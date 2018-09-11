MURRAY, Utah – At the Murray Invitational cross country meet, the Spring Creek athletes ran as well as anyone – big or small programs.
The varsity girls, individually and collectively, posted incredible performances, and the varsity boys were led by an unbelievable performance by senior George Skivington.
Open girls division
The Lady Spartans placed third out of 37 teams, finishing with a team score of 93 points.
Spring Creek’s pace was set by the blistering runs of the Lusk sisters, the senior narrowly edging little sis.
Rylie Lusk placed third with a time of 19:00.1, followed immediately in fourth place by sophomore Kendra Lusk – who stopped the clock in 19:05.3.
Senior Mikkala Perchetti placed 21st in 20:11, and junior Rosemary Little rounded out the top-30 with a time of 20:27.5.
Little sister and sophomore Emma Little ranked 41st with a time of 20:49.3, and sophomore teammate Emma Campbell crossed 62nd in 21:21.
Sophomore Grace Florence placed 69th in 21:27.4, and senior Jessica Dorohov crossed in 22:48.8.
Every Spring Creek girl ranked in the top-third of the large race that included 518 runners.
Open boys division
Spring Creek senior George Skivington made quite the push for an individual title in the largest run of the meet, consisting of 45 teams and 730 runners in the open boys division.
As a unit, the Spartans placed 13th with 333 points.
Of the 730 athletes, Skivington bested all but one – taking second place with a red-hot time of 16:09.3 – less than five seconds off the pace of the champion.
He was followed by senior teammate Noah Mahlke, who ranked 26th for the Spartans with a time of 16:51.4.
Senior Logan Allen began a Spring Creek pack just outside the top-100 and placed 107th in 18:02.5.
Three spots later, sophomore Harrison Walund showed why he will be a force for several years, stopping the clock at 18:03.9 for 110th.
In 113th, senior Jacob Fisher posted a time of 18:05.9, three Spartans finishing the three-mile trek within three seconds of one another.
Sophomore Jess Marin closed in the top-200 at 196th with a time of 18:47.
Freshman girls
Despite not running enough girls to post a team score, several freshmen made impressive performances for the Lady Spartans in Murray, the race consisting of 89 runners.
Payge Walz led the way with a time of 22:28.9 for 25th place, followed by a 23:13.3 for 29th place from Melanie St. Louis.
Elexia Mauer posted a 25:23 for 54th place, and Tatum Reagan’s time of 25:42.2 ranked 56th.
Sophomore girls
Out of 127 kids, Spring Creek had just one girl compete in the sophomore division.
Jaden Pool performed well with a 24:51 for 54th place.
Freshman boys
In the freshman division – consisting of 13 teams and 166 athletes – Spring Creek placed 13th in the standings with 355 points.
Van Williams paced the Spartans with a time of 21:08.2 for 87th place.
He was followed in 90th by the 21:14.4 set by Dallin Dastrup, and Dillyn Sanchez ranked just outside the top-100 at 103rd with a time of 21:43.
Sophomore boys
Spring Creek’s sophomore boys team took the 19th and final position in the team standings with 514 points.
Garret Frisbie crossed 115th out of 186 runners with a time of 20:21.2, and Camden Mortensen finished in 132nd and stopped the clock in 20:47.9.
Spring Creek will make its next set of runs Friday at the Century Challenge, in Pocatello, Idaho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.