lusk was recently honored as Nevada’s Gatorade Cross Country Runner of the Year.
Florence upped her finish by two spots from the 800 meters and ranked 17th out of 65 girls with a time of 5:39.79.
Emma Campbell crossed 44th with a one-mile time of 6:04.01 — making a four-place leap from the 800 meters — and Perchetti finished 55th in 6:14.61.
Lusk tallied eight laps around the track in 11:33.16 in the 3200 meters for another personal record.
Junior Abigail Waldron set a personal record in the pole vault — clearing the bar at 7-feet-1/4-inch — and ranked seventh in the event.
In the 400 meters, freshman Aubrey Dawson placed 38th with a personal-record time of 1:08.73.
Boys
The Spartans gained their lone point of the competition from an eighth-place vault, sophomore Ethan Bundrock going over the bar at a personal-record height of 10-feet.
Junior Kayden Boyle finished just outside the top-20 of the high jump — splitting 21st six ways — successfully clearing the bar at 5-feet-6-inches.
Thanks to a personal-record time of 46.15 seconds, sophomore Joel Herman finished 26th in a field of 42 in the 300-meter hurdles.
To a field event, junior Wyatte Bradley ranked 27th in the discus — sailing a throw a distance of 112-feet-1-3/4-inches.
Senior Camden Mortensen finished mid-pack with a 50th-place time of 12.14 seconds in the 100 meters.
He took 62nd in a field of 50-plus in the 200 meters, crossing the line in 25.18 seconds for a personal record.
Senior Conner Gage ran near the middle of the 1600 meters and ranked 51st with a new PR of 5:00.12, and Herman also set a personal record in 5:01.23 and finished 55th.
Up Next
Spring Creek will compete at 9 a.m. Saturday, in Dayton.