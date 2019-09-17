SPRING CREEK — Despite not playing a game that pleased head coach Kami Crowe, the Spring Creek girls soccer team won its third game in a row.
The Lady Spartans fired shots at a rapid rate but only made three Tuesday, the total still three more than Lowry.
“We have to play better if we’re going to be anywhere near the top,” Crowe said. “Our possession and our first touches were bad, but I can’t take it away from the girls — they got the three points.”
Spring Creek won the match 3-0.
In the early moments of the game, Spring Creek’s offensive attacks came courtesy of junior Hailee Dixon.
She dribbled to the right corner and crossed a kick to the middle of the box, but there was no one in place from a run to make a play on the ball.
On the other side of the field, one of Lowry’s few advances to Spring Creek’s goal was shut down with a nice turn back up the field by junior Mollie Spillman.
Dixon earned possession of the ball near midfield and pushed the issue down the right side, sending a kick high over the crossbar.
She was then set up for a shot by freshman Taylor Brunson, Dixon’s kick from the right wing missing wide.
In the fifth or sixth minute, Lowry was called for a violation in the box — giving the Lady Spartans a corner kick.
Senior Kattalin Lopategui kept her shot on the ground, beating the goalie to the lower-left side of the frame for a 1-0 lead.
She fired another shot moments later, the ball bobbled but grabbed by the goalkeeper.
From the right wing, Dixon found an open look — her kick sailing over the frame.
Freshman Arena McDermott — who is generally used in the middle of Spring Creek’s defense — worked the ball around the right side from distance and tagged a solid shot, the ball batted down by Lowry’s goalie.
After a number of deflections, the ball found the middle of the field and senior Ashton Moon’s shot was lifted too high.
The Lady Spartans were unable to take advantage of consecutive corner kicks and Lopategui’s attempt was unsuccessful.
However, the lead grew to two a minute later.
In the 19th minute, junior Harper Wines punished a shot from distance along the left wing — the ball arching over the goalie and striking the back of the net with some conviction.
Junior Lydia Binger fired two shots from the right side, one saved and the other missing wide-right.
Lopategui also found multiple kicks at the frame, one missing wide and the other flying high after a drop from Wines.
As close as you can come to scoring and not net the ball.
Wines booted a ball from near where she cashed her goal, Binger almost putting the initial shot in after pounding it off the goalie’s head and getting the rebound with a header of her own — the ball missing wide to the right in the 30th minute.
Senior Shayna Lamb struck a solid ball from the right corner for the Lady Spartans, but a Lowry defender cut it off and thumped it out before the shot went to the goalie.
Spring Creek earned a direct kick at close range, Lowry’s backup goalie stepping over the line on a kick from the box.
Lopategui’s attempt around the wall was deflected out, the Lady Spartans unable to convert the ensuing corner kick.
Sophomore Shyann Lamb launched a direct from the right side and halfway between the box and the midfield stripe, sending the ball wide to the right.
In the 39th minute, the Lady Spartans nearly went up three.
A shot by Binger was deflected by the goalie, Lopategui following up the play on the weak side for a put-back score — her second goal of the contest — taken away with on offside ruling.
Spring Creek took a 2-0 lead into the break.
To start the second half, Spring Creek continued to find scoring chances aplenty — despite the Lady Spartans’ inconsistent passing and possession of the ball.
Shyann Lamb and Binger took multiple direct kicks, but the shots generally sailed high and wide to the right of the frame.
Junior Kaela Negrych got into the mix and took a shot from the left wing, the Lady Spartans finding a multitude of opportunities to score at point-blank range — kicks by senior Angelica Cortez and Binger deflecting off the keeper and defenders.
In the midfield, the Lady Spartans started to get sloppy with the ball — allowing several runs down the middle and the wings.
However, the back line of the defense stiffened under attack and forced shots to go wide of the frame.
Spring Creek had another goal taken off the board, coming from a direct kick — the ball rattling around and Binger finishing the play near the right post.
In the 60th minute, Binger cashed a score that counted.
She dribbled in from the right wing and thumped a kick off a defender, the ball skipping up in the air and trickling over the goalie for the game-sealing goal.
Lopategui threatened mightily to extend the advantage, her attempts late in the second half narrowly missing wide.
McDermott once again won possession of the ball near midfield and dribbled around defenders for a late shot, tagging the ball cleanly but straight to the keeper.
At the final whistle, the Lady Spartans picked up the win by a final tally of 3-0.
Spring Creek launched 34 shots, sinking only three — the Lady Spartans limiting Lowry to only three attempts in the contest.
Up Next
The Lady Spartans (3-2-2 in league) will host Fallon (2-4 in league) at noon Saturday, in Spring Creek.
