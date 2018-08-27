YERINGTON – After winning just two league contests in 2017, the Spring Creek volleyball team showed it’s a different type of club in 2018.
At the Yerington tournament, the Lady Spartans posted a 2-1 record Friday in pool play.
Despite falling in three matches Saturday, Spring Creek demonstrated the ability to compete against top-level and large-school teams.
Friday
Originally slated to take on the Dayton junior varsity in its tourney opener, Spring Creek wound up facing Pershing County – advantage Lady Spartans.
Spring Creek took care of business with nearly-identical scores of 25-13 and 25-14 for a straight-set win – a match in which the Lady Spartans “didn’t miss a serve,” said coach Kaylene Grosz.
Against Mammoth (California), Spring Creek once again went perfect in its serving percentage but lost in straight sets.
The scores were close, the Lady Spartans opening with a 25-19 loss.
In the second set, Spring Creek faced match point at 24-21 but ripped off three-consecutive points and tied the score at 24-all.
“Those games were limited, and they dropped in a sneaky tip and beat us 25-24,” Grosz said.
The Lady Spartans wasted little time in rebounding, playing Division 3A South program Pahrump Valley.
Spring Creek went from a straight-set loss to a two-set victory, dropping the Lady Trojans by scores of 25-18 and 25-14.
Saturday
In Saturday morning’s crossover match, Spring Creek was pitted against Division 4A Wooster.
The Lady Colts opened quickly and defeated the Lady Spartans in two sets, winning the first 25-15 and the second 25-16.
“We came out pretty flat and played with little energy,” Grosz said.
In the Lady Spartans’ second match of the day, Grosz saw a different team on the floor against Division 4A Carson.
The Lady Senators won in two sets, but the scores were close.
Spring Creek fell 25-18 in the first set but pushed Carson to a 25-22 game in the second set.
“I was happy with how we played against a big school like Carson, especially after losing to Wooster,” Grosz said.
Taking on Reed in its tournament finale, Spring Creek was drilled by the Lady Railroaders 25-11 in the first frame.
Once again, the Lady Spartans found a positive response.
In the second set, Spring Creek pushed the proverbial bully to a four-point game but fell 25-21.
“I think we proved to ourselves that we can play with tough competition and big schools when we bring high energy. I was pleasantly surprised with some of the sets against Carson and Reed,” Grosz said. “Some of the things that hurt us still go back to decision making. We came back with some things to work on.”
The Lady Spartans will look to knock down their first win in the 3A North early in the season, playing their league and home opener against Lowry at 6 p.m. Friday in Spring Creek.
Spring Creek will end its weekend with a noon tipoff Saturday against Fallon.
“The mental things we need to work on are based more on when to be aggressive and when to play it safe than where we should go with the ball,” Grosz said. “If we get a bad set, we should just look to get the ball over the net and keep the play going. Other times, we should know when to hit ball hard.”
