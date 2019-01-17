SPRING CREEK – For the first time of the season, the Spring Creek basketball team can say it’s in sole possession of second place in the league standings.
Posting a 6-1 record in the Division 3A North, the Lady Spartans are now the lone one-loss team in the land.
Fallon remains unbeaten at 7-0 but for weeks, Spring Creek found itself in a three-way tie for second place with Fernley and Lowry.
Not anymore.
On Jan. 11, the Lady Vaqueros lost their rivalry game to the afore-mentioned, two-time defending state champ by a score of 67-43.
On the same night, the Lady Buckaroos dropped a 49-44 contest on the road at Truckee.
Lowry and Fernley are now each 5-2 and tied for third place – Truckee ranking fifth (4-3) with four straight wins after an 0-3 start – and South Tahoe rounds at the regional-tournament field, should it start now, with a 4-4 mark.
The upward march for the Lady Wolverines stems largely from the return of sophomore Emma Cooley, whose first action of the year came on Jan. 8 after being sidelined since Feb. 3, 2018, when she tore her ACL against Elko.
After leading Truckee in scoring as a freshman at 10.8 points per game, she has averaged 6.7 points and three rebounds in her first-three games back.
For the Lady Spartans, the solution to stay in second is simple.
Keep winning.
Despite the fact Spring Creek holds the head-to-head advantage over both Fernley and Lowry should a tie occur by the end of the season, being a full-game up is always nice.
Spring Creek will close the first half of its league schedule with a pair of road games, tipping off at 6 p.m. Friday versus Dayton (2-8 overall, 1-6 in league) and facing the Lady Vikings at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Versus Dayton
The Lady Dust Devils’ lone win in league play came on Dec. 21, 2018, in a one-point, 36-35 road victory at winless Sparks (0-8 overall, 0-7 in league).
Scoring the basketball has been an issue for Dayton, which averages just 23.8 points per contest.
Aside from senior Aleea McGill-Howe’s 10.8 points per game, no other Dayton player averages more than 4.8 points.
McGill-Howe also tops the roster with three steals and 1.8 assists per contest, adding three rebounds.
Junior Hannah Coltrin leads the Lady Dust Devils with 7.3 rebounds per game (2.5 offensive) and is second on the team with 4.8 points and 1.5 steals.
Senior Emily Vincent averages 4.7 points, 2.1 boards, 1.6 assists – second on the roster – and 1.2 takeaways.
Senior volleyball standout Brianda Diaz scores four points per game.
The Lady Spartans average more than double Dayton’s offensive output, scoring 51.7 points per contest.
Although Spring Creek only has one double-digit scorer, the Lady Spartans put the ball in the bucket through a variety of players – six girls averaging 3.5 points or more.
Senior point guard Jasmine Yadeskie paces Spring Creek in a multitude of areas with 10.1 points, 2.6 steals, two assists and one block per game – ranking second on the team with 5.9 rebounds.
Senior Caitlyn Dimick is close to double figures at 9.3 points per game, pulling down 5.5 boards.
In the lane, senior center Alayna Grosz rips down a team-high 6.1 rebounds and scores 7.4 points.
Sophomore Kylee Dimick has been on the upward trend, increasing her scoring average to 7.2 points.
She has reached double digits in each of her last-three games, scoring 11 in each contest to start the 2019 calendar year.
She rakes in 5.8 rebounds and makes 1.6 steals per game.
The call-up from the junior varsity for freshman Payge Walz was an immediate boost for the Lady Spartans.
In seven varsity contests – including her first four against top-flight, large-school programs – Walz has averaged six points and 2.6 rebounds.
She provides aggression, smarts, length, athleticism and court vision to a team that was already in a good spot.
At guard, senior Shaylynn Yaunick scores 3.5 points per game and is second on the team with 1.7 takeaways per contest.
Yaunick is coming off a season-high eight points in Spring Creek’s 66-62 win on Jan. 8 against the Lady Indians, in Elko.
The Lady Spartans will look to maintain their No. 2 ranking in the league standings against the Lady Dust Devils at 6 p.m. Friday, in Dayton.
Versus South Tahoe
Spring Creek will attempt to close the first half of the Division 3A North season with just one loss and improve to 8-1 in league versus the Lady Vikings, the Lady Spartans wrapping up their road trip at 1 p.m. Saturday, in South Tahoe, California.
