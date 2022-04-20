Lady Spartans slay Fernley for 1st time since 2011

SPRING CREEK — On Tuesday, through sprinkling rain, driving wind and chilly conditions — the Spring Creek softball team accomplished something it had not done since March 25, 2011.

The Lady Spartans didn’t slay a dragon, but Fernley has proven to be just as formidable — Spring Creek finally knocking off the Lady Vaqueros by a score of 7-3.

However, the thrill of victory was short lived — Fernley taking the second half of the twin bill by a wide margin due to the mercy rule with the score at 17-1 after the fourth inning.

Game One

Fernley plated two of its three runs in the game during the top of the first inning, senior Braelyn Birkel reaching on an error at second base and allowing freshman Sara Moffett to cross — Birkel stealing home.

The Lady Vaqueros took a 3-0 lead in the away half of the second — junior Ramona Norris scoring on a groundout RBI by freshman Hunter Lyle — but the Lady Spartans closed the game on a 7-0 run.

In the bottom of the second, freshman Ashlynn Sorenson led off with an infield single back to the circle and scored on a passed ball.

Spring Creek took the lead for good in the bottom of the fourth.

Sorenson reached on an error at shortstop, as did junior Abi MacDiarmid on the next at-bat — an error by the pitcher allowing sophomore Evelyn Bright to reach and loading the bases.

One swing of the bat changed the complexion and the momentum of the contest.

Freshman Alyson Clarke took a 1-0 pitch the opposite way over the fence for a grand-slam jack, giving the Lady Spartans a 5-3 advantage.

In the home half of the sixth, Spring Creek pushed doubled its lead.

Sorenson once again led off with a base knock to second and scored on a one-out RBI triple to the right-center gap by Bright — who scored on a passed ball.

After an error at short to lead off the top of the seventh, the Lady Spartans retired the next-three batters in order — senior pitcher Janeigha Stutesman getting the save as she snared a popup back to the circle — Spring Creek ending a drought of more than 11 years without a victory over Fernley with a 7-3 win.

Sorenson paced the Lady Spartans at the plate with two hits (2-for-3) and scored a game-high three runs.

Clarke finished 1-for-2, her lone hit driving in four — including herself — with her grand slam.

The knocks for Spring Creek were closed out by Bright’s RBI triple (1-for-3), who scored twice.

Clarke also earned the win with her arm, pitching five frames and allowing three runs — none earned — on just two hits with five strikeouts with three free passes.

Stutesman picked up the save, going two innings of hitless, scoreless relief with a strikeout and a walk.

FERNLEY — 210 000 0 — 324

SPRING CREEK — 010 402 X — 745

Game Two

In the second half of the twin bill, the Lady Spartans killed their chances of repeating the result with errors, mental lapses, poor communication and a woken-up Fernley team.

The Lady Vaqueros put the ball in play and in good spots, rolling up a 17-1 victory through four frames.

Fernley plated six runs in the second inning, five coming on three errors — two at second base and one in the circle — booking all the scores with two outs.

In the third inning, the Lady Vaqueros opened a 13-0 lead with a seven-run burst.

Spring Creek scored its only run of the ballgame in the bottom of the third, Stutesman using the green light on a 3-0 pitch for a deep ride over the wall in straightaway center for a solo blast.

The Lady Vaqueros added four runs in the top of the fourth and struck out the side in order in the home half, bouncing back from a rare loss with a 17-1 blowout win.

MacDiarmid went 1-for-1 before leaving with an ankle injury as she was slid into at third base.

Stutesman hit 1-for-2 with her solo crank, and sophomore Chloe Patzer batted 1-for-2 as well — Spring Creek finishing with just three hits after a four-hit effort in the first game.

Patzer took the loss, despite pitching well in her start, going 1-2/3 innings and allowing six runs — none of which were earned — on four hits with two walks and a punchout.

Clarke gave up seven runs (four earned) on six hits with two free passes in 2/3 of a frame, and Stutesman finished up — allowing four runs on three hits with two Ks and a walk over 1-2/3.

FERNLEY — 067 4 — (17)(13)1

SPRING CREEK — 001 0 — 135

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (12-4 overall, 5-3 in league) will face another tough test at 3 p.m. Friday — opening a three-game home series with Lowry (11-8 overall, 2-1 in league) — finishing the weekend with a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.