Lady Spartans, Spartans win own league meet

SPRING CREEK — While the local track and field teams wait for their chances to compete again in the spring, the Spring Creek programs can hang their cleats on their last performances.
Girls
The Lady Spartans more than doubled every team in the event, Spring Creek racking up 252 points.
Elko (125) took second place but was 127 points behind the champion, Wells took third with 69 points and Jackpot and Owyhee ranked just outside the top-five — tying for sixth place with 27 points apiece — and Carlin posted two points for eighth.
Spring Creek dominated the sprints, winning the 100 and the 200 meters.
In the 100 meters, sophomore Payge Walz dashed to first with a time of 12.99 seconds.
Elko senior Olivia Smales placed second with a time of 13.56 seconds, and freshman teammate Tyra Christean rounded out the top-five in 13.87 seconds for a personal record.
Spring Creek senior Libby Murphy eased to first in the 200 meters with a half-lap time of 28.73 seconds, followed in second place by fellow senior Angelica Cortez’s time of 29.16.
Christean set a PR of 29.49 for third place, Spring Creek freshman Taylor Brunson finished fourth in 30.14 and freshman Ebony Dastrup closed out the top-five in 30.93.
In the 400 meters, the fastest lap of the field was put down by Smales — who stopped the clock in 1:05.43.
In her first run of the season, Spring Creek junior Emma Little took second place in 1:06.56.
Cortez place third in 1:07.1, senior teammate Kattalin Lopategui crossed fourth in 1:08.84 and Brunson finished fifth in 1:09.5.
From a quarter-mile to the half-mile race, the Lady Spartans regained the top spot.
Junior Grace Florence paced the pack with a two-lap time of 2:39.68.
Wells sophomore Haylee Sethman finished second on the heels of a personal-best 2:41.84, and Spring Creek senior Rosemary Little followed closely in third with a time of 2:42.5.
Elko senior Summer Nielsen pushed toward the front with a time of 2:42.92 for fourth, and the top-five was finished by Spring Creek freshman Kiely Munson with a time of 2:43.51.
In the one-mile, Munson’s personal-record time of 6:02.41 ranked second, Elko freshman Carly Nielsen’s PR of 6:06.98 finishing third.
Elko freshman Dalyla Gaytan crossed fourth in 6:16.1, and the PR of 6:16.62 of Spring Creek sophomore Abigail Waldron was good enough for fifth.
Spring Creek junior Kendra Lusk obliterated the competition in the 3200 meters, winning the two-mile jaunt by more than a minute with a time of 12:17.5
Nielsen went across the line second in 13:21.23 for a personal record, and Gaytan took third with a PR of her own in 14:04.25.
Walz posted the best action in the hurdling events, winning both the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles.
In the 100 hurdles, she topped the field with a time of 15.27 seconds – junior teammate Lydia Binger placing second in 16.43.
Christean’s PR of 19.2 seconds was fourth, and Wells sophomore Bella Garcia set a personal record of 19.49 for fifth.
Walz’s margin of victory in the 300 meters came by a slim advantage, winning the race in 48.15 seconds and fending off the 48.28 by Binger.
Elko junior Xandry de Arrieta crossed third in 56.32 seconds, Wells senior Vanessa Solis took fourth in 57.01 and senior teammate Aubree Talbert finished out the top-five in 57.71 seconds.
To the field, Owyhee freshman Mattisen Jones launched a nice throw in her first high school meet — tossing to third in the shot put with a persona record of 29-feet-3-1/4-inches.
Spring Creek sophomore Shyann Lamb followed in fourth with a distance of 28-feet-6-1/2-inches, tying senior Jordyn Ward’s mark of 28-6-1/2.
Elko senior Marrisa Valdez absolutely owned the discus with a 101-foot-3-inch heave, Jones taking second with a mark of 87-feet-10-inches for second place.
Spring Creek junior Kylee Dimick has grown accustomed to jumping higher than her competition, once again climbing above the bar at 5-feet-4-inches.
Sophomore teammate Hayden Youngblood ranked second with a personal record of 4-feet-10-inches, and Elko sophomore Georgia McCullough set a PR at 4-feet-6-inches for third place.
Three girls tied for fifth place with matching heights of 4-feet-4-inches, set by Elko sophomore EmmaJay Larsen, Talbert and Spring Creek senior Chelsea Ackerman.
From jumping over a bar to vaulting across one, Spring Creek also took first in the pole vault.
Junior Hailey Cruson won the event with a personal-record vault of 8-feet, junior teammate Hailee Dixon taking second with vault of 7-feet.
Wells junior McKenli Myers cleared the bar at 6-feet-6-inches for third place, Dastrup set a PR of 6-feet-6-inches for fourth and Solis matched the height of 6-6 in more attempts and finished fifth.
Walz nailed down her fourth individual title, finishing with three firsts on the track and another in the long jump.
With a span of 16-feet-4-1/2 inches, she set a personal record.
Youngblood was third with a distance of 14-feet-7-inches, and Murphy set a personal record of 14-feet-4-1/2 inches for fourth place.
Elko junior Hannah McIntosh closed out the top five with a 14-foot-4-inch jump.
