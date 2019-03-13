MESQUITE – In its preseason tournament, the Spring Creek girls softball team went 1-2 during the Sherm Bennett Memorial Desert Winds Classic.
Initially slated to open the tourney against Wells, the Lady Spartans wound up facing a combination of junior varsity and varsity players from Virgin Valley – the Lady Leopards canceling the trip on short notice.
Spring Creek lost to the mixed bunch of Lady Bulldogs by a final score of 7-5 on Friday, fell to Virgin Valley for the second time Saturday morning by a final score of 10-7 in a shortened contest and picked up its first win of the year in a nip-tuck, 9-8 ballgame Saturday versus Lincoln County.
Game One
In the Lady Spartans’ 7-5 loss to the Lady Bulldogs, Spring Creek hit .241 and went 7-for-29 at the plate.
Junior Ashton Moon paced the offense with a 2-for-4 effort at the dish, including a double.
Spring Creek’s second and final extra-base hit came off the bat of sophomore Hailey Watson, who also notched a two-bagger.
Sophomore Anessa Chiquete went 1-for-3 and scored a run, as did freshmen Janeigha Stutesman and junior Kendra Genseal.
Senior Allie Thompson finished 1-for-4 and scored a run – leading the attack on the bases with two steals – and senior Rae Ann Chavez scored a run without notching a hit, drawing two walks in four at-bats.
Stutesman, Genseal and freshman Nyha Harris swiped one bag apiece.
Game Two
Spring Creek started slowly in Saturday morning’s 10-7 loss to Virgin Valley, but the Lady Spartans came to life late – rattling off six-unanswered runs.
“We fell behind 10-1 but we finally got our bats going and scored six runs in a row, but they called the game early,” said Spring Creek coach Sandy Moon. “They said in the rules there was a time limit for the games, but they hadn’t been enforcing an innings or time limit up until then. It was frustrating.”
The Lady Spartans finished with just four hits in the game, but two went for extra bases – Harris (1-for-3) ripping a double and sophomore Jaycee Freyensee (1-for-3) legging out an RBI triple.
Moon hit 1-for-2 and scored a run, and senior Allie Thompson accounted for Spring Creek’s other RBI in a 1-for-3 effort at the plate – also scoring a run of her own.
Watson led Spring Creek with two runs scored, the Lady Spartans’ offense finished off by a run apiece for junior Shawnee Walters-Haas, senior Tatum York and Harris.
Moon was aggressive once she was on base and stole two bags, Chavez swiping one.
Game Three
In Spring Creek’s lone win of the tournament, the offense exploded – both in runs scored and with the bats.
Of the Lady Spartans’ eight hits (8-for-23, .350), six came on doubles – led by two apiece for Freyensee (2-for-3) and Harris (1-for-3).
Harris drove in two runs and scored a pair, and Stutesman also added a pair of RBIs and hit 1-for-3 with a double.
Thompson posted a perfect batting average and on-base percentage – hitting 1-for-1 and drawing two walks – driving in a run and tying Harris for the team high with two runs scored.
Chavez hit 1-for-2 and scored run, Chiquete and Moon each batting 1-for-3 with a run scored – Watson scoring the other run for the Lady Spartans.
Spring Creek stole three bases, coming on one apiece by Thompson, Harris and Chavez.
“We are going to focus on stealing more bases and laying down more bunts. It was fun when the girls started hitting the ball, stealing bases and sliding,” coach Moon said. “It took a while to get going, because we haven’t been able to get outside and use our field. We use different balls in the gym, so it was a change to play outdoors. We have to work on a few things at a time. We have a young group to build on the next few years.”
Up Next
The Lady Spartans will open Division 3A North play against Lowry, the contests making a venue change, Spring Creek playing at Newton Field – the first game taking place at 2 p.m. Friday, first pitch for the second game set for noon Saturday.
