Lady Spartans shut out Dayton, 4-0

SPRING CREEK — In its second league contest of the season, the Spring Creek girls soccer team breezed to a 2-0 record.

Coming off a 7-0 win Friday over Fernley, the Lady Spartans pitched another shutout Saturday — shutting out Dayton by a final score of 4-0.

In the first half, freshman Jacey Lindquist — who has made a quick impact — added to her Friday goal over Fernley with a pair of scores against the Lady Dust Devils.

She opened a 1-0 lead with a one-on-one against the Dayton keeper, tacking on another goal with a long-distance rip outside the 18-yard box for a 2-0 advantage.

“I had to move her up to varsity really fast when we had girls out, and she has done some really good things for us,” said Spring Creek coach Kami Crowe.

At the break, the Lady Spartans led by two — adding two more second-half goals.

In the 48th minute, senior Abigail Waldron pushed the margin to three — finishing off a corner kick by junior Avery Beatty.

Defense turned into offense in the 77th minute.

Given the rare chance to do offensive damage, junior defender Arena McDermott wasted no time in accomplishing just that.