In the triple jump, Youngblood set another PR and took second place with a total span of 30-feet-3-1/2-inches.
Ackerman finished fourth with a distance of 28-feet-8-1/2-inches, and Jackpot senior Bryanna Rios rounded off the top-five with a triple leap of 25-feet-8-1/2 inches.
Relays
Spring Creek earned major points in the relays, rolling to first in all four races.
In the 4x100 relay, the Lady Spartans won with a time 53.88 seconds.
Wells took second place in 58.28 seconds, and Jackpot crossed fourth in 1:04.97.
Spring Creek easily strode to first in the 4x200 with a time of 1:53.01, Elko taking second place in 2:05.22.
Jackpot finished third in 2:11.11, and Wells crossed fourth in 2:18.29.
In the 4x400, the Lady Spartans won by a large margin in 4:34.99 — Wells taking second in 4:56.02.
The Lady Spartans broke off another lopsided victory in the 4x800 relay with a time of 10:40.91, and Elko took second place with a time of 11:14.63.
The Lady Jaguars placed third in 13:08.53, and Wells finished fourth in 13:35.54.
Boys
You have free articles remaining.
The Spartans posted a team total of 256.5 points, besting the second-place total of Elko’s 202.5 points.
Jackpot took fourth place with 47 points, and Owyhee closed out the top-five with 28 points.
Independence was sixth with 26 points, Carlin took eighth with nine points and Wells ranked ninth with six points.
Independence’s runner topped the 100 meters with a time of 11-seconds flat, and Elko junior Brayden Barnhurst took second place in 11.18 seconds.
Spring Creek senior Reed Westwood finished third in the first meet of his season with a time of 11.39, and senior teammate Ethan Lulay followed in fourth in 11.52.
Once again, Independence’s runner crossed ahead of the pack in the 200 meters with a time of 24.45 seconds for a personal record.
Elko senior Riley Blach crossed second in 25.2 seconds, and sophomore teammate Pete Romero followed closely in third with a time of 25.24 seconds.
In fourth, Elko sophomore Andres Cervantes posted a PR of 25.44 seconds.
Barnhurst lapped the track in 57.01 seconds for a personal record and second place in the 400 meters, Spring Creek junior Wyatt Armstrong taking third with a PR of his own in 57.18.
Spring Creek freshman Benjamin Claridge also set a personal record in 59.72 seconds for fourth, and sophomore teammate Kayden Boyle closed out the top-five in 1:00.57.
Elko sophomore Philip Neff notched the fastest half-mile race, winning the 800 meters in 2:17.09.
He was followed with a 2:18.21 for second place by senior teammate Duncan Monroe.
The Indians went one-two-three as junior Jimmy Murphy crossed third in 2:19.2 and Spring Creek freshman Liam Hamilton placed fourth with a time of 2:21.4 for a personal record.
In the 1600 meters, Jackpot sophomore Hector Ontiveros won the one-mile race for the second straight week with a 5:06.13.
Spring Creek junior Secody Charley followed in second place with a time of 5:09.79, and Hamilton tallied another PR of 5:13.85 for third place.
Monroe finished in 5:15.11 for fourth place, and Neff took fifth in 5:17.42.
Ontiveros made the clean sweep once again in the 3200 meters with a two-mile trek of 11:04.83, and Charley posted an 11:07.51 for second place.
For the Spartans, junior Conner Gage crossed third in 11:47.81 — sophomore teammate Dillyn Sanchez following in fourth with a time of 12:13.13.
Elko senior Mark Hauger closed out the top-five in 12:16.16.
Spring Creek senior Dallin Fisher tallied a sweep in hurdling events, taking first in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles.
Fisher opened a one-second lead in the 110 hurdles with a time of 18.17 seconds, Elko freshman Tyler Fadenrecht taking second in 19.17.
Elko freshman Ayden Whiting crossed third in 20.03 seconds, and senior teammate Zach Hull placed fourth in 21.24 seconds.
Spring Creek senior Brian Lore rounded off the top-five in 21.4 seconds.
In the 300 hurdles, Fisher won the race in 45.72 seconds.
Owyhee senior Chase Lozano took second place with a personal record of 26.37 seconds.
Fadenrecht set a PR of 46.38 seconds and ranked third, Owyhee junior Desmond Hanchor crossed fourth with a time of 47.6 seconds and Lore’s PR of 48.73 seconds closed out the top-five.
Elko freshman Liam Moore showed plenty of promise with arm, winning the shot put with a personal-record throw of 39-feet-7-inches.
Carlin senior Austin Sexton tossed to third with distance of 38-feet-11-3/4-inches, and Spring Creek senior Hunter Hood rounded out the top-five with a 37-foot-7-inch throw.
Hood went from fifth to first, his heave of 133-feet-9-inches topping the field in the discus by more than 8-feet.
Senior teammate Ren Pacini took second place with a 125-foot-8-inch hurl, and Owyhee junior Sequoia Roubideaux finished fourth with a distance of 106-feet-11-inches.
Elko did damage in the high jump.
Senior CJ Marma won the event with a height of 6-feet, and senior teammate Garrett McKinney launched to second with a personal record of 5-feet-10-inches.
