Lady Spartans, Spartans win own league meet

Elko took second place in 47.77 seconds, Spring Creek’s second squad ranked third in 48.24 seconds and Independence was fourth with a time of 50.55 seconds.

The Indians’ second unit took fifth in 53.53 seconds.

In the 4x200 relay, the Spartans went back-to-back in first and second with respective times of 1:37.84 and 1:48.45.

Jackpot ranked third in 1:49.28.

The Spartans claimed the top spot in the 4x400 with a time of 3:55.3, Elko took second place with a time of 4:04.52 and Jackpot finished fourth in 4:22.93.

In the 4x800, the Indians became the first team not named Spring Creek to win a relay — Elko finishing eight laps in 9:09.18.

The Spartans crossed second in 9:11.71, and the Jaguars took third with a time of 9:41.09.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.