Boyle set a PR of his own and placed third at 5-feet-6-inches, and the PR from senior teammate Josh Simon was good enough for fourth.
Fadenrecht finished off the top-five with a 5-foot-2-inch jump.
In the pole vault, Spring Creek junior Kyler Lulay won the event with a height of 8-feet.
Freshman teammate Tarron Metz took second place with a PR on a 7-foot-6-inch vault, Wells sophomore Morgan Johnson also cleared 7-6 for third place and Spring Creek junior Kaden Syme finished fourth at 7-feet.
In the long jump, McKinney continued his personal-record day with a first-place leap — topping all comers with a distance of 18-feet-9-inches.
Fadenrecht took second place with a span of 17-feet-6-1/2-inches, and Elko’s Morris Gallagher made it a one-two-three finish for the Indians with a 17-foot jump.
Lozano took fourth place for the Braves with a 16-foot-10-inch leap, and Hanchor followed in fifth at 16-feet-9=inches for a personal record and fifth place.
In the triple jump, Spring Creek senior Brandon Yates leapt to first with a personal record of 36-feet-11-inches.
Junior teammate Jackson Jones also set a PR with a 34-foot-10-inch jump for second place, and Boyle made it three Spartans in a row with a span of 33-feet-9-1/2-inches.
Gallagher took fourth place at 33-feet-8-inches, and Spring Creek freshman Chase Valtierra closed out the top-five at 33-feet.
Relays
Spring Creek won three of four relays, starting with the 4x100 relay on a time of 46.46 seconds.
Elko took second place in 47.77 seconds, Spring Creek’s second squad ranked third in 48.24 seconds and Independence was fourth with a time of 50.55 seconds.
The Indians’ second unit took fifth in 53.53 seconds.
In the 4x200 relay, the Spartans went back-to-back in first and second with respective times of 1:37.84 and 1:48.45.
Jackpot ranked third in 1:49.28.
The Spartans claimed the top spot in the 4x400 with a time of 3:55.3, Elko took second place with a time of 4:04.52 and Jackpot finished fourth in 4:22.93.
In the 4x800, the Indians became the first team not named Spring Creek to win a relay — Elko finishing eight laps in 9:09.18.
The Spartans crossed second in 9:11.71, and the Jaguars took third with a time of 9:41.09.
Libby Murhpy
Mallory Woodland
031020-elk-spt-spring-creek-track-kayden-boyle-01.jpg
Kylee Dimick
Haydne Youngblood
031020-elk-spt-spring-creek-track-lydia-binger.jpg
Payge Walz
Dallin Fisher
031020-elk-spt-spring-creek-track-kendra-lusk-01.jpg
031020-elk-spt-spring-creek-track-kendra-lusk.jpg
Kiely Munson
Grace Florence
Kendra Lusk
Lydia Binger
Kattalin Lopategui
Angelica Cortez
Benjamin Claridge
Ethan Lulay
Wyatt Armstrong
Kayden Boyle
Blaze Howard
Jess Marin
031020-elk-spt-spring-creek-track-secody-charley.jpg
031020-elk-spt-spring-creek-track-ethan-lulay-01.jpg
Conner Gage, Dillyn Sanchez
Secody Charley
Taylor Brunson
Kyler Lulay
Chelsea Ackerman
031120-elk-spt-elko-track-briana-cortez.jpg
031120-elk-spt-elko-track-dalyla-gaytan.jpg
031120-elk-spt-elko-track-olivia-smales.jpg
031120-elk-spt-elko-track-scott-hull-03.jpg
031120-elk-spt-elko-track-scott-hull-02.jpg
031120-elk-spt-elko-track-scott-hull.jpg
031120-elk-spt-elko-track-hannah-mcintosh-02.jpg
031120-elk-spt-elko-track-brayden-barnhurst-01.jpg
031120-elk-spt-elko-track-marrisa-valdez.jpg
031120-elk-spt-elko-track-philip-neff.jpg
031120-elk-spt-elko-track-briana-vance.jpg
031120-elk-spt-elko-track-sydnee-rizo.jpg
031120-elk-spt-elko-track-hannah-mcintosh.jpg
031120-elk-spt-elko-track-cj-marma-02.jpg
031120-elk-spt-elko-track-cj-marma.jpg
031120-elk-spt-elko-track-garrett-mckinney-02.jpg
031120-elk-spt-elko-track-tyler-fadenrecht-03.jpg
031120-elk-spt-elko-track-duncan-monroe.jpg
031120-elk-spt-elko-track-tyler-fadenrecht-02.jpg
031120-elk-spt-elko-track-garrett-mckinney.jpg
031120-elk-spt-elko-track-tyler-fadenrecht-ayden-whiting.jpg
031120-elk-spt-elko-track-tyler-fadenrecht-01.jpg
031120-elk-spt-elko-track-zach-hull.jpg
031120-elk-spt-elko-track-xandry-de-arrieta.jpg
031120-elk-spt-elko-track-jimmy-murphy-02.jpg
031120-elk-spt-elko-track-jimmy-murphy.jpg
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!